UM Named Global Agency of Record for Energizer Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named global media Agency of Record for Energizer Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: ENR) ("Energizer"), the world's leading manufacturer of batteries, portable lighting and automotive care products. UM was first awarded Energizer's North America media planning and buying duties in February 2019. In late 2019, Energizer appointed UM U.S. media duties for its growing portfolio of brands, including Armor All, the nation's #1 brand for automotive appearance products, and battery and lights brand, Rayovac.

Under its expanded global scope, UM will take on all strategy, planning, buying, research, and data and analytics media duties for Energizer's entire global portfolio of Batteries, Lights and Auto Care brands. Financial details were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to build on our great working relationship with Energizer, and to expand our partnership with this iconic brand around the world," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "I am incredibly proud of the work we have done across North America and look forward to leveraging the transformational power of Better Science, Better Art and Better Outcomes to drive their business forward, globally."

"After an exceptional year of innovation and partnership, we are excited to once again expand our relationship with UM," said Lori Shambo, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Energizer. "We look forward to bringing UM's unique mix of media planning and creative excellence to our global portfolio of brands as we continue our commitment to be the first brands seen, sought and sold in the categories in which we compete."

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to creating better outcomes for clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to generate momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients, including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer",NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

