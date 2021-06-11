UM US CEO Lynn Lewis Named a She Runs It 2021 Woman of the Year

UM US CEO Lynn Lewis was named a 2021 Woman of the Year by industry trade group, She Runs It. Tweet this

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award alongside Kimberly and Meredith, especially during a time when so many powerhouse women demonstrated visionary leadership within their communities, navigating through a global pandemic, societal unrest and economic crisis," said Lewis. "I am especially proud of the Outstanding Company for Working Mothers recognition, as it is a wonderful testament to the community of care and support that we have built at UM. I am grateful to She Runs It for all their work to champion women in our industry, and for these amazing honors."

In February, two of UM's leaders received She Runs It Working Mother of the Year awards: Dawn Reese, SVP, Managing Director, UM Studios, was recognized as an Established Mom; and Trish Chuipek, Global Chief Client Officer, UM, was named a Trailblazer Mom.

The She Runs It award follows several recent industry recognitions for Lewis, including Campaign US's Agency Head of the Year for the second consecutive year and a Campaign Female Frontier honoree. UM was also named Campaign's Global Media Agency of the Year.

