Umami Burger Continues Global Expansion With Opening in Osaka, Japan

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Umami Burger, sbe's world-renowned premium burger brand, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in the second largest city in Japan, Osaka. This marks the fifth location for Umami Burger in Japan with exciting plans to open five additional locations in the country by 2020. Umami Burger Osaka will be located in the heart of the city at the new Hankyu Hotel, a perfect fit in the epicenter of Japan's famed culinary city. Located on the first floor of the Shin Hankyu Hotel's food court, Umami Burger Osaka will feature shared seating and will offer a limited-edition burger called the "Spicy Joe," a tangy take on the classic favorite. This announcement comes on the heels of sbe and Accor's commitment to open over 100 Umami Burger restaurants across the globe in the next seven years.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, states: "We are very excited for the continuous growth in Japan for the Umami Burger brand. It has been an honor to work with Mr. Kaiho and his team led by Paul Medeiros on building the Umami Burger brand in Japan. Opening in Osaka, the culinary capital of Japan, is a milestone for us, and we look forward to continuing our growth of Umami in Japan in the coming years."

Tatsuhiro Kaiho, CEO of Umami Burger Japan, states "We are thrilled to open out first location in Osaka, which marks our fifth in Japan. We are very proud and honored to have Umami be a part of the Japanese community, and to work hand-in-hand with Sam Nazarian and the team at sbe."

Umami Burger currently has over 27 locations globally, including 16 locations in major cities in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and five locations internationally in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, as well as in Nassau, Bahamas, Mexico City, Querétaro, and Pueblas, Mexico. In the next phase of growing Umami Burger, sbe plans to open in the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific region.

Umami Burger Osaka Shin Hankyu Hotel is located at the Osaka Shin Hankyu Hotel Food Hall 1st Floor at 1-1-35 Shibata, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka-Fu, Japan 530-0012. Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For more information on Umami Burger visit umamiburger.com

About Umami Burger

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Currently, Umami Burger has over 27 locations globally including in California, New York, Illinois, Nevada, Japan, Bahamas and Mexico with additional locations planned around the world. sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege.

