Umami Burger Continues Global Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Japan

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe, states, "We are extremely excited to announce the opening of our second Umami Burger in Japan. sbe's global expansion is representative of the brands continued growth and success as a hospitality and culinary industry leader. We are eager to bring our iconic restaurant to the Japanese market."

Paul Medeiros, Chairman of Medeiros Holdings, states, "We are very proud to open a second Umami Burger in Tokyo, and moreover to continue our successful partnership with sbe. The Japanese market is having a strong reaction to Umami Burger and its offerings. We are looking forward to further growing the brand in Japan."

Located in the Kanagawa prefecture of Tokyo, Umami Minatomirai is in Minato Mirai on the first floor of the Center Building (3-6-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, 220-0012). The 1,600 sq ft location is a design collaboration between sbe's Dakota Development and Medeiros Holdings that features 47 seats with design details including natural wood, leather and pops of color to give it that "Umami" flavor. It is the perfect partnership of East meets West where the space exemplifies the spirit of a global brand with a local flare. Guests will enjoy a welcoming ambiance with the iconic Umami Burger Japanese art and neon signage on display.

The announcement of Umami Burger's latest restaurant opening follows news of the debut of five new menu items nationwide and the company's exclusive partnership with Impossible Foods. Umami Burger has exciting plans to open four franchise locations in Mexico City this year with massive international expansion in the near future including 40 more locations in Mexico, 10+ in Japan, as well as outposts in the UAE and Qatar.

The first location in Japan opened in March of 2017 in a neighborhood outside of Tokyo called Aoyama. The highly anticipated second location celebrated its grand opening on September 22nd where Umami Burger Minatomirai gave away t-shirts to the first 200 guests during the first three days of opening. Daily hours of operation are from 11:00am to 10:00pm. The restaurant is located on the first floor of the Center Building at 3-6-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, 220-0012 and can be reached via telephone at +81453073480. In addition, guests can find Umami Burger swag at the Minatomirai location featuring branded plates, cups and t-shirts.

ABOUT UMAMI BURGER:

Founded in Los Angeles in 2009, Umami Burger has been named GQ's "Burger of the Year," Men's Journal's "Best Burger in America" and one of the "25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands of 2016" by Forbes' CircleUp25. Currently, Umami Burger has 22 restaurants in California, New York, Illinois, Nevada, and Japan with additional locations planned around the world. sbe , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hospitality venues, is Umami Burger's majority shareholder. For more information on Umami Burger , please visit umamiburger.com or follow @umamiburger or #umamiburger on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

ABOUT sbe:

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 25 hotels and over 170 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and The Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez & Seiz by Chef José Icardi, Hyde Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

http://www.sbe.com

