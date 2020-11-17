UMAX GROUP CORP. - Lowering of Authorized Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UMAX Group Corp. (OTC Markets: UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has tasked its securities counsel with amending its articles of incorporation to lower its authorized Common Stock from 1,850,000,00 shares to 500,000,000 shares. This announcement comes on the heels of the planned cancellation of 500,000,000 issued and outstanding shares by the majority shareholder of the company.

Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO of the Company), states…"This amendment to our articles of incorporation, which will lower our authorized common stock from 1,850,000,000 to 500,000,000 shares, is part of our efforts to restructure the capitalization of the Company to benefit shareholders and to become attractive to future company acquisitions. These announced corporate actions are part of our efforts to make the Company more attractive to future acquisitions and install an anti-dilutive, pro-investor capital structure."

The announced lowering of our authorized Common Stock will be completed as soon as the cancellation of the 500,000,000 shares of Common Stock is completed.

Mr. Fletcher further stated…"Once the authorized Common Stock is lowered, the Company has agreed to not effectuate an increase in the amount of stock authorized for a minimum period of three calendar years. Moving forward, the goal of management with the Common Stock cancellation and today's announcement of a lowered authorized common stock, is to trade at a relatively normalized market capitalization with the market's understanding that as we make our future acquisitions, the current shareholders will not suffer significant dilution of their holdings. As we grow the future business of the Company, we want our public shareholders to understand that we have one goal in mind, to maximize shareholder value."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

