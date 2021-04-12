Umbria Network Announces Second Airdrop of 100,000 UMBR Tokens

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbria - the layer 2 DeFi protocol - is implementing another round of free distribution of its native governance token ($UMBR).

Anyone holding a minimum of 100 UMBR or two UMBR-ETH Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens at the time of the snapshot will be eligible to claim a share of the 100,000 UMBR airdrop directly into their MetaMask wallet on May 15th. Those who have staked their UMBR-ETH LP tokens in the Umbria Farm will also qualify whilst simultaneously earning an attractive APY.1

The amount of UMBR airdropped to participants will be proportional to their UMBR and UMBR-ETH LP holdings (or stake) relative to the total amount of tokens held by the community at the time of the snapshot. UMBR holders will receive a portion of 33.4% of the 100,000 UMBR airdrop allocation and those that provide liquidity to the UMBR-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap will receive a share of an allotted 66.6% on the 15th of May.

The snapshot of the Ethereum blockchain will be taken on April 15th at 5pm BST and will take note of all holders of each token. Those eligible need to visit airdrop.umbria.network and press the "Claim Airdrop" button on May 15th to get their share of the airdrop.

Further details can be found here: https://airdropalert.com/umbria-airdrop and more information is included in the Airdrop FAQs. The Umbria Airdrop Bounty Program offers a number of ways to earn UMBR in return for completing different social media tasks to help promote the Umbria Airdrop. Find out more by visiting our Medium blog.

Umbria (https://umbria.network/) is an opensource project on a mission to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people earning income on their crypto. The project's governance token

UMBR is available on Uniswap. UMBR-ETH Liquidity Pool Tokens - which qualify for a larger proportion of the airdrop - are obtained by adding liquidity to the UMBR-ETH Liquidity Pool on Uniswap; the pool recently hit $1 million in liquidity.

"The first airdrop was very well received and we're seeing a lot of UMBR holders depositing into the Umbria Farm to additionally capitalise, which is great for the whole Umbria Network ecosystem," said Oscar Chambers, Co-Lead Developer at Umbria. "With the next airdrop we're looking forward to rewarding existing holders further and introducing new participants at this early adoption stage."

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

https://umbrianetwork.medium.com/how-to-claim-from-umbria-airdrop-bounty-program-ff610d2607a0

Head on over to our Discord channel or Telegram to find out more on the latest developments.

If you are interested in becoming an official Umbria Ambassador and earning additional UMBR please get in touch at [email protected] using the subject 'Brand Ambassador' in your email. You can also contact on the above channels as well as Twitter and Facebook.

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

Umbria is a decentralized protocol, which enables DeFi (Decentralised Finance) applications on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to demystify and simplify DeFi and get people earning income on their crypto. Using cutting edge-layer two technology developed by Polygon, Umbria is developing a suite of popular DeFi features at fractional on-chain cost of many current DeFi platforms with greater transaction speed (while maintaining all the cryptographic security provided by Ethereum).

Umbria is available on Uniswap and users can add liquidity to earn fees. A user of Umbria will soon be able to swap tokens and earn interest on their cryptocurrency positions on the Umbria website with other facilities coming online (via developers and community initiatives) which will utilise the Umbria protocol and its governance token. One of the initial features of Umbria is that it will allow users to deposit cryptocurrency as liquidity in AMM (automated market making) pools to earn fees from token swapping and earn additional Umbria as an incentive for providing liquidity. The Umbria governance token will also enable users in the network to take control over decision-making and have voting power over the development and governance of Umbria's protocol.

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE:OBC) is acting as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor.

1 People who staked in the Umbria Farm during the last airdrop period typically earned 315% APY.

