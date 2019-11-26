UMC And RLJ Entertainment Present A HOUSE DIVIDED: Season 1
Available on DVD and on Digital on December 3, 2019
Nov 26, 2019, 10:01 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Movie Channel (UMC) and RLJ Entertainment will release Season 1 of the UMC Original Series A HOUSE DIVIDED on DVD and on Digital on December 3, 2019. The 6-episode first season of the popular family drama/thriller, starring Lawrence Hilton Jacobs (The Jacksons: An American Dream), Demetria McKinney ("House of Payne," "Saints & Sinners"), Paula Jai Parker (Hustle & Flow, "The Proud Family") and Brad James ("Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse," Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), quickly became one of the channel's most highly anticipated original series. UMC and RLJ Entertainment will release A HOUSE DIVIDED: Season 1 on DVD for an SRP of $24.98.
With a long legacy that has brought them from slavery to the heights of wealth and power in Los Angeles, the Sanders family is now at a crossroads in A HOUSE DIVIDED. Their world is turned upside down when matriarch Pamela Sanders suddenly and mysteriously dies, leaving her husband Cameran desperately trying to keep the family united. His daughter Theresa's scandalous affair, young Torrance's potential NBA career and Cameran Jr.'s out of control lifestyle all threaten to tear the Sanders apart. And Cameran faces problems of his own, as he is under federal investigation for money laundering through the family-owned bank. Can this family survive as their enemies attempt to bring them down or will they destroy themselves from within?
Special features: Cast and Crew Interviews
About UMC (Urban Movie Channel)
UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
