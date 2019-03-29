UMC (Urban Movie Channel) Greenlights Second Season of Top-Rated Original Series "Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy"

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its record breaking debut in May of last year, UMC (Urban Movie Channel) – the first and leading streaming network for Black TV and film – is excited to announce the return of "Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy" for a second season. Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross, Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, the series follows four married couples as they undergo an unconventional form of therapy called "The Experiment" with the hopes of reviving their failing relationships. As the series progresses, relationships are tested as the spouses are forced out of their comfort zones and into the arms of someone new.

Since the premiere of the 6-episode first season, "Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy" has commanded a substantial demand for its return across social media and various platforms. The series boasts rave reviews from viewers across Amazon Prime, IMDB – where it holds a 9.2 rating, and beyond. Beginning in June of 2018, it consistently held the number one spot for the most watched title on UMC through much of 2019 until the recent premiere of UMC's first reality series, "Beyond the Pole."

Featuring an all-star ensemble cast which includes Jill Marie Jones ("Girlfriends"), Brian White ("Ray Donovan"), Vanessa Simmons ("Growing Up Hip Hop"), Darius McCrary ("Star"), Wesley Jonathan (A Boy. A Girl. A Dream), Caryn Ward Ross ("The Game"), Blue Kimble (Media), and Chrystee Pharris ("American Soul"); the second season is slated to premiere this fall. Comprised of another 6-episodes, Season 2 will pick up with the backstories of each couple, depicting the events that lead to their marital troubles before revealing the final decisions the participants made of whether to stay with their original partners or divorce and move forward with their experimental spouses.

"In season two of Craig Ross Jr's Monogamy, we plunge into the wounds that relationships inevitably expose, especially those between a husband and wife. This season, we dig even deeper into each couples' past traumas—excavating their primal need to be seen and known, and revealing their deepest fears and gut-wrenching responses," said show creator Craig Ross Jr. and executive producer Caryn Ward Ross, who also stars. "We are beyond excited to continue our partnership with UMC, an incredible platform that not only supports but encourages its storytellers to keep pushing boundaries and reach new heights."

"As viewers watch and continue to discover 'Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy' on UMC, it's been an amazing experience to observe the groundswell of demands for the show's return," said Sylvia George, UMC's General Manager and Brett Dismuke, UMC's Chief Content Officer. "We are thrilled to be able to deliver content that excites our passionate subscriber base and look forward to showcasing the deeply compelling storytelling that Craig, Caryn, and their team have brought to life through the show on UMC."

"Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy" is produced by Craig Ross, Jr., Caryn Ward Ross, Kim Ogletree, Rodney Gumbo King, and Reggie Dorsey in association with Asiatic Incorporated.

