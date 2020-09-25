UMe Celebrates The World's Most Famous Secret Agent With November 20 Release Of 'The Best Of Bond…James Bond'

In addition to Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith, included is the signature instrumental "James Bond Theme" by The John Barry Orchestra , which remains one of the most recognizable themes from film. The collection also includes Dame Shirley Bassey ("Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever" and "Moonraker"). With "Goldfinger," Bassey achieved her first Top 10 hit, reaching No. 8 on The Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary charts. Bassey made her Oscars® debut at the 85th Academy Awards®, where she performed a spectacular rendition of "Goldfinger" as part of the telecast's James Bond 50th Anniversary tribute, which was celebrated by UMe with vinyl reissues of long-out-of-print soundtracks to Dr. No , Goldfinger and Live And Let Die .

Along with Louis Armstrong ("We Have All The Time In The World"), Nancy Sinatra ("You Only Live Twice"), Lulu ("The Man With The Golden Gun"), The Best Of Bond…James Bond also includes Paul McCartney & Wings ("Live And Let Die"). Written by Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, performed by Paul McCartney & Wings and produced by former Beatles producer George Martin, the title theme song hit No. 2 on the chart, and it was nominated for both a GRAMMY® Award, for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) / Best Background Arrangement, and an Academy Award®, for Best Original Song. The single "Live And Let Die" became the first Bond theme song to win a GRAMMY® award (Best Pop Vocal Performance, 1973), and the song continues to be a highlight in McCartney's live performances.

The Best Of Bond…James Bond also features Carly Simon ("Nobody Does It Better"), Tina Turner ("GoldenEye"), Duran Duran ("A View To A Kill"), Sheryl Crow ("Tomorrow Never Dies"), Madonna ("Die Another Day"), Garbage ("The World Is Not Enough"). With the release of "Skyfall," Rolling Stone compiled its Top 10 James Bond Theme Songs, all 10 of which, of course, appear on this set, including Tom Jones ("Thunderball") and Matt Monro ("From Russia With Love").

Preorder The Best Of Bond…James Bond here: https://lnk.to/TheBestOfBondPR

Various Artists THE BEST OF BOND…JAMES BOND [2CD/DIGITAL AND 3LP]

DISC 1

James Bond Theme – The John Barry Orchestra From Russia With Love – Matt Monro Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey Thunderball – Tom Jones You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra On Her Majesty's Secret Service – The John Barry Orchestra We Have All The Time In The World – Louis Armstrong Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings The Man With The Golden Gun – Lulu Nobody Does It Better – Carly Simon Moonraker – Shirley Bassey For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton All Time High – Rita Coolidge

DISC 2

A View To A Kill – Duran Duran The Living Daylights – A-Ha License To Kill – Gladys Knight GoldenEye – Tina Turner Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow The World Is Not Enough – Garbage Die Another Day – Madonna You Know My Name – Chris Cornell Another Way To Die – Jack White & Alicia Keys Skyfall – Adele Writing's On The Wall – Sam Smith No Time To Die – Billie Eilish

3LP

LP1

Side A

James Bond Theme – The John Barry Orchestra From Russia With Love – Matt Monro Goldfinger – Shirley Bassey Thunderball – Tom Jones You Only Live Twice – Nancy Sinatra

Side B

On Her Majesty's Secret Service – The John Barry Orchestra We Have All The Time In The World – Louis Armstrong Diamonds Are Forever - Shirley Bassey Live And Let Die – Paul McCartney & Wings The Man With The Golden Gun – Lulu

LP 2

Side A

Nobody Does It Better – Carly Simon Moonraker – Shirley Bassey For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Easton All Time High – Rita Coolidge

Side B

A View To A Kill – Duran Duran The Living Daylights – A-Ha License To Kill – Gladys Knight GoldenEye – Tina Turner

LP 3

Side A

Tomorrow Never Dies – Sheryl Crow The World Is Not Enough – Garbage Die Another Day – Madonna You Know My Name – Chris Cornell

Side B

Another Way To Die – Jack White & Alicia Keys Skyfall – Adele Writing's On The Wall – Sam Smith No Time To Die – Billie Eilish

*Please Note

The 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, from EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International will be released globally on November 12 in the UK through Universal Pictures International and in the US on November 20 from MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

About UMe

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

About EON Productions

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. For more information, visit 007.com and 007Store.

About Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is an American film studio, owned by Comcast through its wholly owned subsidiary NBCUniversal, and is one of Hollywood's "Big Six" film studios. Its production studios are at 100 Universal City Plaza Drive in Universal City, California. Distribution and other corporate offices are in New York City. Universal Studios is a member of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). Universal was founded in 1912 by the German Carl Laemmle (pronounced "LEM-lee"), Mark Dintenfass, Charles O. Baumann, Adam Kessel, Pat Powers, William Swanson, David Horsley, Robert H. Cochrane, and Jules Brulatour.

It is the world's fourth oldest major film studio, after the renowned French studios Gaumont Film Company and Pathé, and the Danish Nordisk Film company. Six of Universal Studios' films; Jaws (1975), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Despicable Me 2 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and Jurassic World (2015) achieved box office records, with the first three (which were directed by Steven Spielberg) all becoming the highest-grossing film at the time of its initial release.

About United Artists

United Artists Releasing, a joint venture between Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Annapurna Pictures (Annapurna), is a U.S. theatrical releasing company. Built upon the legacy of the iconic United Artists motion picture studio, the joint venture provides a home where filmmakers are supported by thoughtful approaches to marketing, publicity and distribution. United Artists Releasing offers content creators an alternative distribution option outside of the studio system and supports Annapurna and MGM's film slates as well as the films of third-party filmmakers.

SOURCE UMe