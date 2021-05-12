UMF Corporation Calls for Nominations for Second Annual National Guest Room Attendant Excellence Award

SKOKIE, Ill., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for the second annual Guest Room attendant (GRA) Excellence Award, acknowledging the contributions of GRAs at hotels across the United States. Sponsored by UMF Corporation, the award takes on even more importance in a year that upended the hospitality industry. GRAs serve as the first line of defense in cleaning and disinfecting guest rooms and common areas in hotels, and their role has been crucial as the world battles the pandemic. Nominations are open through July, 31, 2021.

"We established the National Guest Room Attendant Excellence Award to honor the hospitality housekeeping departments that work to ensure guest safety, satisfaction and loyalty," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "In a year marked by the global pandemic, hotels implemented hospital-grade infection prevention processes as the industry was forced to embrace a new normal. Hotel housekeeping departments – GRAs, in particular – have been on the frontlines of this effort."

Hotel housekeeping departments are a lead player in performing all the tasks that ensure a safe guest environment. In accordance with CDC guidance, the American Hotel and Lodging Association recommends daily – or more frequent, depending on level of use – cleaning and disinfection of all frequently touched hotel surfaces. In the guest room, that includes television remote controls, toilet seats and handles, door and furniture handles, water faucet handles, nightstands, telephones, in-room control panels, light switches and more. GRAs are responsible for first cleaning and then disinfecting each surface using a product from EPA's List N, which includes products that are effective against the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Even as travel begins to pick up again as vaccination rates increase across the country, cleanliness will only increase in importance as the deciding factor for guests when choosing hotels," added Clarke. "There is no getting around this, especially after more than a year of vigilance, physical distancing and staying at home. The well-trained GRA will ensure new technologies, products and processes are deployed properly to effectively process guest environments. We are thrilled to shine a light on the GRAs who are responsible for maintaining those high standards."

Hotel managers are encouraged to nominate dedicated staff members for the award. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/3ffosf0, should be submitted by July 31, 2021.

About UMF Corporation

UMF Corporation is the leader in the research and development of high-performance products, programs and training for the infection prevention and commercial cleaning markets. UMF developed PerfectCLEAN, the leading brand in infection prevention. The company's hospital grade disinfectant Klorese is included on EPA List N and List K. Through extensive testing, exhaustive analysis and the commitment of significant human and financial resources, antimicrobial technologies including Micrillon, a rechargeable polymer additive, have been merged with innovative product designs that are redefining the future of clean®. http://www.perfectclean.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter.

SOURCE UMF Corporation

Related Links

https://www.perfectclean.com/

