Umpqua Bank Expands Corporate Banking Team In San Diego

Ilkov brings nearly 25 years of corporate banking experience, including 14 years as managing director and regional manager for the second largest corporate office of Bank of the West/BNPP USA in San Diego. Antrim served as vice president and director for 14 years with Bank of the West, where he was the highest performing relationship manager and oversaw one of that bank's largest middle-market portfolios.

According to Richard Cabrera, executive vice president and head of commercial and corporate banking at Umpqua, Ilkov and Antrim represent two of the most trusted and skilled corporate bankers in the San Diego region, and their addition strengthens Umpqua's capacity to provide full-service support to middle-market companies.

"San Diego is a priority market for Umpqua as we expand our presence across the region and offer growing companies a compelling, banking experience," said Cabrera. "Kris and Jason are tremendous talents with deep market relationships and proven records of helping companies succeed. We're thrilled that bankers of their caliber are on board to support our customers and to continue building on our success in Southern California and across the Southwest."

Both Ilkov's and Antrim's expertise includes unsecured credits, C&I lending, M&A financing, debt capital markets and complex, multi-million-dollar syndications. Over the course of his career, Ilkov has built industry specialization in health care, defense, biotech, consumer goods, technology and aerospace. Antrim's primary industry specialization includes health care, technology, and consumer retail.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank , headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the fourteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to small businesses.

Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which offers services through Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices throughout Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua's Wealth Management Division serves high net worth individuals and nonprofits by providing customized financial solutions and offerings. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Ore. For more information, visit http://www.umpquabank.com .

