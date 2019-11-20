Umpqua Bank Names Jonathan Dale Regional Director of Commercial and Corporate Banking

"As the largest bank headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, Umpqua has a tremendous opportunity to help companies here grow through our unique combination of size, sophistication, and accessibility," said Richard Cabrera, executive vice president and head of commercial & corporate banking at Umpqua. "Jonathan is an exceptional banker and leader with the passion, insight and expertise to help businesses reach their full potential. We look forward to his continued contribution to our company and our business customers."

Dale brings nearly 25 years of banking and leadership experience to his new role at Umpqua. Since joining Umpqua in 2016, Dale has led the strategy and ideation of key initiatives and investments designed to evolve Umpqua's commercial client experience, market approach, and competitive advantage. Before joining Umpqua, Dale held senior positions as a corporate banker, credit analyst, and strategist. His expertise includes leading and developing customized financial solutions for manufacturing, wholesale distribution, professional services and other growth industries.

"The Pacific Northwest is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic regions for commerce in the country. I'm thrilled to help lead and build great teams here in service of our clients and communities," said Dale. "Umpqua understands that growing a middle market business depends on making wise choices around people, innovation, efficiency and investment. Umpqua is committed to bringing insight and expertise to the table in ways that drive deep conversations about business opportunities and objectives, not just banking transactions. Our goal is to deliver holistic banking solutions that meet the objectives at all stages of a company's growth and business cycles."

Dale earned his MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. He lives in Portland, OR with his wife and two daughters.

Umpqua Bank , headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the fourteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. A subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Umpqua Investments, Inc., provides retail brokerage and investment advisory services in offices throughout Washington, Oregon, and California.

SOURCE Umpqua Bank

Related Links

http://www.umpquabank.com/

