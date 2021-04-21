Umpqua Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

First quarter 2021 Results

- Net income of $107.7 million, or $0.49 per common share

- Loan balances increased $381.5 million or 1.8%

- Deposit balances increased $1.3 billion or 5.1%

- Non-interest expenses decreased by $23.7 million or 11.2%

$0.49

$108

16.43%

15.9%

Net earnings per diluted
common share

Net income ($ in millions)

Return on average tangible
common equity ("ROATCE")

Total risk-based capital ratio
(estimated)

CEO Commentary
"Through strategic growth, expense management, and capital allocation, we're committed to improving value for our shareholders over time. Umpqua's reported earnings of $0.49 per share last quarter reflect the relevance of the company's unique value proposition and customer acquisition efforts, and we're optimistic about future loan growth as our markets reopen. We're focused on continuing to execute on our talent acquisition and other growth priorities, including key Human Digital initiatives that are an important point of differentiation and customer-engagement across digital channels."
–            Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS


Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•   Net interest income decreased by $13.5 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to $9.3 million of lower Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") fees recorded in the current period.

•   Net interest margin was 3.18%, down 17 basis point due to 11 basis points of lower PPP fees recorded in the current period.


Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•   Non-interest income decreased by $15.2 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $14.0 million.

•   Non-interest expense decreased by $23.7 million primarily due to lower salaries & benefits, occupancy & equipment, and other expenses.


Credit Quality

•   Net charge-offs decreased by two basis points to 0.33% of average loans and leases (annualized).

•   Provision for credit losses was zero compared to $0.03 million in the prior period.

•   Non-performing assets to total assets decreased five basis points to 0.19% from 0.24%.


Capital

•   Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.9% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.6%.

•   Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2021.



Notable items

•   $2.0 million loss on the fair value change due to model inputs of the mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") asset.

•   $11.8 million gain related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives.

1Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA






PERFORMANCE METRICS

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Return on average assets

1.49

%

2.04

%

(25.82)

%

Return on average tangible common equity

16.43

%

23.07

%

(301.30)

%

Net interest margin

3.18

%

3.35

%

3.41

%

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

56.74

%

58.82

%

756.29

%

Loan to deposit ratio

85.61

%

88.45

%

93.62

%






INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Net interest income

$221,431

$234,907

$218,535

Provision for credit losses

$—

$29

$118,085

Non-interest income

$108,800

$123,960

$40,645

Non-interest expense

$187,592

$211,312

$1,962,658

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.49

$0.68

($8.41)

Dividends paid per share

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21






BALANCE SHEET

1Q21

4Q20

1Q20

Total assets

$30.0

B

$29.2

B

$27.5

B

Loans and leases

$22.2

B

$21.8

B

$21.3

B

Total deposits

$25.9

B

$24.6

B

$22.7

B

Tangible book value per share1

$12.10

$12.21

$11.30

Book value per common shares

$12.16

$12.28

$11.39



1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.

Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures have been included on pages 15 and 16 of this press release to provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company.  The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses.  Revenue and related expenses related to residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.0 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $29.2 billion as of December 31, 2020 and $27.5 billion as of March 31, 2020.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, representing 47% of total assets and 55% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $22.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $381.5 million relative to December 31, 2020.  The increase in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of commercial real estate balances during the quarter of $92.2 million and an increase in net PPP loan balances of $297.6 million.  The change in net PPP loan balances during the quarter was the result of an increase in round two PPP net loan balances of $659.2 million, offset by a decrease in PPP round one net loan balances of $361.6 million.  Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.

Total deposits were $25.9 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 billion from $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $867.7 million and growth in money market balances of $380.9 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $373.6 million.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $221.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, down $13.5 million from the prior quarter.  The decrease was primarily driven by $9.3 million of lower PPP fees recognized in the quarter compared to the prior period.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021, down 17 basis points from 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily driven by an eleven basis points decrease resulting from lower PPP fees recognized in the quarter.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $331.0 million, or 1.49% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2021, which was down from $348.7 million, or 1.60% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020.  The provision for credit losses decreased by $0.03 million from the prior quarter level primarily due to offsetting changes in loan portfolio mix and improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by two basis points to 0.33% of average loans and leases (annualized) as of December 31, 2020.  The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan portfolio. As of March 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.19% of total assets, compared to 0.24% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.32% as of March 31, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL").  In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance.  At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts have stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $0.34 million of the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020, a $0.03 million provision for credit losses in the fourth of 2020, and no provision for credit losses in the current period.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $108.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, down $15.2 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $14.0 million.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $62.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $20.9 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $133.9 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 89 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 3.82% for the first quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 37% related to purchase activity, compared to 48% for the prior quarter and 43% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $187.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, down $23.7 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits expenses of $8.3 million, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses of $7.1 million, and decreases in other expenses of $7.7 million.

Capital
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $12.10, compared to $12.21 in the prior quarter and $11.30 in the same period of the prior year.  The decrease in tangible book value per share is attributable to increases in the fair value of trust preferred securities and a decrease in the unrealized gain of investment portfolio securities during the quarter.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.9% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.6% as of March 31, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,681,869

$

2,704,577

$

2,610,244

$

2,538,339

$

2,507,611

Subtract:









Goodwill


2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

Total assets

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

Subtract:









Goodwill

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

Other intangible assets, net

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

Tangible assets

$

30,021,735

$

29,219,100

$

29,420,120

$

29,626,680

$

27,520,568

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,491

220,226

220,222

220,219

220,175











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

8.93

%

9.25

%

8.87

%

8.56

%

9.11

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

9.04

%

Book value per common share

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

$

11.39

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

$

11.30

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on April 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 7292532.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 7292532. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives.  Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year
over
Year

Interest income:












Loans and leases

$

221,141

$

240,815

$

229,457

$

235,174

$

245,993

(8)

%

(10)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:












Taxable

13,112

11,951

10,168

9,015

16,605

10

%

(21)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,534

1,523

1,490

1,520

1,562

1

%

(2)

%

Dividends

598

659

710

568

678

(9)

%

(12)

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

624

531

474

403

3,331

18

%

(81)

%

Total interest income

237,009

255,479

242,299

246,680

268,169

(7)

%

(12)

%

Interest expense:












Deposits

10,678

14,567

19,121

26,222

40,290

(27)

%

(73)

%

Securities sold under agreement to
repurchase and federal funds purchased

76

93

84

194

395

(18)

%

(81)

%

Borrowings

1,772

2,765

3,271

3,839

4,046

(36)

%

(56)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,052

3,147

3,249

3,922

4,903

(3)

%

(38)

%

Total interest expense

15,578

20,572

25,725

34,177

49,634

(24)

%

(69)

%

Net interest income

221,431

234,907

216,574

212,503

218,535

(6)

%

1

%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



29

(338)

87,085

118,085

(100)

%

(100)

%

Non-interest income:












Service charges on deposits

9,647

10,202

10,405

8,757

11,473

(5)

%

(16)

%

Card-based fees

7,374

7,754

7,118

5,901

7,417

(5)

%

(1)

%

Brokerage revenue

3,915

4,093

3,686

3,805

4,015

(4)

%

(2)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

65,033

79,028

90,377

83,877

17,540

(18)

%

271

%

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

4





323

(133)

nm

nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(706)

(173)

(112)

240

814

308

%

(187)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,373

3,374

1,092

1,074

1,167

(59)

%

18

%

BOLI income

2,071

2,067

2,087

2,116

2,129

0

%

(3)

%

Other income (expense)

20,089

17,615

17,271

9,387

(3,777)

14

%

nm

Total non-interest income

108,800

123,960

131,924

115,480

40,645

(12)

%

168

%

Non-interest expense:












Salaries and employee benefits

124,134

132,460

120,337

116,676

109,774

(6)

%

13

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

34,635

41,758

36,720

36,171

37,001

(17)

%

(6)

%

Intangible amortization

1,130

1,246

1,247

1,246

1,247

(9)

%

(9)

%

FDIC assessments

2,599

3,014

2,989

3,971

2,542

(14)

%

2

%

Goodwill impairment









1,784,936

0

%

(100)

%

Other expenses

25,094

32,834

28,914

23,846

27,158

(24)

%

(8)

%

Total non-interest expense

187,592

211,312

190,207

181,910

1,962,658

(11)

%

(90)

%

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

142,639

147,526

158,629

58,988

(1,821,563)

(3)

%

nm

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

34,902

(3,204)

33,758

6,062

30,384

nm

15

%

Net income (loss)

$

107,737

$

150,730

$

124,871

$

52,926

$

(1,851,947)

(29)

%

nm














Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,367

220,225

220,221

220,210

220,216

0

%

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,891

220,663

220,418

220,320

220,216

0

%

0

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

(28)

%

nm

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

0.49

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

(28)

%

nm














nm = not meaningful












Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)











% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year

Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$

379,361

$

370,219

$

370,595

$

410,769

$

406,426

2

%

(7)

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,861,820

2,202,962

1,849,132

1,853,505

1,251,290

30

%

129

%

Investment securities:












Equity and other, at fair value

82,771

83,077

82,769

81,958

80,797

0

%

2

%

Available for sale, at fair value

3,167,825

2,932,558

2,898,700

2,865,690

2,890,475

8

%

10

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,954

3,034

3,088

3,143

3,200

(3)

%

(8)

%

Loans held for sale

376,481

766,225

683,960

605,399

481,541

(51)

%

(22)

%

Loans and leases

22,160,860

21,779,367

22,426,473

22,671,455

21,251,478

2

%

4

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(311,283)

(328,401)

(345,049)

(356,745)

(291,420)

(5)

%

7

%

Net loans and leases

21,849,577

21,450,966

22,081,424

22,314,710

20,960,058

2

%

4

%

Restricted equity securities

22,057

41,666

50,062

54,062

58,062

(47)

%

(62)

%

Premises and equipment, net

176,571

178,050

185,104

192,041

195,390

(1)

%

(10)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

100,643

104,937

107,321

111,487

115,485

(4)

%

(13)

%

Goodwill

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

0

%

0

%

Other intangible assets, net

12,230

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

(8)

%

(28)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

100,413

92,907

93,248

96,356

94,346

8

%

6

%

Bank owned life insurance

322,867

323,470

326,120

324,873

322,717

0

%

0

%

Deferred tax asset, net

10,905









nm

nm

Other assets

567,490

669,029

688,597

712,687

660,781

(15)

%

(14)

%

Total assets

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

3

%

9

%

Liabilities:












Deposits

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

5

%

14

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

420,402

375,384

388,028

398,414

346,245

12

%

21

%

Borrowings

281,444

771,482

996,520

1,096,559

1,196,597

(64)

%

(76)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

281,580

255,217

247,045

232,936

195,521

10

%

44

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,212

88,268

88,325

88,382

88,439

0

%

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

109,014

113,593

115,790

119,885

123,962

(4)

%

(12)

%

Deferred tax liability, net



5,441

13,239

21,439

51,061

(100)

%

(100)

%

Other liabilities

287,326

299,012

308,467

304,916

331,571

(4)

%

(13)

%

Total liabilities

27,354,811

26,530,598

26,827,197

27,106,909

25,032,771

3

%

9

%

Shareholders' equity:












Common stock

3,515,248

3,514,599

3,512,153

3,510,145

3,507,680

0

%

0

%

Accumulated deficit

(871,511)

(932,767)

(1,036,931)

(1,115,414)

(1,168,340)

(7)

%

(25)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

38,132

122,745

135,022

143,608

168,271

(69)

%

(77)

%

Total shareholders' equity

2,681,869

2,704,577

2,610,244

2,538,339

2,507,611

(1)

%

7

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

30,036,680

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

3

%

9

%














Common shares outstanding at period end

220,491

220,226

220,222

220,219

220,175

0

%

0

%

Book value per common share

$

12.16

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

$

11.39

(1)

%

7

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.10

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

$

11.30

(1)

%

7

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,666,924

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

(1)

%

7

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.88

%

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

9.04

%

(0.32)

(0.16)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan and Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:












Commercial real estate:












Non-owner occupied term, net

$

3,455,773

$

3,505,802

$

3,533,776

$

3,589,484

$

3,613,420

(1)

%

(4)

%

Owner occupied term, net

2,358,169

2,333,945

2,411,098

2,459,954

2,472,187

1

%

(5)

%

Multifamily, net

3,421,320

3,349,196

3,389,034

3,466,829

3,464,217

2

%

(1)

%

Construction & development, net

876,297

828,478

757,462

662,703

667,975

6

%

31

%

Residential development, net

190,841

192,761

163,400

164,180

187,594

(1)

%

2

%

Commercial:












Term, net (1)

4,350,763

4,024,467

4,246,229

4,265,092

2,317,573

8

%

88

%

Lines of credit & other, net

825,162

862,760

894,782

940,443

1,208,051

(4)

%

(32)

%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,420,977

1,456,630

1,496,650

1,522,369

1,492,762

(2)

%

(5)

%

Residential:












Mortgage, net

3,958,644

3,871,906

4,042,416

4,056,588

4,193,908

2

%

(6)

%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,097,168

1,136,064

1,172,697

1,189,428

1,249,152

(3)

%

(12)

%

   Consumer & other, net

205,746

217,358

318,929

354,385

384,639

(5)

%

(47)

%

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

$

22,671,455

$

21,251,478

2

%

4

%














(1)    The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 18,135 PPP loans, totaling $2.0 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of March 31, 2021.














Loan and leases mix:












Commercial real estate:












   Non-owner occupied term, net

15

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

17

%



   Owner occupied term, net

11

%

11

%

11

%

11

%

12

%



   Multifamily, net

15

%

15

%

15

%

15

%

16

%



Construction & development, net

4

%

4

%

3

%

3

%

3

%



Residential development, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Commercial:












Term, net

20

%

18

%

19

%

19

%

11

%



Lines of credit & other, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%

5

%



Leases & equipment finance, net

6

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%



Residential:












Mortgage, net

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

20

%



Home equity loans & lines, net

5

%

5

%

5

%

5

%

6

%



   Consumer & other, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

2

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Deposits:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

10,500,482

$

9,632,773

$

9,475,244

$

9,172,210

$

7,169,907

9

%

46

%

Demand, interest bearing

3,244,624

3,051,487

2,931,990

2,813,722

2,482,908

6

%

31

%

Money market

7,554,798

7,173,920

7,160,838

7,262,777

7,082,011

5

%

7

%

Savings

2,109,211

1,912,752

1,848,639

1,730,051

1,486,909

10

%

42

%

Time

2,477,718

2,851,269

3,253,072

3,865,618

4,477,640

(13)

%

(45)

%

Total

$

25,886,833

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

5

%

14

%














Total core deposits (1)

$

24,740,621

$

23,298,561

$

23,134,283

$

22,934,059

$

20,398,215

6

%

21

%














Deposit mix:












Demand, non-interest bearing

41

%

39

%

38

%

37

%

32

%



Demand, interest bearing

12

%

12

%

12

%

11

%

11

%



Money market

29

%

29

%

29

%

29

%

31

%



Savings

8

%

8

%

8

%

7

%

7

%



Time

10

%

12

%

13

%

16

%

19

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

















Number of open accounts:












Demand, non-interest bearing

422,792

420,050

423,658

423,456

416,270




Demand, interest bearing

72,156

72,811

73,812

74,813

75,514




Money market

58,409

58,609

59,083

59,445

59,203




Savings

161,432

160,192

162,234

161,710

159,870




Time

43,637

48,292

52,572

57,501

62,515




Total

758,426

759,954

771,359

776,925

773,372


















Average balance per account:












Demand, non-interest bearing

$

24.8

$

22.9

$

22.4

$

21.7

$

17.2




Demand, interest bearing

45.0

41.9

39.7

37.6

32.9




Money market

129.3

122.4

121.2

122.2

119.6




Savings

13.1

11.9

11.4

10.7

9.3




Time

56.8

59.0

61.9

67.2

71.6




Total

$

34.1

$

32.4

$

32.0

$

32.0

$

29.4





(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:













Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$

29,216

$

31,076

$

26,425

$

32,412

$

39,128

(6)

%

(25)

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

25,612

36,361

50,269

39,818

47,185

(30)

%

(46)

%

Total non-performing loans and leases

54,828

67,437

76,694

72,230

86,313

(19)

%

(36)

%

Other real estate owned

1,405

1,810

2,369

2,578

3,020

(22)

%

(53)

%

Total non-performing assets

$

56,233

$

69,247

$

79,063

$

74,808

$

89,333

(19)

%

(37)

%















Performing restructured loans and leases

$

23,756

$

14,991

$

15,819

$

15,032

$

20,541

58

%

16

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$

51,120

$

72,047

$

66,155

$

40,583

$

59,962

(29)

%

(15)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.23

%

0.33

%

0.29

%

0.18

%

0.28

%



Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.25

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.32

%

0.41

%



Non-performing assets to total assets(1)

0.19

%

0.24

%

0.27

%

0.25

%

0.32

%





(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million, $2.6 million, and $5.3 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)













Balance, beginning of period

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

$

291,420

$

157,629

(5)

%

108

%

Impact of adoption of CECL









49,999

nm

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

328,401

345,049

356,745

291,420

207,628

(5)

%

58

%

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases


526

3,104

1,785

81,484

105,502

(83)

%

(100)

%

Charge-offs

(20,915)

(23,942)

(16,646)

(19,453)

(24,455)

(13)

%

(14)

%

Recoveries

3,271

4,190

3,165

3,294

2,745

(22)

%

19

%

Net charge-offs

(17,644)

(19,752)

(13,481)

(16,159)

(21,710)

(11)

%

(19)

%

Balance, end of period

$

311,283

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

$

291,420

(5)

%

7

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments













Balance, beginning of period

$

20,286

$

24,306

$

26,368

$

20,927

$

5,106

(17)

%

297

%

Impact of adoption of CECL









3,238

nm

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

20,286

24,306

26,368

20,927

8,344

(17)

%

143

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments


(526)

(4,020)

(2,062)

5,441

12,583

(87)

%

(104)

%

Balance, end of period

19,760

20,286

24,306

26,368

20,927

(3)

%

(6)

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

331,043

$

348,687

$

369,355

$

383,113

$

312,347

(5)

%

6

%















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.33

%

0.35

%

0.24

%

0.29

%

0.41

%



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

15.64

%

17.50

%

19.01

%

16.93

%

11.22

%



ACLLL to loans and leases

1.40

%

1.51

%

1.54

%

1.57

%

1.37

%



ACL to loans and leases

1.49

%

1.60

%

1.65

%

1.69

%

1.47

%



nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year

Average Rates:













Yield on loans held for sale

2.75

%

3.19

%

3.13

%

3.77

%

4.20

%

(0.44)

(1.45)

Yield on loans and leases

4.02

%

4.24

%

3.96

%

4.11

%

4.58

%

(0.22)

(0.56)

Yield on taxable investments

1.86

%

1.77

%

1.56

%

1.38

%

2.50

%

0.09

(0.64)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.03

%

3.08

%

3.11

%

3.17

%

3.14

%

(0.05)

(0.11)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

1.23

%



(1.13)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.41

%

3.64

%

3.45

%

3.59

%

4.19

%

(0.23)

(0.78)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.29

%

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.67

%

1.03

%

(0.09)

(0.74)

Cost of securities sold under agreements













to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.21

%

0.47

%

(0.01)

(0.39)

Cost of borrowings

1.33

%

1.18

%

1.23

%

1.33

%

1.79

%

0.15

(0.46)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.60

%

3.73

%

4.03

%

5.55

%

5.45

%

(0.13)

(1.85)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.59

%

0.78

%

1.15

%

(0.11)

(0.77)















Net interest spread (1)

3.03

%

3.15

%

2.85

%

2.81

%

3.04

%

(0.12)

(0.01)

Net interest margin (1)

3.18

%

3.35

%

3.08

%

3.09

%

3.41

%

(0.17)

(0.23)















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

(25.82)

%

(0.55)

27.31

Return on average tangible assets

1.49

%

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

(27.53)

%

(0.55)

29.02

Return on average common equity

16.33

%

22.92

%

19.48

%

8.46

%

(174.94)

%

(6.59)

191.27

Return on average tangible common equity

16.43

%

23.07

%

19.62

%

8.53

%

(301.30)

%

(6.64)

317.73

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

56.74

%

58.82

%

54.52

%

55.40

%

756.29

%

(2.08)

(699.55)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

55.51

%

57.77

%

53.41

%

54.17

%

752.92

%

(2.26)

(697.41)

(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

2,483,451

$

2,066,572

$

1,827,818

$

1,563,753

$

1,084,854

20

%

129

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,945,896

2,850,550

2,797,547

2,777,154

2,760,461

3

%

7

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

252,741

245,997

237,165

235,934

241,105

3

%

5

%

Loans held for sale

703,557

696,688

669,646

577,773

406,434

1

%

73

%

Loans and leases

21,692,639

22,138,283

22,560,076

22,428,142

21,196,989

(2)

%

2

%

Total interest earning assets

28,078,284

27,998,090

28,092,252

27,582,756

25,689,843

0

%

9

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

15,598

16,775

18,021

19,253

1,785,608

(7)

%

(99)

%

Total assets

29,392,490

29,396,311

29,533,871

29,066,775

28,844,773

0

%

2

%














Non-interest bearing demand deposits

9,897,749

9,587,081

9,335,350

8,484,684

6,880,457

3

%

44

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,166,198

15,165,049

15,451,816

15,803,595

15,695,309

0

%

(3)

%

Total deposits

25,063,947

24,752,130

24,787,166

24,288,279

22,575,766

1

%

11

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,444,694

16,822,808

17,205,775

17,625,888

17,301,712

(2)

%

(5)

%














Shareholders' equity - common

2,674,871

2,615,676

2,549,703

2,514,754

4,257,711

2

%

(37)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,659,273

2,598,901

2,531,682

2,495,501

2,472,103

2

%

8

%

(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or R
ates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income
or
Expense

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
















Loans held for sale

$

703,557

$

4,845

2.75

%

$

696,688

$

5,554

3.19

%

$

406,434

$

4,264

4.20

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,692,639

216,296

4.02

%

22,138,283

235,261

4.24

%

21,196,989

241,729

4.58

%

Taxable securities

2,945,896

13,710

1.86

%

2,850,550

12,610

1.77

%

2,760,461

17,283

2.50

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

252,741

1,915

3.03

%

245,997

1,893

3.08

%

241,105

1,894

3.14

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,483,451

624

0.10

%

2,066,572

531

0.10

%

1,084,854

3,331

1.23

%

Total interest-earning assets

28,078,284

$

237,390

3.41

%

27,998,090

$

255,849

3.64

%

25,689,843

$

268,501

4.19

%

Other assets

1,314,206





1,398,221





3,154,930




Total assets

$

29,392,490





$

29,396,311





$

28,844,773




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,125,398

$

414

0.05

%

$

3,014,292

$

448

0.06

%

$

2,471,556

$

3,543

0.58

%

Money market deposits

7,360,512

1,491

0.08

%

7,210,906

1,731

0.10

%

7,107,626

11,759

0.66

%

Savings deposits

1,998,927

163

0.03

%

1,882,866

183

0.04

%

1,485,171

241

0.07

%

Time deposits

2,681,361

8,610

1.30

%

3,056,985

12,205

1.59

%

4,630,956

24,747

2.15

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,166,198

10,678

0.29

%

15,165,049

14,567

0.38

%

15,695,309

40,290

1.03

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

395,946

76

0.08

%

388,361

93

0.09

%

337,796

395

0.47

%

Borrowings

539,077

1,772

1.33

%

934,006

2,765

1.18

%

906,624

4,046

1.79

%

Junior subordinated debentures

343,473

3,052

3.60

%

335,392

3,147

3.73

%

361,983

4,903

5.45

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,444,694

$

15,578

0.38

%

16,822,808

$

20,572

0.49

%

17,301,712

$

49,634

1.15

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

9,897,749





9,587,081





6,880,457




Other liabilities

375,176





370,746





404,893




Total liabilities

26,717,619





26,780,635





24,587,062




Common equity

2,674,871





2,615,676





4,257,711




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,392,490





$

29,396,311





$

28,844,773




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

221,812





$

235,277





$

218,867


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.03

%




3.15

%




3.04

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING
ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.18

%




3.35

%




3.41

%


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $381,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $370,000 for December 31, 2020 and $332,000 for March 31, 2020. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments

(Unaudited)

Core Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year

Net interest income

$

217,574

$

230,430

$

212,215

$

208,245

$

216,106

(6)

%

1

%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses



29

(338)

87,085

118,085

(100)

%

(100)

%

Non-interest income













(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities, net

(702)

(173)

(112)

563

681

306

%

(203)

%

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net

11,750

3,955

1,765

(823)

(14,306)

197

%

(182)

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

32,403

40,921

39,678

31,697

36,588

(21)

%

(11)

%

Total non-interest income

43,451

44,703

41,331

31,437

22,963

(3)

%

89

%

Non-interest expense













Goodwill Impairment









1,784,936

nm

(100)

%

Exit and disposal costs

1,200

725

792

548

524

66

%

129

%

Non-interest expense (excluding above items)

145,161

171,634

148,519

141,448

147,896

(15)

%

(2)

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

(790)

(3,565)

(2,976)

(1,963)

(3,053)

(78)

%

(74)

%

Total non-interest expense

145,571

168,794

146,335

140,033

1,930,303

(14)

%

(92)

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

115,454

106,310

107,549

12,564

(1,809,319)

9

%

(106)

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

28,106

(13,508)

20,988

(5,544)

33,445

(308)

%

(16)

%

Net income (loss)

$

87,348

$

119,818

$

86,561

$

18,108

$

(1,842,764)

(27)

%

(105)

%















Effective Tax Rate

24

%

(13)

%

20

%

(44)

%

(2)

%



Efficiency Ratio

56

%

61

%

58

%

58

%

807

%


















Total assets

$

29,529,769

$

28,438,813

$

28,652,477

$

28,942,285

$

26,935,780

4

%

10

%

Loans held for sale

$

9,406

$

111,670

$

39,453

$

40,694

$

35,075

(92)

%

(73)

%

Total loans and leases

$

22,160,860

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

$

22,671,455

$

21,251,478

2

%

4

%

Total deposits

$

25,425,339

$

24,200,012

$

24,102,498

$

24,421,486

$

22,333,553

5

%

14

%














Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

0.70

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%

3.13

%

3.50

%



nm = not meaningful












(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Segments - Continued

(Unaudited)

Mortgage Banking

Quarter Ended

% Change

(in thousands)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Seq. Quarter

Year

over Year

Net interest income

$

3,857

$

4,477

$

4,359

$

4,258

$

2,429

(14)

%

59

%

Provision for credit losses











nm

nm

Non-interest income













Residential mortgage banking revenue:













Origination and sale

62,505

83,388

98,703

86,781

39,347

(25)

%

59

%

Servicing

9,087

9,497

8,796

8,533

8,880

(4)

%

2

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,545)

(4,431)

(4,878)

(5,042)

(5,329)

3

%

(15)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,014)

(9,426)

(12,244)

(6,395)

(25,358)

(79)

%

(92)

%

Non-interest income (excluding above items)

316

229

216

166

142

38

%

123

%

Total non-interest income

65,349

79,257

90,593

84,043

17,682

(18)

%

270

%

Non-interest expense













Non-interest expense

41,231

38,953

40,896

39,914

29,302

6

%

41

%

Allocated expenses, net (1)

790

3,565

2,976

1,963

3,053

(78)

%

(74)

%

Total non-interest expense

42,021

42,518

43,872

41,877

32,355

(1)

%

30

%

Income (loss) before income taxes

27,185

41,216

51,080

46,424

(12,244)

(34)

%

(322)

%

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

6,796

10,304

12,770

11,606

(3,061)

(34)

%

(322)

%

Net income (loss)

$

20,389

$

30,912

$

38,310

$

34,818

$

(9,183)

(34)

%

(322)

%















Effective Tax Rate

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%

25

%



Efficiency Ratio

61

%

51

%

46

%

47

%

161

%

















Total assets

506,911

796,362

784,964

702,963

604,602

(36)

%

(16)

%

Loans held for sale

367,075

654,555

644,507

564,705

446,466

(44)

%

(18)

%

Total deposits

461,494

422,189

567,285

422,892

365,822

9

%

26

%















LHFS Production Statistics:












Closed loan volume for-sale

1,635,532

1,769,432

1,922,789

1,826,095

1,148,184

(8)

%

42

%

Gain on sale margin

3.82

%

4.71

%

5.13

%

4.75

%

3.43

%



Direct LHFS expense

31,151

33,210

35,678

34,057

24,045

(6)

%

30

%

Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume

1.90

%

1.88

%

1.86

%

1.87

%

2.09

%


















MSR Statistics:












Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

13,030,467

13,026,720

12,964,361

12,746,125

12,533,045

0

%

4

%

MSR, net

100,413

92,907

93,248

96,356

94,346

8

%

6

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.77

%

0.71

%

0.72

%

0.76

%

0.75

%


















Key Rates, end of period:












10 year CMT

1.74

%

0.93

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

0.70

%



FHLMC 30 year fixed

3.18

%

2.67

%

2.88

%

3.13

%

3.50

%



nm = not meaningful













(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.

