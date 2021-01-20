Umpqua Reports Quarterly and Annual Results

Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $150.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share

Full-year 2020 net loss of $1.5 billion, or $6.92 per diluted common share

Annual loan and lease growth of 3% and deposit growth of 10%

News provided by

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Jan 20, 2021, 16:15 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net income of $150.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $124.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Earnings per diluted common share were $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.57 for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net loss of $1.5 billion, or $6.92 per diluted common share primarily due to the goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion in Q1 2020, compared to net income of $354.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

"Umpqua's results in 2020 are a testament to the tremendous strength of this company.  Of the many challenges and opportunities that were presented this past year, our ability to stay agile, resilient, and ultimately deliver for our customers, both existing and new, was extraordinary" said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation.  "Our fourth quarter results represent our capacity to generate a return for our shareholders in a low interest rate environment. The company's record level of net income was driven by a number of strategic levers. These included the continued performance of our home lending division, accelerated Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee recognition due to borrower forgiveness processing, and careful management of the cost of interest bearing deposits. As outlined in the Next Gen 2.0 initiatives we shared last quarter, the company will continue to balance prioritization of strategic investments to propel balance sheet growth, including key human digital initiatives to advance the customer experience and gain market share, supported by increased operational excellence and efficiency."

Notable items that impacted the fourth quarter 2020 financial results included:

  • $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits primarily due to the year end true up for performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations compared to the prior quarter.
  • $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges primarily due to technology contract exits completed during the quarter.
  • $2.9 million in charitable contributions made in the quarter compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter.
  • $9.4 million loss on the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset due to higher prepayment speeds versus modeled expectations compared to a $12.2 million loss in the prior quarter and a $5.1 million loss in the same period of the prior year.
  • $4.0 million gain on the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the increase in long-term interest rates during the quarter. This compares to the $1.8 million gain in the prior quarter and the $5.0 million gain in the same period of the prior year.

Full-Year 2020 Highlights (compared to prior year):

  • Gross loan and lease balance growth of $583.7 million, or 3%;
  • Deposit balance growth of $2.1 billion, or 10%;
  • Net interest income decreased by $38.1 million, driven primarily by a decrease in short and long-term interest rates during the annual period which led to a decline in net interest margin;
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $132.3 million primarily due to the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard which uses credit models to forecast future credit losses and fully reserve for the forecasted losses as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted;
  • Non-interest income increased by $72.2 million, driven primarily by a significant increase in net mortgage banking revenue;
  • Non-interest expense increased by $1.8 billion, driven by the $1.8 billion goodwill impairment that was recorded in the first quarter and higher salaries and employee benefits expense due to the significant increase in annual net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower occupancy, communications, marketing, services, and other expenses;
  • Paid dividends of $0.84 per common share (equal to the $0.84 per share in the prior year) and repurchased 331,000 shares of common stock; and
  • Book value decreased by 37%, or $7.31 per common share due to the aforementioned goodwill impairment, and tangible book value1 increased by 7%, or $0.82 per common share.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

  • Gross loan and lease balances decreased by $647.1 million, or 3%, partially due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale, and payoffs in residential real estate.
  • Deposit balances decreased by $47.6 million or 0.2%, partially due to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products;
  • Net interest income increased by $18.3 million, attributable to the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower costs of interest-bearing deposits;
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $0.4 million, driven by the continued stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models;
  • Net charge-offs increased by 11 basis points to 0.35% of average loans and leases (annualized) primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired;
  • Non-interest income decreased by $8.0 million reflecting the linked quarter decline in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of Small Business Association (SBA) loans during the period;
  • Non-interest expense increased by $21.1 million, primarily driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower service expense;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets decreased three basis points to 0.24%;
  • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 15.6% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 12.3%; and
  • Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on November 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $29.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $29.4 billion as of September 30, 2020 and $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $647.1 million from $22.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. The decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to processed PPP loan forgiveness, the transfer of $78.1 million in indirect auto loans to loans held for sale and payoffs in residential real estate.  Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.

Total deposits were $24.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $47.6 million from $24.7 billion as of September 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in brokered and personal certificates of deposit balances, partially offset by deposit balance growth in non-interest bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and savings products.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $234.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up $18.3 million from the prior quarter.  This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness applications and by lower costs of interest-bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 27 basis points from 3.08% for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven primarily by the acceleration of PPP fees due to processed borrower forgiveness and lower funding costs.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $348.7 million, or 1.60% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020, which was down from $369.4 million, or 1.65% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2020.  The provision for credit losses was $29,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $367,000 from the prior quarter level primarily due to changes in portfolio mix and balances as well as the stabilization of credit quality metrics and economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by 11 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.35% of average loans and leases for the fourth quarter of 2020 (annualized). The increase in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to the previously disclosed leases within the FinPac portfolio that received applicable CARES Act relief and were not able to resume payments after the deferral period expired.  As of December 31, 2020, non-performing assets was 0.24% of total assets, compared to 0.27% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.23% as of December 31, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
As described in our first quarter 2020 quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020 ("Q1 2020 10-Q"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL").  In applying CECL, our financial results are affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. Specifically, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts, which at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic projected significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020.  Due to the lack of significant changes in the credit quality of the loan portfolio and offsetting impacts within the economic forecasts compared to the prior quarter we recorded a minimal provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $124.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down $8.0 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the decrease in net mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by an increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans during the period.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $83.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $15.3 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $153.4 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 42 basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 4.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 48% related to purchase activity, compared to 46% for the prior quarter and 55% for the same period in the prior year.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $211.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.1 million from the prior quarter level. This increase was driven by a $12.1 million increase in compensation and benefits due to the year end true up of performance based variable incentives and deferred compensation calculations, $6.5 million in one time software impairment charges due to technology contract exits, and a $2.4 million increase in charitable contributions, partially offset by lower services expense.

Goodwill
As described in our Q1 2020 10-Q, the Company completed the analysis of goodwill prior to filing the Q1 2020 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company updated its goodwill assessment for the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units as of March 31, 2020, due to events and circumstances indicating potential impairment. Impairment of goodwill is the condition that exists when the carrying amount of a reporting unit that includes goodwill exceeds its fair value. A goodwill impairment is recognized for the amount that the carrying amount of a reporting unit, including goodwill, exceeds its fair value, limited to the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit.  Upon completing the quantitative impairment analysis, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment of $1.8 billion during the first quarter, which represented the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the Wholesale Bank and Retail Bank reporting units. The remaining goodwill of $2.7 million after the impairment relates to the Wealth Management reporting unit.  The goodwill impairment was material to reported earnings in the first quarter, but was a non-cash charge and had no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios were not impacted by the impairment.

Capital
As of December 31, 2020, the Company's book value per common share increased to $12.28 from $11.85 in the prior quarter, and its tangible book value per common share1 increased to $12.21 from $11.77 in the prior quarter. 

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 15.6% and its estimated Tier 1 common equity to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.3% as of December 31, 2020.  The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,704,577

$

2,610,244

$

2,538,339

$

2,507,611

$

4,313,915

Subtract:









Goodwill

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

18,346

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

$

2,507,918

Total assets

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

Subtract:









Goodwill

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

1,787,651

Other intangible assets, net

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

18,346

Tangible assets

$

29,219,100

$

29,420,120

$

29,626,680

$

27,520,568

$

27,040,812

Common shares outstanding at period end

220,226

220,222

220,219

220,175

220,229











Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

9.25

%

8.87

%

8.56

%

9.11

%

14.95

%

Tangible common equity ratio

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

9.04

%

9.27

%

Book value per common share

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

$

11.39

$

19.59

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

$

11.30

$

11.39

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.  To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 7096769.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 7096769.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about the impact of Next Gen 2.0 initiatives, and future credit losses under CECL.  Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; whether our human digital initiatives and strategic investments result in improved customer experience, growth and increased market share; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Interest income:













Loans and leases

$

240,815

$

229,457

$

235,174

$

245,993

$

262,109

5

%

(8)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:













Taxable

11,951

10,168

9,015

16,605

13,361

18

%

(11)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,523

1,490

1,520

1,562

1,638

2

%

(7)

%

Dividends

659

710

568

678

579

(7)

%

14

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

531

474

403

3,331

4,343

12

%

(88)

%

Total interest income

255,479

242,299

246,680

268,169

282,030

5

%

(9)

%

Interest expense:













Deposits

14,567

19,121

26,222

40,290

44,380

(24)

%

(67)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

93

84

194

395

431

11

%

(78)

%

Borrowings

2,765

3,271

3,839

4,046

5,080

(15)

%

(46)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

3,147

3,249

3,922

4,903

5,325

(3)

%

(41)

%

Total interest expense

20,572

25,725

34,177

49,634

55,216

(20)

%

(63)

%

Net interest income

234,907

216,574

212,503

218,535

226,814

8

%

4

%

Provision (recapture) for credit losses

29

(338)

87,085

118,085

16,252

(109)

%

(100)

%

Non-interest income:













Service charges on deposits

16,654

14,438

11,831

15,638

16,656

15

%

0

%

Brokerage revenue

4,093

3,686

3,805

4,015

4,027

11

%

2

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

79,028

90,377

83,877

17,540

34,050

(13)

%

132

%

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net





323

(133)

2

0

%

(100)

%

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net

(173)

(112)

240

814

(84)

54

%

106

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

3,374

1,092

1,074

1,167

4,603

209

%

(27)

%

BOLI income

2,067

2,087

2,116

2,129

2,078

(1)

%

(1)

%

Other income (expense)

18,917

20,356

12,214

(525)

22,417

(7)

%

(16)

%

Total non-interest income

123,960

131,924

115,480

40,645

83,749

(6)

%

48

%

Non-interest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

132,460

120,337

116,676

109,774

108,847

10

%

22

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

41,758

36,720

36,171

37,001

36,513

14

%

14

%

Intangible amortization

1,246

1,247

1,246

1,247

1,404

0

%

(11)

%

FDIC assessments

3,014

2,989

3,971

2,542

2,867

1

%

5

%

Goodwill impairment







1,784,936



nm

nm

Other expenses

32,834

28,914

23,846

27,158

33,812

14

%

(3)

%

Total non-interest expense

211,312

190,207

181,910

1,962,658

183,443

11

%

15

%

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

147,526

158,629

58,988

(1,821,563)

110,868

(7)

%

33

%

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(3,204)

33,758

6,062

30,384

27,118

(109)

%

(112)

%

Net income (loss)

$

150,730

$

124,871

$

52,926

$

(1,851,947)

$

83,750

21

%

80

%















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,225

220,221

220,210

220,216

220,222

0

%

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,663

220,418

220,320

220,216

220,671

0

%

0

%

Earnings per common share – basic

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

$

0.38

19

%

79

%

Earnings per common share – diluted

$

0.68

$

0.57

$

0.24

$

(8.41)

$

0.38

19

%

79

%















nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Year Ended

% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over
Year

Interest income:





Loans and leases

$

951,439

$

1,051,077

(9)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:





Taxable

47,739

56,150

(15)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

6,095

7,400

(18)

%

Dividends

2,615

2,269

15

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,739

14,180

(67)

%

Total interest income

1,012,627

1,131,076

(10)

%

Interest expense:





Deposits

100,200

167,941

(40)

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

766

2,092

(63)

%

Borrowings

13,921

17,564

(21)

%

Junior subordinated debentures

15,221

22,845

(33)

%

Total interest expense

130,108

210,442

(38)

%

Net interest income

882,519

920,634

(4)

%

Provision for credit losses

204,861

72,515

183

%

Non-interest income:





Service charges on deposits

58,561

64,514

(9)

%

Brokerage revenue

15,599

15,877

(2)

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

270,822

101,810

166

%

Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net

190

(7,184)

(103)

%

Gain on equity securities, net

769

83,475

(99)

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

6,707

10,467

(36)

%

BOLI income

8,399

8,406

0

%

Other income

50,962

62,459

(18)

%

Total non-interest income

412,009

339,824

21

%

Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits

479,247

420,373

14

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

151,650

144,236

5

%

Intangible amortization

4,986

5,618

(11)

%

FDIC assessments

12,516

11,233

11

%

Goodwill impairment

1,784,936



nm

Other expenses

112,752

137,580

(18)

%

Total non-interest expense

2,546,087

719,040

254

%

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(1,456,420)

468,903

(411)

%

Provision for income taxes

67,000

114,808

(42)

%

Net (loss) income

$

(1,523,420)

$

354,095

(530)

%







Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,218

220,339

0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,218

220,650

0

%

Earnings per common share – basic

$

(6.92)

$

1.61

(530)

%

Earnings per common share – diluted

$

(6.92)

$

1.60

(533)

%







nm = not meaningful





Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)























% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. 
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Assets:












Cash and due from banks

$

370,219

$

370,595

$

410,769

$

406,426

$

382,598

0

%

(3)

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

2,202,962

1,849,132

1,853,505

1,251,290

980,158

19

%

125

%

Investment securities:












Equity and other, at fair value

83,077

82,769

81,958

80,797

80,165

0

%

4

%

Available for sale, at fair value

2,932,558

2,898,700

2,865,690

2,890,475

2,814,682

1

%

4

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,034

3,088

3,143

3,200

3,260

(2)

%

(7)

%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

766,225

683,960

605,399

481,541

513,431

12

%

49

%

Loans and leases

21,779,367

22,426,473

22,671,455

21,251,478

21,195,684

(3)

%

3

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(328,401)

(345,049)

(356,745)

(291,420)

(157,629)

(5)

%

108

%

Net loans and leases

21,450,966

22,081,424

22,314,710

20,960,058

21,038,055

(3)

%

2

%

Restricted equity securities

41,666

50,062

54,062

58,062

46,463

(17)

%

(10)

%

Premises and equipment, net

178,050

185,104

192,041

195,390

201,460

(4)

%

(12)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

104,937

107,321

111,487

115,485

110,718

(2)

%

(5)

%

Goodwill

2,715

2,715

2,715

2,715

1,787,651

0

%

(100)

%

Other intangible assets, net

13,360

14,606

15,853

17,099

18,346

(9)

%

(27)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

92,907

93,248

96,356

94,346

115,010

0

%

(19)

%

Bank owned life insurance

323,470

326,120

324,873

322,717

320,611

(1)

%

1

%

Other assets

669,029

688,597

712,687

660,781

434,201

(3)

%

54

%

Total assets

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

(1)

%

1

%

Liabilities:












Deposits

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

$

22,481,504

0

%

10

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

375,384

388,028

398,414

346,245

311,308

(3)

%

21

%

Borrowings

771,482

996,520

1,096,559

1,196,597

906,635

(23)

%

(15)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

255,217

247,045

232,936

195,521

274,812

3

%

(7)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,268

88,325

88,382

88,439

88,496

0

%

0

%

Operating lease liabilities

113,593

115,790

119,885

123,962

119,429

(2)

%

(5)

%

Deferred tax liability, net

5,441

13,239

21,439

51,061

52,928

(59)

%

(90)

%

Other liabilities

299,012

308,467

304,916

331,571

297,782

(3)

%

0

%

Total liabilities

26,530,598

26,827,197

27,106,909

25,032,771

24,532,894

(1)

%

8

%

Shareholders' equity:












Common stock

3,514,599

3,512,153

3,510,145

3,507,680

3,514,000

0

%

0

%

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(932,767)

(1,036,931)

(1,115,414)

(1,168,340)

770,366

(10)

%

(221)

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

122,745

135,022

143,608

168,271

29,549

(9)

%

315

%

Total shareholders' equity

2,704,577

2,610,244

2,538,339

2,507,611

4,313,915

4

%

(37)

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,235,175

$

29,437,441

$

29,645,248

$

27,540,382

$

28,846,809

(1)

%

1

%














Common shares outstanding at period end

220,226

220,222

220,219

220,175

220,229

0

%

0

%

Book value per common share

$

12.28

$

11.85

$

11.53

$

11.39

$

19.59

4

%

(37)

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

12.21

$

11.77

$

11.44

$

11.30

$

11.39

4

%

7

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,688,502

$

2,592,923

$

2,519,771

$

2,487,797

$

2,507,918

4

%

7

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.20

%

8.81

%

8.51

%

9.04

%

9.27

%

0.39

(0.07)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan & Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

% Change


Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year

Loans and leases:













Commercial real estate:













Non-owner occupied term, net

$

3,505,802

$

3,533,776

$

3,589,484

$

3,613,420

$

3,545,566

(1)

%

(1)

%

Owner occupied term, net

2,333,945

2,411,098

2,459,954

2,472,187

2,496,088

(3)

%

(6)

%

Multifamily, net

3,349,196

3,389,034

3,466,829

3,464,217

3,514,774

(1)

%

(5)

%

Construction & development, net

828,478

757,462

662,703

667,975

678,740

9

%

22

%

Residential development, net

192,761

163,400

164,180

187,594

189,010

18

%

2

%

Commercial:













Term, net (1)

4,024,467

4,246,229

4,265,092

2,317,573

2,232,817

(5)

%

80

%

Lines of credit & other, net

862,760

894,782

940,443

1,208,051

1,212,393

(4)

%

(29)

%

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,456,630

1,496,650

1,522,369

1,492,762

1,465,489

(3)

%

(1)

%

Residential real estate:













Mortgage, net

3,871,906

4,042,416

4,056,588

4,193,908

4,215,424

(4)

%

(8)

%

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,136,064

1,172,697

1,189,428

1,249,152

1,237,512

(3)

%

(8)

%

   Consumer & other, net

217,358

318,929

354,385

384,639

407,871

(32)

%

(47)

%

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$

21,779,367

$

22,426,473

$

22,671,455

$

21,251,478

$

21,195,684

(3)

%

3

%















(1)    The Bank participates in PPP to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include 14,900 PPP loans, totaling $1.8 billion, net of deferred fees and costs as of December 31, 2020.
















Loan and leases mix:













Commercial real estate:













   Non-owner occupied term, net

16

%

16

%

16

%

17

%

17

%



   Owner occupied term, net

11

%

11

%

11

%

12

%

12

%



   Multifamily, net

15

%

15

%

15

%

16

%

16

%



Construction & development, net

4

%

3

%

3

%

3

%

3

%



Residential development, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%

1

%



Commercial:













Term, net

18

%

19

%

19

%

11

%

10

%



Lines of credit & other, net

4

%

4

%

4

%

5

%

6

%



Leases & equipment finance, net

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%

7

%



Residential real estate:













Mortgage, net

18

%

18

%

18

%

20

%

20

%



Home equity loans & lines, net

5

%

5

%

5

%

6

%

6

%



   Consumer & other, net

1

%

1

%

1

%

2

%

2

%



    Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

% Change


Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year

Deposits:













Demand, non-interest bearing

$

9,632,773

$

9,475,244

$

9,172,210

$

7,169,907

$

6,913,375

2

%

39

%

Demand, interest bearing

3,051,487

2,931,990

2,813,722

2,482,908

2,524,534

4

%

21

%

Money market

7,173,920

7,160,838

7,262,777

7,082,011

6,930,815

0

%

4

%

Savings

1,912,752

1,848,639

1,730,051

1,486,909

1,471,475

3

%

30

%

Time

2,851,269

3,253,072

3,865,618

4,477,640

4,641,305

(12)

%

(39)

%

Total

$

24,622,201

$

24,669,783

$

24,844,378

$

22,699,375

$

22,481,504

0

%

10

%















Total core deposits (1)

$

22,705,377

$

22,439,241

$

22,095,314

$

19,434,228

$

19,061,058

1

%

19

%















Deposit mix:













Demand, non-interest bearing

39

%

38

%

37

%

32

%

31

%



Demand, interest bearing

12

%

12

%

11

%

11

%

11

%



Money market

29

%

29

%

29

%

31

%

31

%



Savings

8

%

8

%

7

%

7

%

6

%



Time

12

%

13

%

16

%

19

%

21

%



Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%


















Number of open accounts:













Demand, non-interest bearing

420,050

423,658

423,456

416,270

415,254




Demand, interest bearing

72,811

73,812

74,813

75,514

75,900




Money market

58,609

59,083

59,445

59,203

58,888




Savings

160,192

162,234

161,710

159,870

159,948




Time

48,292

52,572

57,501

62,515

62,952




Total

759,954

771,359

776,925

773,372

772,942



















Average balance per account:













Demand, non-interest bearing

$

22.9

$

22.4

$

21.7

$

17.2

$

16.6




Demand, interest bearing

41.9

39.7

37.6

32.9

33.3




Money market

122.4

121.2

122.2

119.6

117.7




Savings

11.9

11.4

10.7

9.3

9.2




Time

59.0

61.9

67.2

71.6

73.7




Total

$

32.4

$

32.0

$

32.0

$

29.4

$

29.1





(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year

Non-performing assets:












Loans and leases on non-accrual status

$

31,076

$

26,425

$

32,412

$

39,128

$

26,244

18

%

18

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

36,361

50,269

39,818

47,185

37,969

(28)

%

(4)

%

Total non-performing loans and leases

67,437

76,694

72,230

86,313

64,213

(12)

%

5

%

Other real estate owned

1,810

2,369

2,578

3,020

3,295

(24)

%

(45)

%

Total non-performing assets

$

69,247

$

79,063

$

74,808

$

89,333

$

67,508

(12)

%

3

%














Performing restructured loans and leases

$

14,991

$

15,819

$

15,032

$

20,541

$

18,576

(5)

%

(19)

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$

72,047

$

66,155

$

40,583

$

59,962

$

41,882

9

%

72

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.33

%

0.29

%

0.18

%

0.28

%

0.20

%



Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.32

%

0.41

%

0.30

%



Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.24

%

0.27

%

0.25

%

0.32

%

0.23

%





(1)    

Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million, $2.6 million, $5.3 million, and $4.3 million at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at December 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)













Balance, beginning of period

$

345,049

$

356,745

$

291,420

$

157,629

$

156,288

(3)

%

121

%

Impact of adoption of CECL







49,999



nm

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

345,049

356,745

291,420

207,628

156,288

(3)

%

121

%

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

3,104

1,785

81,484

105,502

16,252

74

%

(81)

%

Charge-offs

(23,942)

(16,646)

(19,453)

(24,455)

(18,734)

44

%

28

%

Recoveries

4,190

3,165

3,294

2,745

3,823

32

%

10

%

Net charge-offs

(19,752)

(13,481)

(16,159)

(21,710)

(14,911)

47

%

32

%

Balance, end of period

$

328,401

$

345,049

$

356,745

$

291,420

$

157,629

(5)

%

108

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments













Balance, beginning of period

$

24,306

$

26,368

$

20,927

$

5,106

$

5,085

(8)

%

378

%

Impact of adoption of CECL







3,238



nm

nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

24,306

26,368

20,927

8,344

5,085

(8)

%

378

%

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(4,020)

(2,062)

5,441

12,583

21

95

%

nm

Balance, end of period

20,286

24,306

26,368

20,927

5,106

(17)

%

297

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

348,687

$

369,355

$

383,113

$

312,347

$

162,735

(6)

%

114

%















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.35

%

0.24

%

0.29

%

0.41

%

0.28

%



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.50

%

19.01

%

16.93

%

11.22

%

20.41

%



ACLLL to loans and leases

1.51

%

1.54

%

1.57

%

1.37

%

0.74

%



ACL to loans and leases

1.60

%

1.65

%

1.69

%

1.47

%

0.77

%



nm = not meaningful















(1)

The total provision for credit losses as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional provision of $945,000 related to the provision for accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, a recapture of $61,000 and an additional provision of $160,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, which are not included in the table above.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)


Year Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)





Balance, beginning of period

$

157,629

$

144,871

9

%

Impact of adoption of CECL

49,999



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

207,628

144,871

43

%

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

191,875

72,515

165

%

Charge-offs

(84,496)

(75,705)

12

%

Recoveries

13,394

15,948

(16)

%

Net charge-offs

(71,102)

(59,757)

19

%

Balance, end of period

$

328,401

$

157,629

108

%

Reserve for unfunded commitments





Balance, beginning of period

$

5,106

$

4,523

13

%

Impact of adoption of CECL

3,238



nm

Adjusted balance, beginning of period

8,344

4,523

84

%

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

11,942

583

1,948

%

Balance, end of period

20,286

5,106

297

%

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

348,687

$

162,735

114

%







Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.32

%

0.29

%

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

15.85

%

21.07

%

nm = not meaningful







(1)

The total provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of operations includes an additional $1.0 million of provision related to accrued interest on loans deferred due to COVID-19, not included in the table above.

      

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended

% Change


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Seq.
Quarter

Year
over
Year

Average Rates:













Yield on loans held for sale

3.19

%

3.13

%

3.77

%

4.20

%

4.25

%

0.06

(1.06)

Yield on loans and leases

4.24

%

3.96

%

4.11

%

4.58

%

4.80

%

0.28

(0.56)

Yield on taxable investments

1.77

%

1.56

%

1.38

%

2.50

%

2.05

%

0.21

(0.28)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.08

%

3.11

%

3.17

%

3.14

%

3.23

%

(0.03)

(0.15)

Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

1.23

%

1.65

%



(1.55)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.64

%

3.45

%

3.59

%

4.19

%

4.36

%

0.19

(0.72)















Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.38

%

0.49

%

0.67

%

1.03

%

1.13

%

(0.11)

(0.75)

Cost of securities sold under agreements













to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.09

%

0.09

%

0.21

%

0.47

%

0.56

%



(0.47)

Cost of borrowings

1.18

%

1.23

%

1.33

%

1.79

%

1.96

%

(0.05)

(0.78)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

3.73

%

4.03

%

5.55

%

5.45

%

5.92

%

(0.30)

(2.19)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.49

%

0.59

%

0.78

%

1.15

%

1.27

%

(0.10)

(0.78)















Net interest spread (1)

3.15

%

2.85

%

2.81

%

3.04

%

3.09

%

0.30

0.06

Net interest margin (1)

3.35

%

3.08

%

3.09

%

3.41

%

3.51

%

0.27

(0.16)















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

(25.82)

%

1.15

%

0.36

0.89

Return on average tangible assets

2.04

%

1.68

%

0.73

%

(27.53)

%

1.22

%

0.36

0.82

Return on average common equity

22.92

%

19.48

%

8.46

%

(174.94)

%

7.70

%

3.44

15.22

Return on average tangible common equity

23.07

%

19.62

%

8.53

%

(301.30)

%

13.24

%

3.45

9.83

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

58.82

%

54.52

%

55.40

%

756.29

%

59.00

%

4.30

(0.18)

Efficiency ratio – Bank

57.77

%

53.41

%

54.17

%

752.92

%

57.56

%

4.36

0.21


(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)







Year Ended

% Change


Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year

Average Rates:





Yield on loans held for sale

3.49

%

4.83

%

(1.34)

Yield on loans and leases

4.22

%

4.96

%

(0.74)

Yield on taxable investments

1.80

%

2.16

%

(0.36)

Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)

3.12

%

3.40

%

(0.28)

Yield on temporary investments and interest bearing cash

0.29

%

2.06

%

(1.77)

Total yield on earning assets (1)

3.71

%

4.56

%

(0.85)







Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.65

%

1.12

%

(0.47)

Cost of securities sold under agreements





to repurchase and fed funds purchased

0.21

%

0.65

%

(0.44)

Cost of borrowings

1.37

%

1.96

%

(0.59)

Cost of junior subordinated debentures

4.67

%

6.12

%

(1.45)

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.75

%

1.26

%

(0.51)







Net interest spread (1)

2.96

%

3.30

%

(0.34)

Net interest margin (1)

3.23

%

3.71

%

(0.48)







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets

(5.22)

%

1.27

%

(6.49)

Return on average tangible assets

(5.30)

%

1.35

%

(6.65)

Return on average common equity

(51.08)

%

8.42

%

(59.50)

Return on average tangible common equity

(60.34)

%

14.77

%

(75.11)

Efficiency ratio – Consolidated

196.47

%

56.97

%

139.50

Efficiency ratio – Bank

195.33

%

55.40

%

139.93


(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances

(Unaudited)







Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

2,066,572

$

1,827,818

$

1,563,753

$

1,084,854

$

1,045,975

13

%

98

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,850,550

2,797,547

2,777,154

2,760,461

2,719,089

2

%

5

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

245,997

237,165

235,934

241,105

244,895

4

%

0

%

Loans held for sale

696,688

669,646

577,773

406,434

415,169

4

%

68

%

Loans and leases

22,138,283

22,560,076

22,428,142

21,196,989

21,379,239

(2)

%

4

%

Total interest earning assets

27,998,090

28,092,252

27,582,756

25,689,843

25,804,367

0

%

9

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

16,775

18,021

19,253

1,785,608

1,806,791

(7)

%

(99)

%

Total assets

29,396,311

29,533,871

29,066,775

28,844,773

28,981,387

0

%

1

%














Non-interest bearing demand deposits

9,587,081

9,335,350

8,484,684

6,880,457

7,037,320

3

%

36

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,165,049

15,451,816

15,803,595

15,695,309

15,550,483

(2)

%

(2)

%

Total deposits

24,752,130

24,787,166

24,288,279

22,575,766

22,587,803

0

%

10

%

Interest bearing liabilities

16,822,808

17,205,775

17,625,888

17,301,712

17,237,770

(2)

%

(2)

%














Shareholders' equity - common

2,615,676

2,549,703

2,514,754

4,257,711

4,317,277

3

%

(39)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,598,901

2,531,682

2,495,501

2,472,103

2,510,486

3

%

4

%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances

(Unaudited)


Year Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

1,637,440

$

688,258

138

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,796,581

2,701,821

4

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

240,054

264,017

(9)

%

Loans held for sale

588,058

299,560

96

%

Loans and leases

22,082,359

20,889,769

6

%

Total interest earning assets

27,344,492

24,843,425

10

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

457,550

1,808,879

(75)

%

Total assets

29,211,733

27,971,844

4

%







Non-interest bearing demand deposits

8,576,436

6,746,607

27

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,527,924

15,057,428

3

%

Total deposits

24,104,360

21,804,035

11

%

Interest bearing liabilities

17,237,888

16,647,085

4

%







Shareholders' equity - common

2,982,458

4,206,380

(29)

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,524,908

2,397,501

5

%


(1) 

Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average
Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average
Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average

Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
















Loans held for sale

$

696,688

$

5,554

3.19

%

$

669,646

$

5,248

3.13

%

$

415,169

$

4,408

4.25

%

Loans and leases (1)

22,138,283

235,261

4.24

%

22,560,076

224,209

3.96

%

21,379,239

257,701

4.80

%

Taxable securities

2,850,550

12,610

1.77

%

2,797,547

10,878

1.56

%

2,719,089

13,940

2.05

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

245,997

1,893

3.08

%

237,165

1,845

3.11

%

244,895

1,980

3.23

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

2,066,572

531

0.10

%

1,827,818

474

0.10

%

1,045,975

4,343

1.65

%

Total interest-earning assets

27,998,090

$

255,849

3.64

%

28,092,252

$

242,654

3.45

%

25,804,367

$

282,372

4.36

%

Other assets

1,398,221





1,441,619





3,177,020




Total assets

$

29,396,311





$

29,533,871





$

28,981,387




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,014,292

$

448

0.06

%

$

2,878,529

$

573

0.08

%

$

2,446,137

$

3,485

0.57

%

Money market deposits

7,210,906

1,731

0.10

%

7,179,705

2,284

0.13

%

6,853,118

13,690

0.79

%

Savings deposits

1,882,866

183

0.04

%

1,790,055

179

0.04

%

1,463,744

509

0.14

%

Time deposits

3,056,985

12,205

1.59

%

3,603,527

16,085

1.78

%

4,787,484

26,696

2.21

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,165,049

14,567

0.38

%

15,451,816

19,121

0.49

%

15,550,483

44,380

1.13

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

388,361

93

0.09

%

378,844

84

0.09

%

303,230

431

0.56

%

Borrowings

934,006

2,765

1.18

%

1,054,153

3,271

1.23

%

1,027,311

5,080

1.96

%

Junior subordinated debentures

335,392

3,147

3.73

%

320,962

3,249

4.03

%

356,746

5,325

5.92

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,822,808

$

20,572

0.49

%

17,205,775

$

25,725

0.59

%

17,237,770

$

55,216

1.27

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

9,587,081





9,335,350





7,037,320




Other liabilities

370,746





443,043





389,020




Total liabilities

26,780,635





26,984,168





24,664,110




Common equity

2,615,676





2,549,703





4,317,277




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,396,311





$

29,533,871





$

28,981,387




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

235,277





$

216,929





$

227,156


NET INTEREST SPREAD



3.15

%




2.85

%




3.09

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.35

%




3.08

%




3.51

%


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   


(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $370,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $355,000 for September 30, 2020 and $342,000 for December 31, 2019. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average
Balance

Interest
Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:










Loans held for sale

$

588,058

$

20,509

3.49

%

$

299,560

$

14,477

4.83

%

Loans and leases (1)

22,082,359

930,930

4.22

%

20,889,769

1,036,600

4.96

%

Taxable securities

2,796,581

50,354

1.80

%

2,701,821

58,419

2.16

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

240,054

7,500

3.12

%

264,017

8,971

3.40

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,637,440

4,739

0.29

%

688,258

14,180

2.06

%

Total interest-earning assets

27,344,492

$

1,014,032

3.71

%

24,843,425

$

1,132,647

4.56

%

Other assets

1,867,241





3,128,419




Total assets

$

29,211,733





$

27,971,844




INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,754,417

$

5,712

0.21

%

$

2,365,845

$

12,040

0.51

%

Money market deposits

7,193,470

19,811

0.28

%

6,740,502

56,633

0.84

%

Savings deposits

1,697,353

801

0.05

%

1,467,263

1,746

0.12

%

Time deposits

3,882,684

73,876

1.90

%

4,483,818

97,522

2.17

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,527,924

100,200

0.65

%

15,057,428

167,941

1.12

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

370,091

766

0.21

%

319,723

2,092

0.65

%

Borrowings

1,014,240

13,921

1.37

%

896,681

17,564

1.96

%

Junior subordinated debentures

325,633

15,221

4.67

%

373,253

22,845

6.12

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,237,888

$

130,108

0.75

%

16,647,085

$

210,442

1.26

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

8,576,436





6,746,607




Other liabilities

414,951





371,772




Total liabilities

26,229,275





23,765,464




Common equity

2,982,458





4,206,380




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,211,733





$

27,971,844




NET INTEREST INCOME

$

883,924





$

922,205


NET INTEREST SPREAD



2.96

%




3.30

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)



3.23

%




3.71

%


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   


(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate.  The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2019. 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Seq. Quarter

Year
over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:













Origination and sale

$

83,388

$

98,703

$

86,781

$

39,347

$

35,438

(16)

%

135

%

Servicing

9,497

8,796

8,533

8,880

8,981

8

%

6

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,431)

(4,878)

(5,042)

(5,329)

(5,237)

(9)

%

(15)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(9,426)

(12,244)

(6,395)

(25,358)

(5,132)

(23)

%

84

%

Total

$

79,028

$

90,377

$

83,877

$

17,540

$

34,050

(13)

%

132

%















Closed loan volume:













Portfolio

$

304,162

$

245,550

$

276,247

$

252,329

$

335,511

24

%

(9)

%

For-sale

1,769,432

1,922,789

1,826,095

1,148,184

1,060,016

(8)

%

67

%

Total

$

2,073,594

$

2,168,339

$

2,102,342

$

1,400,513

$

1,395,527

(4)

%

49

%















Gain on sale margin:













Based on for-sale volume

4.71

%

5.13

%

4.75

%

3.43

%

3.34

%

(0.42)

1.37















Residential mortgage servicing rights:













Balance, beginning of period

$

93,248

$

96,356

$

94,346

$

115,010

$

151,383

(3)

%

(38)

%

Additions for new MSR capitalized

13,516

14,014

13,447

10,023

8,397

(4)

%

61

%

Sale of MSR assets









(34,401)

0

%

(100)

%

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:













Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,431)

(4,878)

(5,042)

(5,329)

(5,237)

(9)

%

(15)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(9,426)

(12,244)

(6,395)

(25,358)

(5,132)

(23)

%

84

%

Balance, end of period

$

92,907

$

93,248

$

96,356

$

94,346

$

115,010

0

%

(19)

%















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$

13,026,720

$

12,964,361

$

12,746,125

$

12,533,045

$

12,276,943

0

%

6

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

0.71

%

0.72

%

0.76

%

0.75

%

0.94

%

(0.01)

(0.23)
















Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)



Year Ended

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Year over Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:






Origination and sale

$

308,219

$

104,394

195

%

Servicing

35,706

42,199

(15)

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(19,680)

(25,408)

(23)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(53,423)

(19,375)

176

%

Total

$

270,822

$

101,810

166

%









Closed loan volume:






Portfolio

$

1,078,288

$

1,747,023

(38)

%

For-sale

6,666,500

3,089,698

116

%

Total

$

7,744,788

$

4,836,721

60

%









Gain on sale margin:






Based on for-sale volume

4.62

%

3.38

%

1.24









Residential mortgage servicing rights:






Balance, beginning of period

$

115,010

$

169,025

(32)

%

Additions for new MSR capitalized

51,000

25,169

103

%

Sale of MSR assets



(34,401)

(100)

%

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:






Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(19,680)

(25,408)

(23)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(53,423)

(19,375)

176

%

Balance, end of period

$

92,907

$

115,010

(19)

%

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Related Links

http://www.umpquabank.com

Also from this source

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020...

Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics