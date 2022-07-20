UMPQUA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Second quarter 2022 Results

Net income of $78.6 million , or $0.36 per common share

, or per common share Operating net income of $80.3 million , or $0.37 per common share1

, or per common share1 Loan balances increased $1.5 billion or 6.3%

or 6.3% Deposit balances decreased $567.2 million or 2.1%

or 2.1% Provision for credit losses of $18.7 million

CEO Commentary "Strong loan growth, exceptional credit quality, interest bearing deposit outflow, and net interest margin expansion characterize Umpqua's second quarter results," said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Healthy demand within our footprint, growing momentum from new teams and geographies, and continued dedication from our associates contributed to record net loan growth of $1.5 billion in the quarter, with new generation reflective of existing, conservative portfolio trends. While customer tax payments contributed to deposit contraction, we are seeing expanded balances in the third quarter to date, in line with a more normalized pattern of deposit flows than we experienced over the past two years." – Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation

2Q22 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 1Q22)



Net Interest

Income and

NIM • Net interest income increased by $19.4 million on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to the favorable impact of rising interest rates and the deployment of cash into loans. • Net interest margin was 3.41%, up 27 basis points from the prior quarter. Total deposit costs were 6 basis points for both the quarterly average and the quarter-end spot rate at June 30, 2022, unchanged from the first quarter.



Non-Interest

Income and

Expense • Non-interest income decreased by $24.7 million due almost entirely to a smaller write-up of the mortgage servicing asset compared to the first quarter. Fair value adjustments continued to impact mortgage banking revenue and other income given interest rate changes. • Non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million due to lower salaries and employee benefits expense and lower exit and disposal costs, partially offset by higher consulting fees.



Credit

Quality • Net charge-offs remained low at 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized). • Provision expense of $18.7 million compares to $4.8 million for the prior quarter. Net portfolio growth and economic forecast changes are the primary drivers of the increase. • Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.15%, up 1 basis point from March 31, 2022.



Capital • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.5% and estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.9%. • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on July 20, 2022, payable August 15, 2022, to holders of record as of August 1, 2022.



Notable

items • Continued due diligence related to previously discussed MSR hedges. • $2.7 million in merger-related expenses and $0.4 million in exit and disposal costs.

2Q22 KEY FINANCIAL DATA











PERFORMANCE METRICS 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Return on average assets 1.04 %

1.21 %

1.54 % Return on average tangible common equity1 12.23 %

13.66 %

17.33 % Operating return on average assets1 1.06 %

1.03 %

1.63 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 12.49 %

11.62 %

18.24 % Net interest margin 3.41 %

3.14 %

3.20 % Efficiency ratio - consolidated 59.12 %

59.02 %

58.96 % Loan to deposit ratio 93.50 %

86.05 %

84.67 %











INCOME STATEMENT ($ in 000s, excl. per share data) 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Net interest income $248,170

$228,763

$229,763 Provision (recapture) for credit losses $18,692

$4,804

($22,996) Non-interest income $55,235

$79,969

$91,075 Non-interest expense $179,574

$182,430

$189,400 Pre-provision net revenue1 $123,831

$126,302

$131,438 Operating pre-provision net revenue1 $125,994

$108,125

$139,539 Earnings per common share - diluted $0.36

$0.42

$0.53 Operating earnings per common share - diluted1 $0.37

$0.36

$0.55 Dividends paid per share $0.21

$0.21

$0.21











BALANCE SHEET 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Total assets $30.1B

$30.6B

$30.3B Loans and leases $24.4B

$23.0B

$22.1B Total deposits $26.1B

$26.7B

$26.2B Book value per common share $11.60

$12.02

$12.54 Tangible book value per share[1] $11.57

$11.98

$12.49 Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI1 $12.99

$12.83

$12.26

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $30.6 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $14.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, representing 48% of total assets and 55% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $24.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion relative to March 31, 2022. Significant activity across business lines, portfolio classes, and geographies contributed to the quarter's substantial growth. Commercial and home equity lines of credit were also additive to portfolio balances as associated utilization rates were up slightly from the prior quarter's levels despite higher commitment balances. New loans added to the portfolio during the second quarter have similar underwriting characteristics to existing loan categories, as our Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation details.

Total deposits were $26.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $567.2 million or 2.1% from $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. A continued decline in time deposits and customer tax payments contributed to balance contraction during the quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $248.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $19.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects the deployment of cash into loans and the favorable impact of higher interest rates on our asset sensitive balance sheet. Excluding PPP-related income, which contributed only $2.8 million to interest income in the second quarter, net interest income was up $23.4 million from the prior quarter.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.41% for the second quarter of 2022, up 27 basis points from 3.14% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to the higher mix of loans as a percentage of earning assets as well as an increase in individual category earning asset yields given upward interest rate movements. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased one basis point to 0.11% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, and it was 0.10% on June 30, 2022, as portfolio mix changes during the quarter caused a quarter-end spot rate that was below the second quarter's average rate. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $273.9 million, or 1.12% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $261.5 million, or 1.14% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses of $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compares to a provision of $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The current quarter's provision reflects allowance requirements for new loan generation, changes between the March 2022 and May 2022 economic forecasts used in credit models, and loan mix changes. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses.

Net charge-offs were 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.10% for the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity within the FinPac portfolio continued to remain below its historical average. As of June 30, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.15% of total assets, compared to 0.14% as of March 31, 2022 and 0.17% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $55.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $24.7 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a net fair value gain of $23.5 million in the first quarter related to cumulative fair value adjustments, which compares to a net fair value gain of $1.0 million in the second quarter. Higher revenue from service charges and card-based fee income offset lower swap and mortgage gain-on-sale revenue.

As detailed in our segment and non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest income for the Core Banking segment includes a fair value loss of $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in long-term interest rates and their effect on fair value adjustments related to investment securities, swap derivatives, and loans carried at fair value. This compares to a fair value loss of $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, and the $6.8 million favorable movement in fair value change between periods is primarily captured in other income. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings presentation available on our website for additional details related to other non-interest income.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million from the prior quarter. This decline reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $72.6 million or 11% in for-sale mortgage origination volume given the impact of rising long-term interest rates. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 83% related to purchase activity, compared to 58% for the prior quarter and 56% for the same period of the prior year. While the mortgage banking gain on sale margin increased three basis points from the prior quarter to 2.62% for the second quarter of 2022, it continued to reflect the negative impact from rising rates on the pipeline. Interest rate movements favorably impacted valuation of the MSR asset, resulting in a net write-up during the quarter of $5.9 million, which includes a $10.9 million fair value gain related to model inputs. We continue to work toward putting hedges in place to reduce the volatility of MSR fair value impacts on a net basis in future quarters.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $179.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $2.9 million from the prior quarter level. The decrease is primarily due to a $2.2 million decline in salaries and employee benefits. The second quarter of 2022 included $2.7 million in merger-related expenses. Please refer to the Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation available on our website for additional quarterly expense change details.

Capital

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 decreased to $11.57, compared to $11.98 in the prior quarter and $12.49 in the same period of the prior year. Rising interest rates drove a decline in the fair value of available-for-sale investment securities and an increase in junior subordinated debt accounted for at fair value during the quarter. The impact of these items is reflected by a decline in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(308.1) million, compared to $(183.8) million at the prior quarter-end and $50.6 million at June 30, 2021. Excluding AOCI, tangible book2 increased to $12.99 at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.83 and $12.26 for the linked-quarter and year-ago periods, respectively.

AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios as the company opted to exclude it from our common equity tier 1 capital calculations. The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.5% and its estimated tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.9% as of June 30, 2022. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Segment Disclosures

Segment disclosures on pages 18-20 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.

The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including commercial, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer and wealth channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Interest income:

























Loans and leases $ 234,674

$ 214,404

$ 221,501

$ 224,403

$ 223,470

9 %

5 % Interest and dividends on investments:

























Taxable 17,256

18,725

16,566

16,102

14,619

(8) %

18 % Exempt from federal income tax 1,369

1,372

1,456

1,470

1,487

0 %

(8) % Dividends 84

86

102

213

405

(2) %

(79) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits 2,919

1,353

1,229

1,237

774

116 %

277 % Total interest income 256,302

235,940

240,854

243,425

240,755

9 %

6 % Interest expense:

























Deposits 4,015

3,916

4,357

5,100

7,016

3 %

(43) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 66

63

48

88

68

5 %

(3) % Borrowings 50

49

51

149

866

2 %

(94) % Junior subordinated debentures 4,001

3,149

3,019

3,014

3,042

27 %

32 % Total interest expense 8,132

7,177

7,475

8,351

10,992

13 %

(26) % Net interest income 248,170

228,763

233,379

235,074

229,763

8 %

8 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 18,692

4,804

(736)

(18,919)

(22,996)

289 %

(181) % Non-interest income:

























Service charges on deposits 12,011

11,583

11,188

10,941

10,310

4 %

16 % Card-based fees 10,530

8,708

9,355

9,111

10,274

21 %

2 % Brokerage revenue 27

11

31

31

1,135

145 %

(98) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net 30,544

60,786

43,185

34,150

44,443

(50) %

(31) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net —

2

4

—

—

(100) %

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

(343)

4

(22) %

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net 1,303

2,337

4,816

4,208

5,318

(44) %

(75) % BOLI income 2,110

2,087

2,101

2,038

2,092

1 %

1 % Other income (loss) 785

(2,884)

12,524

13,569

17,499

(127) %

(96) % Total non-interest income 55,235

79,969

82,738

73,705

91,075

(31) %

(39) % Non-interest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits 110,942

113,138

117,477

117,636

121,573

(2) %

(9) % Occupancy and equipment, net 34,559

34,829

34,310

33,944

34,657

(1) %

0 % Intangible amortization 1,026

1,025

1,130

1,130

1,130

0 %

(9) % FDIC assessments 2,954

4,516

2,896

2,136

1,607

(35) %

84 % Merger related expenses 2,672

2,278

15,183

—

—

17 %

nm Other expenses 27,421

26,644

28,715

28,907

30,433

3 %

(10) % Total non-interest expense 179,574

182,430

199,711

183,753

189,400

(2) %

(5) % Income before provision for income taxes 105,139

121,498

117,142

143,945

154,434

(13) %

(32) % Provision for income taxes 26,548

30,341

28,788

35,879

38,291

(13) %

(31) % Net income $ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

$ 108,066

$ 116,143

(14) %

(32) %



























Weighted average basic shares outstanding 217,030

216,782

216,624

218,416

220,593

0 %

(2) % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 217,279

217,392

217,356

218,978

221,022

0 %

(2) % Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

$ 0.49

$ 0.53

(14) %

(32) % Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.36

$ 0.42

$ 0.41

$ 0.49

$ 0.53

(14) %

(32) %



























nm = not meaningful



























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change (In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Year over

Year Interest income:











Loans and leases

$ 449,078

$ 444,611

1 % Interest and dividends on investments:











Taxable

35,981

27,731

30 % Exempt from federal income tax

2,741

3,021

(9) % Dividends

170

1,003

(83) % Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

4,272

1,398

206 % Total interest income

492,242

477,764

3 % Interest expense:











Deposits

7,931

17,694

(55) % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

129

144

(10) % Borrowings

99

2,638

(96) % Junior subordinated debentures

7,150

6,094

17 % Total interest expense

15,309

26,570

(42) % Net interest income

476,933

451,194

6 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses

23,496

(22,996)

(202) % Non-interest income:











Service charges on deposits

23,594

19,957

18 % Card-based fees

19,238

17,648

9 % Brokerage revenue

38

5,050

(99) % Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

91,330

109,476

(17) % Gain on sale of debt securities, net

2

4

(50) % Loss on equity securities, net

(4,736)

(702)

nm Gain on loan and lease sales, net

3,640

6,691

(46) % BOLI income

4,197

4,163

1 % Other (loss) income

(2,099)

37,588

(106) % Total non-interest income

135,204

199,875

(32) % Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

224,080

245,707

(9) % Occupancy and equipment, net

69,388

69,292

0 % Intangible amortization

2,051

2,260

(9) % FDIC assessments

7,470

4,206

78 % Merger related expenses

4,950

—

nm Other expenses

54,065

55,527

(3) % Total non-interest expense

362,004

376,992

(4) % Income before provision for income taxes

226,637

297,073

(24) % Provision for income taxes

56,889

73,193

(22) % Net income

$ 169,748

$ 223,880

(24) %













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

216,906

220,481

(2) % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

217,333

220,928

(2) % Earnings per common share – basic

$ 0.78

$ 1.02

(24) % Earnings per common share – diluted

$ 0.78

$ 1.01

(23) %













nm = not meaningful













Umpqua Holdings Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





















% Change (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year

over

Year Assets:

























Cash and due from banks $ 315,348

$ 307,144

$ 222,015

$ 395,555

$ 397,526

3 %

(21) % Interest bearing cash and temporary investments 687,233

2,358,292

2,539,606

3,349,034

2,688,285

(71) %

(74) % Investment securities:

























Equity and other, at fair value 75,347

78,966

81,214

81,575

82,099

(5) %

(8) % Available for sale, at fair value 3,416,707

3,638,080

3,870,435

3,723,171

3,473,950

(6) %

(2) % Held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,637

2,700

2,744

2,795

2,876

(2) %

(8) % Loans held for sale 228,889

309,946

353,105

352,466

429,052

(26) %

(47) % Loans and leases 24,432,678

22,975,761

22,553,180

21,969,940

22,143,739

6 %

10 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (261,111)

(248,564)

(248,412)

(257,560)

(279,887)

5 %

(7) % Net loans and leases 24,171,567

22,727,197

22,304,768

21,712,380

21,863,852

6 %

11 % Restricted equity securities 10,867

10,889

10,916

10,946

15,247

0 %

(29) % Premises and equipment, net 165,196

167,369

171,125

172,624

172,546

(1) %

(4) % Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,249

87,333

82,366

88,379

95,030

0 %

(8) % Other intangible assets, net 6,789

7,815

8,840

9,970

11,100

(13) %

(39) % Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 179,558

165,807

123,615

105,834

102,699

8 %

75 % Bank owned life insurance 328,764

328,040

327,745

325,646

324,998

0 %

1 % Deferred tax asset, net 70,134

39,051

—

8,402

—

80 %

nm Other assets 389,409

408,497

542,442

552,702

625,705

(5) %

(38) % Total assets $ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

$ 30,891,479

$ 30,284,965

(2) %

0 % Liabilities:

























Deposits $ 26,132,423

$ 26,699,587

$ 26,594,685

$ 26,908,397

$ 26,153,553

(2) %

0 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 527,961

499,539

492,247

467,760

480,302

6 %

10 % Borrowings 6,252

6,290

6,329

6,367

111,405

(1) %

(94) % Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value 321,268

305,719

293,081

299,508

287,723

5 %

12 % Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost 87,927

87,984

88,041

88,098

88,155

0 %

0 % Operating lease liabilities 101,352

101,732

95,427

100,557

106,195

0 %

(5) % Deferred tax liability, net —

—

4,353

—

2,497

nm

(100) % Other liabilities 440,235

328,677

317,503

298,413

288,819

34 %

52 % Total liabilities 27,617,418

28,029,528

27,891,666

28,169,100

27,518,649

(1) %

0 % Shareholders' equity:

























Common stock 3,445,531

3,443,266

3,444,849

3,442,085

3,517,641

0 %

(2) % Accumulated deficit (619,108)

(651,912)

(697,338)

(739,915)

(801,954)

(5) %

(23) % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (308,147)

(183,756)

1,759

20,209

50,629

68 %

nm Total shareholders' equity 2,518,276

2,607,598

2,749,270

2,722,379

2,766,316

(3) %

(9) % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

$ 30,891,479

$ 30,284,965

(2) %

0 %



























Common shares outstanding at period end 217,049

216,967

216,626

216,622

220,626

0 %

(2) % Book value per common share $ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

$ 12.57

$ 12.54

(3) %

(7) % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

$ 12.52

$ 12.49

(3) %

(7) % Tangible equity - common (1) $ 2,511,487

$ 2,599,783

$ 2,740,430

$ 2,712,409

$ 2,755,216

(3) %

(9) % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.34 %

8.49 %

8.95 %

8.78 %

9.10 %

(0.15)

(0.76) nm = not meaningful



























(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change



Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Seq.

Quarter

Year over

Year Per Common Share Data:



























Dividends

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

0 %

0 % Book value

$ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

$ 12.57

$ 12.54

(3) %

(7) % Tangible book value (1)

$ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

$ 12.52

$ 12.49

(3) %

(7) % Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1)

$ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.64

$ 12.43

$ 12.26

1 %

6 %





























Performance Ratios:



























Efficiency ratio

59.12 %

59.02 %

63.10 %

59.44 %

58.96 %

0.10

0.16 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

1.64 %

1.67 %

1.50 %

1.62 %

1.75 %

(0.03)

(0.11) Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.04 %

1.21 %

1.13 %

1.40 %

1.54 %

(0.17)

(0.50) Return on average common equity

12.20 %

13.62 %

12.90 %

15.82 %

17.25 %

(1.42)

(5.05) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.23 %

13.66 %

12.94 %

15.88 %

17.33 %

(1.43)

(5.10)





























Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)



























Operating efficiency ratio (1)

58.27 %

62.02 %

59.61 %

58.94 %

56.89 %

(3.75)

1.38 Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.66 %

1.43 %

1.58 %

1.62 %

1.86 %

0.23

(0.20) Operating return on average assets (1)

1.06 %

1.03 %

1.23 %

1.40 %

1.63 %

0.03

(0.57) Operating return on average common equity (1)

12.46 %

11.58 %

13.98 %

15.82 %

18.16 %

0.88

(5.70) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.49 %

11.62 %

14.03 %

15.88 %

18.24 %

0.87

(5.75)





























Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:



























Yield on loans and leases

3.94 %

3.79 %

3.94 %

4.02 %

3.99 %

0.15

(0.05) Yield on earning assets (2)

3.53 %

3.24 %

3.25 %

3.32 %

3.35 %

0.29

0.18 Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.13 %

0.18 %

0.01

(0.07) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.27 %

0.02

(0.07) Cost of total deposits

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

—

(0.05) Cost of total funding (3)

0.12 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.16 %

0.01

(0.04) Net interest margin (2)

3.41 %

3.14 %

3.15 %

3.21 %

3.20 %

0.27

0.21 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

5.71 %

8.92 %

10.78 %

11.03 %

9.84 %

(3.21)

(4.13) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

80.91 %

76.85 %

74.70 %

74.78 %

76.52 %

4.06

4.39 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

89.23 %

84.77 %

82.12 %

82.07 %

84.59 %

4.46

4.64 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

42.00 %

41.35 %

41.69 %

41.14 %

40.61 %

0.65

1.39 Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

96.66 %

96.82 %

96.84 %

96.72 %

96.21 %

(0.16)

0.45





























Select Credit & Capital Ratios:



























Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.22 %

—

(0.04) Non-performing assets to total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.01

(0.02) Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.23 %

1.33 %

(0.02)

(0.21) Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

13.5 %

14.0 %

14.3 %

14.9 %

15.4 %

(0.50)

(1.90) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

10.9 %

11.4 %

11.6 %

12.0 %

12.4 %

(0.50)

(1.50)



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings. (4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Umpqua Holding Corporation Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Year over Year Per Common Share Data:











Dividends

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

— %













Performance Ratios:











Efficiency ratio

59.07 %

57.84 %

1.23 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ROAA (1)

1.66 %

1.86 %

(0.20) Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.12 %

1.52 %

(0.40) Return on average common equity

12.92 %

16.80 %

(3.88) Return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.96 %

16.89 %

(3.93)













Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)











Operating efficiency ratio (1)

60.09 %

57.38 %

2.71 Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

1.55 %

1.86 %

(0.31) Operating return on average assets (1)

1.04 %

1.52 %

(0.48) Operating return on average common equity (1)

12.01 %

16.84 %

(4.83) Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

12.05 %

16.93 %

(4.88)













Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:











Yield on loans and leases

3.86 %

4.01 %

(0.15) Yield on earning assets (2)

3.38 %

3.38 %

— Cost of interest bearing deposits

0.10 %

0.23 %

(0.13) Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.19 %

0.33 %

(0.14) Cost of total deposits

0.06 %

0.14 %

(0.08) Cost of total funding (3)

0.11 %

0.20 %

(0.09) Net interest margin (2)

3.28 %

3.19 %

0.09 Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

7.31 %

9.35 %

(2.04) Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

78.88 %

76.88 %

2.00 Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

87.00 %

85.54 %

1.46 Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

41.68 %

40.06 %

1.62 Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

96.74 %

95.69 %

1.05



(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3) Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Loans and leases:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net $ 3,798,242

$ 3,884,784

$ 3,786,887

$ 3,561,764

$ 3,580,386

(2) %

6 % Owner occupied term, net 2,497,553

2,327,899

2,332,422

2,330,338

2,398,326

7 %

4 % Multifamily, net 4,768,273

4,323,633

4,051,202

3,813,024

3,553,704

10 %

34 % Construction & development, net 1,017,297

940,286

890,338

882,778

857,866

8 %

19 % Residential development, net 194,909

195,308

206,990

177,148

193,904

0 %

1 % Commercial:

























Term, net (1) 2,904,861

2,772,206

3,008,473

3,159,466

3,748,269

5 %

(23) % Lines of credit & other, net 920,604

871,483

910,733

930,350

908,518

6 %

1 % Leases & equipment finance, net 1,576,144

1,484,252

1,467,676

1,457,248

1,437,372

6 %

10 % Residential:

























Mortgage, net 5,168,457

4,748,266

4,517,266

4,330,860

4,145,432

9 %

25 % Home equity loans & lines, net 1,415,722

1,250,702

1,197,170

1,133,823

1,118,278

13 %

27 % Consumer & other, net 170,616

176,942

184,023

193,141

201,684

(4) %

(15) % Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs $ 24,432,678

$ 22,975,761

$ 22,553,180

$ 21,969,940

$ 22,143,739

6 %































(1) The Bank participated in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances: Net PPP loan balance $101,554

$ 172,790

$ 380,440

$ 726,737

$ 1,380,212

(41) %

(93) %



























Loan and leases mix:

























Commercial real estate:

























Non-owner occupied term, net 15 %

17 %

17 %

16 %

16 %







Owner occupied term, net 10 %

10 %

10 %

11 %

11 %







Multifamily, net 20 %

19 %

18 %

17 %

16 %







Construction & development, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Residential development, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Commercial:

























Term, net 12 %

12 %

13 %

14 %

17 %







Lines of credit & other, net 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







Leases & equipment finance, net 6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

6 %







Residential:

























Mortgage, net 21 %

21 %

20 %

20 %

19 %







Home equity loans & lines, net 6 %

5 %

5 %

5 %

5 %







Consumer & other, net 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %

1 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









Umpqua Holdings Corporation Deposit Balances, Mix, and Select Account Details (Unaudited)

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Deposits:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 11,129,209

$ 11,058,251

$ 11,023,724

$ 11,121,127

$ 10,718,921

1 %

4 % Demand, interest bearing 3,723,650

3,955,329

3,774,937

3,758,019

3,466,251

(6) %

7 % Money market 7,284,641

7,572,581

7,611,718

7,780,442

7,559,621

(4) %

(4) % Savings 2,446,876

2,429,073

2,375,723

2,325,929

2,221,524

1 %

10 % Time 1,548,047

1,684,353

1,808,583

1,922,880

2,187,236

(8) %

(29) % Total $ 26,132,423

$ 26,699,587

$ 26,594,685

$ 26,908,397

$ 26,153,553

(2) %

0 %



























Total core deposits (1) $ 25,619,500

$ 26,140,993

$ 25,964,358

$ 26,029,814

$ 25,122,851

(2) %

2 %



























Deposit mix:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 43 %

42 %

41 %

41 %

41 %







Demand, interest bearing 14 %

15 %

14 %

14 %

13 %







Money market 28 %

28 %

29 %

29 %

29 %







Savings 9 %

9 %

9 %

9 %

9 %







Time 6 %

6 %

7 %

7 %

8 %







Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



































Number of open accounts:

























Demand, non-interest bearing 434,436

428,915

428,181

425,337

424,626







Demand, interest bearing 57,145

63,800

66,010

70,749

71,411







Money market 56,430

56,783

57,222

57,794

58,289







Savings 159,709

160,267

160,449

161,698

161,902







Time 32,103

34,127

35,665

37,172

39,560







Total 739,823

743,892

747,527

752,750

755,788



































Average balance per account:

























Demand, non-interest bearing $ 25.6

$ 25.8

$ 25.7

$ 26.1

$ 25.2







Demand, interest bearing 65.2

62.0

57.2

53.1

48.5







Money market 129.1

133.4

133.0

134.6

129.7







Savings 15.3

15.2

14.8

14.4

13.7







Time 48.2

49.4

50.7

51.7

55.3







Total $ 35.3

$ 35.9

$ 35.6

$ 35.7

$ 34.6











(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.



Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over Year Non-performing assets:



























Loans and leases on non-accrual status:





























Commercial real estate, net

$ 5,514

$ 5,950

$ 5,767

$ 5,952

$ 9,034

(7) %

(39) %

Commercial, net

12,645

12,415

13,098

18,200

11,639

2 %

9 %

Residential, net

—

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Consumer & other, net

—

—

—

—

—

nm

nm

Total Loans and leases on non-accrual status

18,159

18,365

18,865

24,152

20,673

(1) %

(12) % Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing:





























Commercial real estate, net

23

1

1

1

1

nm

nm

Commercial, net

3,311

8

4,160

2,454

2,255

nm

47 %

Residential, net

22,340

23,162

27,981

24,919

26,648

(4) %

(16) %

Consumer & other, net

196

111

194

116

240

77 %

(18) %

Total Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing

25,870

23,282

32,336

27,490

29,144

11 %

(11) % Total non-performing loans and leases

44,029

41,647

51,201

51,642

49,817

6 %

(12) % Other real estate owned

1,868

1,868

1,868

1,868

181

0 %

nm Total non-performing assets

$ 45,897

$ 43,515

$ 53,069

$ 53,510

$ 49,998

5 %

(8) %































Performing restructured loans and leases

$ 7,631

$ 8,405

$ 6,694

$ 9,849

$ 13,072

(9) %

(42) % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 34,659

$ 42,409

$ 31,680

$ 41,326

$ 30,646

(18) %

13 % Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.14 %

0.19 %

0.14 %







Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

0.18 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.22 %







Non-performing assets to total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.17 %







nm = not meaningful































Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 248,564

$ 248,412

$ 257,560

$ 279,887

$ 311,283

0 %

(20) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases

18,787

5,696

(1,751)

(16,132)

(17,775)

230 %

(206) % Charge-offs





























Commercial real estate, net

(8)

—

(58)

(916)

(129)

nm

(94) %

Commercial, net

(9,035)

(7,858)

(10,197)

(8,521)

(16,093)

15 %

(44) %

Residential, net

—

(167)

—

—

—

(100) %

nm

Consumer & other, net

(836)

(885)

(675)

(936)

(857)

(6) %

(2) %

Total charge-offs

(9,879)

(8,910)

(10,930)

(10,373)

(17,079)

11 %

(42) % Recoveries





























Commercial real estate, net

73

25

56

120

89

192 %

(18) %

Commercial, net

2,934

2,545

2,585

3,346

2,681

15 %

9 %

Residential, net

216

173

326

281

209

25 %

3 %

Consumer & other, net

416

623

566

431

479

(33) %

(13) %

Total recoveries

3,639

3,366

3,533

4,178

3,458

8 %

5 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries





























Commercial real estate, net

65

25

(2)

(796)

(40)

160 %

(263) %

Commercial, net

(6,101)

(5,313)

(7,612)

(5,175)

(13,412)

15 %

(55) %

Residential, net

216

6

326

281

209

nm

3 %

Consumer & other, net

(420)

(262)

(109)

(505)

(378)

60 %

11 %

Total net charge-offs

(6,240)

(5,544)

(7,397)

(6,195)

(13,621)

13 %

(54) % Balance, end of period

$ 261,111

$ 248,564

$ 248,412

$ 257,560

$ 279,887

5 %

(7) % Reserve for unfunded commitments



























Balance, beginning of period

$ 12,918

$ 12,767

$ 11,752

$ 14,539

$ 19,760

1 %

(35) % (Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(95)

151

1,015

(2,787)

(5,221)

(163) %

(98) % Balance, end of period

12,823

12,918

12,767

11,752

14,539

(1) %

(12) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 273,934

$ 261,482

$ 261,179

$ 269,312

$ 294,426

5 %

(7) %





























Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.13 %

0.11 %

0.25 %







Recoveries to gross charge-offs

36.84 %

37.78 %

32.32 %

40.28 %

20.25 %







ACLLL to loans and leases

1.07 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.17 %

1.26 %







ACL to loans and leases

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.23 %

1.33 %







nm = not meaningful





























Umpqua Holdings Corporation Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Year over Year Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)











Balance, beginning of period

$ 248,412

$ 328,401

(24) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans and leases

24,483

(17,249)

(242) % Charge-offs













Commercial real estate, net

(8)

(170)

(95) %

Commercial, net

(16,893)

(35,707)

(53) %

Residential, net

(167)

(70)

139 %

Consumer & other, net

(1,721)

(2,047)

(16) %

Total charge-offs

(18,789)

(37,994)

(51) % Recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

98

469

(79) %

Commercial, net

5,479

4,772

15 %

Residential, net

389

317

23 %

Consumer & other, net

1,039

1,171

(11) %

Total recoveries

7,005

6,729

4 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries













Commercial real estate, net

90

299

(70) %

Commercial, net

(11,414)

(30,935)

(63) %

Residential, net

222

247

(10) %

Consumer & other, net

(682)

(876)

(22) %

Total net charge-offs

(11,784)

(31,265)

(62) % Balance, end of period

$ 261,111

$ 279,887

(7) % Reserve for unfunded commitments











Balance, beginning of period

$ 12,767

$ 20,286

(37) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded commitments

56

(5,747)

(101) % Balance, end of period

12,823

14,539

(12) % Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 273,934

$ 294,426

(7) %













Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.10 %

0.29 %



Recoveries to gross charge-offs

37.28 %

17.71 %



nm = not meaningful



























Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

































Loans held for sale $ 264,320

$ 2,742

4.15 %

$ 286,307

$ 2,262

3.16 %

$ 468,960

$ 3,725

3.18 % Loans and leases (1) 23,550,796

231,932

3.94 %

22,566,109

212,142

3.79 %

22,040,794

219,745

3.99 % Taxable securities 3,410,091

17,340

2.03 %

3,659,145

18,811

2.06 %

3,210,771

15,024

1.87 % Non-taxable securities (2) 220,327

1,721

3.13 %

234,186

1,726

2.95 %

247,282

1,864

3.02 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 1,663,454

2,919

0.70 %

2,618,528

1,353

0.21 %

2,835,474

774

0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 29,108,988

$ 256,654

3.53 %

29,364,275

$ 236,294

3.24 %

28,803,281

$ 241,132

3.35 % Other assets 1,247,915









1,233,138









1,352,736







Total assets $ 30,356,903









$ 30,597,413









$ 30,156,017







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,896,553

$ 610

0.06 %

$ 3,812,173

$ 498

0.05 %

$ 3,385,336

$ 459

0.05 % Money market deposits 7,366,987

1,717

0.09 %

7,640,810

1,408

0.07 %

7,614,474

1,533

0.08 % Savings deposits 2,426,124

199

0.03 %

2,405,958

205

0.03 %

2,171,865

154

0.03 % Time deposits 1,618,394

1,489

0.37 %

1,753,880

1,805

0.42 %

2,303,068

4,870

0.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,308,058

4,015

0.11 %

15,612,821

3,916

0.10 %

15,474,743

7,016

0.18 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 512,641

66

0.05 %

486,542

63

0.05 %

440,881

68

0.06 % Borrowings 6,273

50

3.21 %

6,313

49

3.16 %

214,670

866

1.62 % Junior subordinated debentures 393,964

4,001

4.07 %

380,985

3,149

3.35 %

369,812

3,042

3.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,220,936

$ 8,132

0.20 %

16,486,661

$ 7,177

0.18 %

16,500,106

$ 10,992

0.27 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,086,376









11,007,034









10,582,197







Other liabilities 464,755









388,659









373,704







Total liabilities 27,772,067









27,882,354









27,456,007







Common equity 2,584,836









2,715,059









2,700,010







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,356,903









$ 30,597,413









$ 30,156,017







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 248,522









$ 229,117









$ 230,140



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.33 %









3.06 %









3.08 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.41 %









3.14 %









3.20 %





(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $352,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $354,000 for March 31, 2022 and $377,000 for June 30, 2021.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Average Rates and Balances (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates

Average Balance

Interest Income or Expense

Average Yields or Rates INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:





















Loans held for sale $ 275,253

$ 5,004

3.64 %

$ 585,611

$ 8,570

2.93 % Loans and leases (1) 23,061,173

444,074

3.86 %

21,867,678

436,041

4.01 % Taxable securities 3,533,930

36,151

2.05 %

3,079,065

28,734

1.87 % Non-taxable securities (2) 227,218

3,447

3.03 %

249,996

3,779

3.02 % Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash 2,138,352

4,272

0.40 %

2,660,435

1,398

0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 29,235,926

$ 492,948

3.38 %

28,442,785

$ 478,522

3.38 % Other assets 1,240,386









1,333,577







Total assets $ 30,476,312









$ 29,776,362







INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,854,596

$ 1,108

0.06 %

$ 3,256,085

$ 873

0.05 % Money market deposits 7,503,142

3,125

0.08 %

7,488,195

3,024

0.08 % Savings deposits 2,416,096

404

0.03 %

2,085,874

317

0.03 % Time deposits 1,685,763

3,294

0.39 %

2,491,169

13,480

1.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,459,597

7,931

0.10 %

15,321,323

17,694

0.23 % Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 499,664

129

0.05 %

418,538

144

0.07 % Borrowings 6,293

99

3.18 %

375,977

2,638

1.41 % Junior subordinated debentures 387,510

7,150

3.72 %

356,715

6,094

3.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,353,064

$ 15,309

0.19 %

16,472,553

$ 26,570

0.33 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 11,046,925









10,241,863







Other liabilities 426,917









374,436







Total liabilities 27,826,906









27,088,852







Common equity 2,649,406









2,687,510







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,476,312









$ 29,776,362







NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 477,639









$ 451,952



NET INTEREST SPREAD







3.19 %









3.05 % NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)







3.28 %









3.19 %





























(1) Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. (2) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $706,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $758,000 for the same period in 2021.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited) Core Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Net interest income $ 247,009

$ 227,087

$ 231,250

$ 232,348

$ 226,915

9 %

9 % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 18,692

4,804

(736)

(18,919)

(22,996)

nm

nm Non-interest income



























Gain on sale of debt securities, net —

2

4

—

—

(100) %

nm

(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

(343)

4

(22) %

nm

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net 7,337

7,047

(303)

1,429

(4,481)

nm

(264) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment (15,210)

(21,049)

(2,672)

3,432

2,782

nm

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 34,461

35,650

42,812

34,849

48,151

(3) %

(28) %

Total non-interest income 24,513

18,989

39,375

39,367

46,456

29 %

(47) % Non-interest expense



























Merger related expenses 2,672

2,278

15,183

—

—

17 %

nm

Exit and disposal costs 442

3,033

3,022

3,813

4,728

(85) %

(91) %

Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 148,946

148,423

150,587

146,931

146,877

0 %

1 %

Allocated expenses, net (1) 3,702

3,735

4,314

3,680

970

(1) %

nm

Total non-interest expense 155,762

157,469

173,106

154,424

152,575

(1) %

2 % Income before income taxes 97,068

83,803

98,255

136,210

143,792

16 %

(32) % Provision for income taxes 24,530

20,917

24,067

33,945

35,630

17 %

(31) % Net income $ 72,538

$ 62,886

$ 74,188

$ 102,265

$ 108,162

15 %

(33) % Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %

24 %

25 %

25 %







Efficiency Ratio 57 %

64 %

64 %

57 %

56 %







Total assets $ 29,721,590

$ 30,153,079

$ 30,155,058

$ 30,419,108

$ 29,720,182

(1) %

0 % Total loans and leases $ 24,432,678

$ 22,975,761

$ 22,553,180

$ 21,969,940

$ 22,143,739

6 %

10 % Total deposits $ 25,925,294

$ 26,479,078

$ 26,370,568

$ 26,510,938

$ 25,820,776

(2) %

0 % Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 2.98 %

2.32 %

1.52 %

1.52 %

1.45 %







FHLMC 30 year fixed 5.70 %

4.67 %

3.11 %

3.01 %

2.98 %







nm = not meaningful





























(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments - Continued (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Seq. Quarter

Year over Year Net interest income $ 1,161

$ 1,676

$ 2,129

$ 2,726

$ 2,848

(31) %

(59) % Provision for credit losses —

—

—

—

—

nm

nm Non-interest income



























Residential mortgage banking revenue:



























Origination and sale 15,101

16,844

23,624

30,293

41,367

(10) %

(63) %

Servicing 9,505

9,140

9,457

9,172

9,120

4 %

4 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:



























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time (4,961)

(5,347)

(5,311)

(4,681)

(4,366)

(7) %

14 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions 10,899

40,149

15,415

(634)

(1,678)

(73) %

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 178

194

178

188

176

(8) %

1 %

Total non-interest income 30,722

60,980

43,363

34,338

44,619

(50) %

(31) % Non-interest expense



























Non-interest expense 27,514

28,696

30,919

33,009

37,795

(4) %

(27) %

Allocated expenses, net(1) (3,702)

(3,735)

(4,314)

(3,680)

(970)

(1) %

nm

Total non-interest expense 23,812

24,961

26,605

29,329

36,825

(5) %

(35) % Income before income taxes 8,071

37,695

18,887

7,735

10,642

(79) %

(24) % Provision for income taxes 2,018

9,424

4,721

1,934

2,661

(79) %

(24) % Net income $ 6,053

$ 28,271

$ 14,166

$ 5,801

$ 7,981

(79) %

(24) % Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %

25 %







Efficiency Ratio 75 %

40 %

58 %

79 %

78 %







Total assets $ 414,104

$ 484,047

$ 485,878

$ 472,371

$ 564,783

(14) %

(27) % Loans held for sale $ 228,889

$ 309,946

$ 353,105

$ 352,466

$ 429,052

(26) %

(47) % Total deposits $ 207,129

$ 220,509

$ 224,117

$ 397,459

$ 332,777

(6) %

(38) % LHFS Production Statistics:

























Closed loan volume for-sale $ 576,532

$ 649,122

$ 871,268

$ 987,281

$ 1,253,023

(11) %

(54) % Gain on sale margin 2.62 %

2.59 %

2.71 %

3.07 %

3.30 %







Direct LHFS expense $ 13,197

$ 14,296

$ 18,150

$ 19,958

$ 25,459

(8) %

(48) % Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume 2.29 %

2.20 %

2.08 %

2.02 %

2.03 %







MSR Statistics:

























Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 12,932,747

$ 12,810,574

$ 12,755,671

$ 12,853,291

$ 12,897,032

1 %

0 % MSR, net $ 179,558

$ 165,807

$ 123,615

$ 105,834

$ 102,699

8 %

75 % MSR as % of serviced portfolio 1.39 %

1.29 %

0.97 %

0.82 %

0.80 %







Key Rates, end of period:

























10 year CMT 2.98 %

2.32 %

1.52 %

1.52 %

1.45 %







FHLMC 30 year fixed 5.70 %

4.67 %

3.11 %

3.01 %

2.98 %







nm = not meaningful





























(1) Represents the internal charges for centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Segments (Unaudited) (in thousands) Core Banking

Mortgage Banking



Six Months Ended

% Change

Six Months Ended

% Change



Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Year over

Year

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021

Year over

Year Net interest income $ 474,096

$ 444,489

7 %

$ 2,837

$ 6,705

(58) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses 23,496

(22,996)

(202) %

—

—

nm Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking revenue:























Origination and sale —

—

nm

31,945

103,872

(69) %

Servicing —

—

nm

18,645

18,207

2 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:























Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time —

—

nm

(10,308)

(8,911)

16 %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions —

—

nm

51,048

(3,692)

nm

Gain on sale of debt securities, net 2

4

(50) %

—

—

nm

Loss on equity securities, net (4,736)

(702)

575 %

—

—

nm

Gain on swap derivatives, net 14,384

7,269

98 %

—

—

nm

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment (36,259)

2,272

nm

—

—

nm

Non-interest income (excluding above items) 70,111

81,064

(14) %

372

492

(24) %

Total non-interest income 43,502

89,907

(52) %

91,702

109,968

(17) % Non-interest expense























Merger related expenses 4,950

—

nm

—

—

nm

Exit and disposal costs 3,475

5,928

(41) %

—

—

nm

Non-interest expense (excluding above items) 297,369

292,038

2 %

56,210

79,026

(29) %

Allocated expenses, net (1) 7,437

180

nm

(7,437)

(180)

nm

Total non-interest expense 313,231

298,146

5 %

48,773

78,846

(38) % Income before income taxes 180,871

259,246

(30) %

45,766

37,827

21 % Provision for income taxes 45,447

63,736

(29) %

11,442

9,457

21 % Net income $ 135,424

$ 195,510

(31) %

$ 34,324

$ 28,370

21 %

























Effective Tax Rate 25 %

25 %





25 %

25 %



Efficiency Ratio 60 %

56 %





52 %

68 %





























LHFS Production Statistics:





















Closed loan volume for-sale











$ 1,225,654

$ 2,888,555



Gain on sale margin











2.61 %

3.60 %



Direct LHFS expense











$ 27,493

$ 56,610



Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume











2.24 %

1.96 %



nm = not meaningful























(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Total shareholders' equity a

$ 2,518,276

$ 2,607,598

$ 2,749,270

$ 2,722,379

$ 2,766,316

(3) %

(9) % Less: Other intangible assets, net



6,789

7,815

8,840

9,970

11,100

(13) %

(39) % Tangible common shareholders' equity b

$ 2,511,487

$ 2,599,783

$ 2,740,430

$ 2,712,409

$ 2,755,216

(3) %

(9) % Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)



$ (308,147)

(183,756)

1,759

20,209

50,629

68 %

nm Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI c

$ 2,819,634

$ 2,783,539

$ 2,738,671

$ 2,692,200

$ 2,704,587

1 %

4 %































Total assets d

$ 30,135,694

$ 30,637,126

$ 30,640,936

$ 30,891,479

$ 30,284,965

(2) %

— % Less: Other intangible assets, net



6,789

7,815

8,840

9,970

11,100

(13) %

(39) % Tangible assets e

$ 30,128,905

$ 30,629,311

$ 30,632,096

$ 30,881,509

$ 30,273,865

(2) %

— % Common shares outstanding at period end f

217,049

216,967

216,626

216,622

220,626

0 %

(2) %































Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio a / d

8.36 %

8.51 %

8.97 %

8.81 %

9.13 %

(0.15)

(0.77) Tangible common equity ratio b / e

8.34 %

8.49 %

8.95 %

8.78 %

9.10 %

(0.15)

(0.76) Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI c / e

9.36 %

9.09 %

8.94 %

8.72 %

8.93 %

0.27

0.43 Book value per common share a / f

$ 11.60

$ 12.02

$ 12.69

$ 12.57

$ 12.54

(3) %

(7) % Tangible book value per common share b / f

$ 11.57

$ 11.98

$ 12.65

$ 12.52

$ 12.49

(3) %

(7) % Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI c / f

$ 12.99

$ 12.83

$ 12.64

$ 12.43

$ 12.26

1 %

6 % nm = not meaningful































Umpqua Holdings Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued (Unaudited) Consolidated



Quarter Ended

% Change (Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Seq.

Quarter

Year

over

Year Non-Interest Income Adjustments





























Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$ —

$ 2

$ 4

$ —

$ —

(100) %

nm (Loss) gain on equity securities, net



(2,075)

(2,661)

(466)

(343)

4

(22) %

nm Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



7,337

7,047

(303)

1,429

(4,481)

4 %

(264) % Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



(15,210)

(21,049)

(2,672)

3,432

2,782

(28) %

nm Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



10,899

40,149

15,415

(634)

(1,678)

(73) %

nm Total non-interest income adjustments a

$ 951

$ 23,488

$ 11,978

$ 3,884

$ (3,373)

(96) %

(128) %































Non-Interest Expense Adjustments





























Merger related expenses



$ 2,672

$ 2,278

$ 15,183

$ —

$ —

17 %

nm Exit and disposal costs



442

3,033

3,022

3,813

4,728

(85) %

(91) % Total non-interest expense adjustments b

$ 3,114

$ 5,311

$ 18,205

$ 3,813

$ 4,728

(41) %

(34) %































Net interest income (1) c

$ 248,522

$ 229,117

$ 233,754

$ 235,452

$ 230,140

8 %

8 %































Non-interest income (GAAP) d

$ 55,235

$ 79,969

$ 82,738

$ 73,705

$ 91,075

(31) %

(39) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(3,884)

3,373

(96) %

(128) % Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP) e

$ 54,284

$ 56,481

$ 70,760

$ 69,821

$ 94,448

(4) %

(43) %































Revenue (GAAP) (1) f=c+d

$ 303,757

$ 309,086

$ 316,492

$ 309,157

$ 321,215

(2) %

(5) % Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1) g=c+e

$ 302,806

$ 285,598

$ 304,514

$ 305,273

$ 324,588

6 %

(7) %































Non-interest expense (GAAP) h

$ 179,574

$ 182,430

$ 199,711

$ 183,753

$ 189,400

(2) %

(5) % Less: Non-interest expense adjustments b

(3,114)

(5,311)

(18,205)

(3,813)

(4,728)

(41) %

(34) % Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) i

$ 176,460

$ 177,119

$ 181,506

$ 179,940

$ 184,672

— %

(4) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

$ 108,066

$ 116,143

(14) %

(32) % Provision for income taxes



26,548

30,341

28,788

35,879

38,291

(13) %

(31) % Income before provision for income taxes



105,139

121,498

117,142

143,945

154,434

(13) %

(32) % Provision (recapture) for credit losses



18,692

4,804

(736)

(18,919)

(22,996)

289 %

(181) % Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP) k

123,831

126,302

116,406

125,026

131,438

(2) %

(6) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(3,884)

3,373

(96) %

(128) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

3,114

5,311

18,205

3,813

4,728

(41) %

(34) % Operating PPNR (non-GAAP) l

$ 125,994

$ 108,125

$ 122,633

$ 124,955

$ 139,539

17 %

(10) %































Net income (GAAP) j

$ 78,591

$ 91,157

$ 88,354

$ 108,066

$ 116,143

(14) %

(32) % Less: Non-interest income adjustments a

(951)

(23,488)

(11,978)

(3,884)

3,373

(96) %

(128) % Add: Non-interest expense adjustments b

3,114

5,311

18,205

3,813

4,728

(41) %

(34) % Tax effect of adjustments



(480)

4,576

1,190

18

(2,025)

(110) %

(76) % Operating net income (non-GAAP) m

$ 80,274

$ 77,556

$ 95,771

$ 108,013

$ 122,219

4 %

(34) % nm = not meaningful































(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.