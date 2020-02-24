UN Global Compact Network USA Seeks Professionals Committed To Advancing Sustainable Development Goals

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- As part of the 2020 UN Global Compact SDG Pioneers program, Global Compact Network USA today launched its national search for professionals who are committed to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Later this year, the Network will recognize an employee of a participating company as the Global Compact Network USA SDG Pioneer. Additionally, the selected individual will be nominated by the Network for inclusion in the final search of global SDG Pioneers to be recognized during the 2020 UN General Assembly in September in New York City.

In 2020, the UN Global Compact will recognize a new class of SDG Pioneers who are setting ambitious SDG targets for scale and impact across their companies through a principles-based approach.

Global Compact Network USA welcomes the leadership of companies participating in the UN Global Compact to nominate their employees to the program and join them during the recognition that follows.

"Leadership in this new decade of action requires change agents," said Lise Kingo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "Change agents don't sit around waiting for the future to happen. They create it. They do not choose the path of least resistance. They stay the course, even when they are ridiculed or opposed. In the end -- they win. They have the future on their side," Kingo said.

"We face immense challenges as a planet, but we know where we need to go to create the world we want," said Adam Roy Gordon, Engagement Director of Global Compact Network USA. "The SDGs outline a world of sustainability, peace, and prosperity that we can achieve by 2030 with the right leadership and ambition. U.S. business leadership on the SDGs is critical and this is not possible without individual leadership within these companies. These SDG Pioneers will be celebrated," said Gordon.

Young professionals are also welcome to submit their own stories on contributions to sustainable development or nominate a colleague for consideration in the program before April 9, 2020.

About the SDG Pioneers Program

As part of UN Global Compact Making Global Goals Local Business campaign, each year the initiative recognizes a class of SDG Pioneers -- business leaders working at any level of a company, who are using business as a force for good to advance the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDG Pioneers play an important role to drum up interest in the Global Goals and in how the UN Global Compact is empowering businesses to advance them. In 2020, the UN Global Compact will again recognize professionals working at any level in a participating company of the UN Global Compact who are setting ambitious SDG targets, scale and impact across their companies through a principles-based approach.

About Global Compact Network USA

Launched in 2007, the Global Compact Network USA (GCNUSA) is the local network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. Working closely with Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, Network USA identified next-generation sustainability leaders for the SDG Pioneers Competition. Network USA is a non-profit organization that supports U.S.-based entities in:

Operating in alignment with the Ten Principles of the Global Compact

Engaging with and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals

Leveraging their association with the Global Compact and United Nations and its global resource network

Facilitating and creating opportunities for multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder collaboration

About Thunderbird School of Global Management

Thunderbird School of Global Management is a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise. For more than 70 years, Thunderbird School of Global Management has been the vanguard of global management and leadership education. Thunderbird creates sustainable and inclusive prosperity worldwide by educating future-ready leaders capable of tackling the world's greatest challenges. Thunderbird's Master of Global Management was ranked #1 in the world by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education. Arizona State University is ranked #1 in innovation by U.S. News & World Report.

About ASU

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

