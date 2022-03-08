Unacast Turbine Offers Location Data Processing on Google Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacast announced today that its Cloud-based location processing platform, Unacast Turbine, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers now have easier access to Unacast Turbine, enabling them to turn raw location data into valuable, privacy-friendly, human mobility insights at scale.

Unacast Turbine, a cutting-edge, Cloud-based location processing platform, is creating a new gold standard for human mobility data by turning raw location data into valuable, privacy-friendly insights. The platform enables billions of location data signals to be processed in a scalable, fast and affordable way, powered by the full force of Google Cloud Platform.

Unacast is a Premier Google Cloud partner and Unacast Turbine's listing on Google Cloud Marketplace provides:

Easier access to the service

Streamlined invoicing through Google Cloud

Consolidated costs as clients can now draw down Unacast Turbine costs from their Google Cloud spend commitment

Bruno Heese, managing director, EMEA partners and channels, Google Cloud, said: "Leveraging location data to drive privacy-compliant insights at scale has become a strategic focus for many organizations today. We're pleased to have Unacast's solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers access the solutions they need to make the most of their location data and drive business value with cloud-scale."

Andreas H.F. Olsen, senior director, platform operations, Unacast, said: "Google Cloud finds integrated solutions that deliver high quality products and services for its users. Unacast Turbine is already a leading force in the location data processing field and has been a trusted partner of Google Cloud for years, and with this next step of our Google Cloud partnership, we hope to cement Unacast's global position."

About Unacast

Unacast is a human mobility data company committed to understanding how people move around on the planet. Sophisticated and data-driven commercial real estate professionals, retailers, researchers, analysts and data scientists use our Real World Graph®, the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world. Visit us online at www.unacast.com.

SOURCE Unacast