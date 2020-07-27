Unanet A/E Releases New Features to Help Architecture & Engineering Firms Drive Sales Efficiency, Accounting

DULLES, Va., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet A/E powered by Clearview, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, today released several new features that help A/E firms improve HR, Accounting, and Sales processes. Today's release further demonstrates Unanet's commitment to investing and enhancing Unanet A/E so customers can drive efficiency in their businesses.

Unanet A/E has three new features:

Enhanced CRM is a web-accessible, mobile-friendly feature that helps Unanet A/E customers improve sales tracking and nurture their customer relationships, so they can prioritize high-value opportunities in their pipeline. Additionally, customers can manage job cost, visualize and track opportunity updates, and manage the entire lifecycle of an opportunity on any device. Enhanced CRM eliminates siloes and fosters integration across multiple business functions.

Line item web approvals ensure more accurate time and expense entries and readily catch errors prior to billing. This feature makes approvals intuitive and natural for managers with mobile access from any device. By streamlining and more intelligently executing line item approvals, A/E firms eliminate excessive labor hours, and also reduce the need for additional training.

Secure payroll integration with customers' trusted payroll vendors helps run, automate, and manage payroll and employee information, reducing HR costs and labor. This feature seamlessly transfers data bi-directionally so A/E firms can have improved confidence in their payroll information across the company.

"These new features were developed and integrated into Unanet A/E based on customer input," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer, Unanet. "We are committing to ongoing collaboration with our valued customers so they have the industry's best tools for managing their businesses at their fingertips."

"Ashley McGraw Architects creates spaces where people are inspired to work, live, learn, collaborate and play. Relationships are at the core of what we do, and now that Unanet A/E has CRM in the web, we couldn't be more excited," said Deborah Rhea, Chief Operating & Finance Officer, Ashley McGraw Architects. "We love the team at Unanet A/E and look forward to their latest release."

Today's release builds on the robust features delivered earlier in 2020 that included new integration capabilities for online payment processing, streamlining invoice delivery with enhanced invoice tracking, and an easy-to-use web app. Unanet A/E also delivers powerful analytics that allow A/E firms to predict, forecast, and model scenarios with virtually unlimited variables.

"By working collaboratively with our customers, we work to identify precisely what tools they need and then develop innovative solutions to help them excel in the dynamic architecture, engineering, and construction industries," said Matt Pantana, SVP of product, Unanet A/E. "Unanet's investment in A/E solutions are demonstrating results and we're committed to continuing this success."

To learn more about Unanet A/E's new features, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-a-e/.

About Unanet

Unanet is the leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet A/E at @UnanetAE on Twitter and Unanet-AE on LinkedIn.

