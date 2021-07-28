Unanet CRM Joins Unanet Connect Giving GovCon, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Firms Best-in-Class Integrations

DULLES, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet CRM, the award-winning option in the Unanet suite of solutions, has joined Unanet Connect, a one-of-a-kind open integration marketplace where government contractor (GovCon), architecture, engineering and construction customers can access many of the key building blocks for a digital ecosystem that connects seamlessly to their CRM software.

"Unanet Connect delivers a completely upgraded approach to bridge the gap between key systems without losing any functionality or insight," said Assad Jarrahian, Chief Product Officer, for Unanet. "Unanet CRM is committed to supporting all our customers strategic growth plans with investments, innovation and a relentless focus on delivering what customers tell us they want and need."

Ease of integration is one area where Unanet CRM stands out and Unanet has expanded the categories of new connectors that are now available in the Unanet Connect marketplace, including:

Unanet AE , and many other project-based ERPs, to collaborate across architecture and engineering firms' accounting systems and other key business functions such as marketing, sales and project management.

, and many other project-based ERPs, to collaborate across architecture and engineering firms' accounting systems and other key business functions such as marketing, sales and project management. Digital asset management tool, including industry leader OpenAsset, to help companies store, organize and find marketing images more easily.

including industry leader OpenAsset, to help companies store, organize and find marketing images more easily. Email marketing tools, including Hubspot , so businesses can reach their target audience every time.

including Hubspot so businesses can reach their target audience every time. HR systems - From the most common HRIS systems such as BambooHR and more, firms can glean the most relevant and up-to-date information on personnel.

"Unanet Connect is a game-changer for our firm. It has already started to make a huge difference with our growth goals," said Ashley Hartman, Marketing & Business Development Manager, Above Group, Inc. "Our previously un-synched systems led to outdated or conflicting data, which required three times the work to edit. Removing those siloes is an enormous relief for us and it's certain to produce measurable benefits, including the time we'll save because we no longer have to maintain three project lists between accounting, executive and business development."

Unanet's ERP allows companies to control complexity and compliance with one streamlined platform. It has consistently been touted by industry analyst groups and business leaders as the best project-based ERP. Most recently, Unanet was named the Gold-level winner in the American Business Awards for ERP solutions.

