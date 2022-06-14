Unanet's Jon Sabo Receives 2022 Greater Washington Technology Rising Star Award

Awardees honored for their outstanding contributions to the economic growth of the region

DULLES, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for the GovCon and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, is proud to share that Jon Sabo, the company's vice president of business operations, is a recent winner of the 26th annual NVTC Greater Washington Technology Rising Star Award from the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community. The awards recognize chief financial officers and financiers for their extraordinary achievements and excellence in promoting the region's economic growth.

"Congratulations to this year's group of financial executives, who exemplify exceptional financial leadership, community involvement, and commitment to bettering our region," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Each award winner has made a tangible, significant impact at their respective companies and serves as a role model for the next generation of financial professionals."

Sabo joined Unanet in April 2020 and has been vice president of business operations since July 2021. In that short time, Sabo was instrumental in integrating the people, systems, processes and cultures of three companies — those of Unanet and the two businesses it recently acquired — into a single framework.

The NVTC's program attracted more than 50 nominations from companies, organizations, and individuals working to break barriers and cultivate industry innovation throughout the National Capital region. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of former awardees.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,400 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

