Unbound Security and Aqaio Partner to Provide Advanced Cryptography Management Across DACH

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Security , the leader in enterprise cryptography management and security solutions today announced their partnership with IT security distributor Aqaio. Through this partnership, Aqaio, a highly valued IT Security Distributor that works with resellers, system integrators and OEMs within the DACH region, will provide Unbound's portfolio of enterprise cryptography management solutions.

"As the digital landscape continues to evolve, more and more organizations are relying on their cryptography infrastructure to secure information, identity and transactions," stated, Richard Hellmeier, chief executive officer at Aqaio. "Together with Unbound, Aqaio's expansive channel community can introduce cutting-edge cryptographic key orchestration and protection technology to enterprise institutions that is proven and in use by many of the largest financials, and IT security firms in the world today.

Aqaio specializes in selecting innovative, new technologies and solutions from market leading vendors into the IT security environment via their extensive partner ecosystem. Aqaio' s leadership in selecting ground-breaking security innovators into their IT arsenal of solutions, coupled with Unbound's unmatched technological expertise in enterprise cryptography management ensures the highest level of security that organizations throughout DACH can depend on.

Rocco Donnino, VP of Strategic Alliances at Unbound commented, "The DACH region is the home base of many of the world's leading financial, automotive and manufacturing institutions, as well as enterprise customers that rely on proven solutions to prevent hackers from accessing mission- critical and sensitive data."

Unbound CORE empowers enterprises to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity, and digital assets – anywhere, anytime. In working with Aqaio, Unbound is enabled to have expert, specialist IT security partners that can address the needs of new markets that require localized support across DACH.

"As attacks become more sophisticated, so must the tools that prevent mishap and the Unbound CORE platform eliminates single point of failure via single pane of glass security. Added Donnino"

To learn more about the Aqaio-Unbound partnership, register for their webinar here .

About Unbound

Unbound Security is the global leader in cryptography and empowers enterprise customers worldwide to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity and digital assets – anywhere, anytime. Unbound Security CORE is the enterprise platform of choice for secure key management, trusted by many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. Unbound Security is a recent recipient of the Deloitte Fast 500 award and is headquartered in New York, with research and development facilities in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.unboundsecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Aqaio

Aqaio is the Distributor for the German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein and Switzerland). Aqaio is partner of resellers, system integrators and OEMs. Aqaio deals with new technological developments, complemented and extended by complementary solutions from market and technology leaders in the IT security environment.

In addition, we offer second level support and training for our customers and their customers.

The product portfolio includes high-end IT products that complement each other and can be combined to form complete solutions. Additionally, Aqaio offers services such as consulting, marketing support, logistics, trainings and technical support.

