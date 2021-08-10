Unbound Security Partners With WaveStrong To Deliver Enhanced Key Security To Enterprise Customers

"We pride ourselves on our best-of-breed security solutions," said Harpreet S. Walia, president and chief executive officer at WaveStrong "Key security is now a hugely significant part of any organization's overall protection and by partnering with Unbound Security we can deliver the highest level of safety possible to our clients without any compromise of efficiency or business-as-usual. The Unbound CORE platform is unique in many ways, offering all the major advances of patented MPC technology from the market-leader."

The new partnership with Unbound brings WaveStrong client's access to Unbound's patented multi-party computation (MPC) key security technology, providing the highest levels of protection for their data using Unbound's CORE platform.

The strength of WaveStrong's expertise and consulting services, combined with the Unbound CORE platform, delivers unique end-to-end security for enterprise risk and cloud security compliance. WaveStrong clients can either own or manage Unbound CORE themselves or access it as a turnkey managed security services offering.

The Unbound CORE platform employs MPC to create a virtual mesh of an enterprise's key management and protection devices wherever they are – in any data center and any cloud. The platform provides a unified approach to key storage, enabling organizations to manage all cryptographic keys from multiple environments in one single place. MPC is a subfield of cryptography that allows multiple parties to jointly compute any function while keeping their respective inputs private.

WaveStrong's powerful combination of services and solutions includes:

Enterprise security consulting and product/services and sales

Cloud security, enterprise risk planning, enterprise mobility management and secure cloud labs

Security controls and security operations

Managed security services, application security, database security services, endpoint security services, managed SIEM

"The increase in digital content and cyberattacks makes key management a critical component in every enterprise security policy, especially for organizations in government and education," said Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound Security. "The challenge is to manage keys securely for different clouds, on-premise and hardware security modules. Our exciting partnership with WaveStrong helps extend the advantages of our advanced Unbound CORE platform across all enterprises. Organizations will have full confidence their master encryption key is safe from both external and insider threats."

About WaveStrong

WaveStrong is a large, 100% US based CyberSecurity services and solution provider with significant portfolio of services to offer our clients. WaveStrong is in the business of helping customers solve security related business problems using advanced security technologies. The company has been around since 2001 and operates primarily in mostly every industry segment that creates value by offering services, software, systems, products, and technologies by partnering with industry leading solution providers. WaveStrong has been a core supplier of such services to other major security service providers such as IBM, Accenture, Trustwave and others.

About Unbound

Unbound Security is the global leader in cryptography and empowers enterprise customers worldwide to confidently secure, manage and authenticate all critical business transactions, information, identity and crypto assets – anywhere, anytime. Unbound Security CORE is the enterprise platform of choice for secure key management, trusted by many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. Unbound Security is a recent recipient of the Deloitte Fast 500 award and is headquartered in New York, with research and development facilities in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.unboundsecurity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

