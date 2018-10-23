UNBOWND Unveils Shape-Fit, Activewear Redefined, With Moisturising-Infused Materials

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UNBOWND, an innovative clothing, and apparel company aim to reinvent sports apparel by blending supportive shapewear with the familiarity of leggings.

UNBOWND is set to shake-up the industry by creating garments that are not see-through, retain their shape and fit after prolonged use, and provide flattering support hiding all manner of lumps and bumps.

Available in three designs including a classic Black, a fashionable Geometric Pattern, and the on-trend Plum which is exclusive to backers. UNBOWND offers two styles to pick from, High and Ultra High waisted, with a goal to suit a variety of styles and needs. Promising exceptional comfort and support, Shape-Fit has added extra invisible integrated shapewear into their leggings, for tightening and support that are completely squat-proof.

Shape-Fit is made with UNBOWND's high-performance Swift-Dri fabrics which are fast-drying, anti-bacterial, and UV resistant (SPF 50+). Shape-Fit also offers shapewear support including stomach smoothing power panels, core, and posture support, along with glute muscles, thigh, and total leg smoothing. Shape-Fit is also made from collagen and moisturising-infused material to keep skin feeling fantastic.

"Most shapewear focuses on being super compressive, but as a woman, I don't want to hide my curves. I want to embrace them. So I designed a completely reinvented legging, using a pattern that would target support areas, using the contours of the female body to embrace curves, while still smoothing, and still being amazingly comfortable," said Laura Rattray, Creative Visionary at UNBOWND.

In addition to Shape-Fit there are a number of add-on items for you to match your personal style and create a complete set which will make your friends swoon. This includes a crop top and a vest top available in the same colour options as the leggings.

"We wanted to design activewear that is both comfortable and supportive for the modern woman, Shape-Fit is the result of what we hope is the next-generation of legging that'll empower women all over the world to feel incredible and unstoppable," said Oscar Ryndziewicz, CEO of UNBOWND.

About UNBOWND

UNBOWND was founded in 2015 with the purpose to give everyone the tools to win their own race, in a world where we forget we all have our unique set of goals. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle, UNBOWND is a destination to redefine personal limits. UNBOWND gives you the confidence and support to push harder and succeed.

