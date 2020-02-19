Unboxing is brought to life with HEXBUG JUNKBOTS at the New York Toy Fair

Building a connection!

VEX Robotics Constructions Zone inspires play for all including budding engineers and robotics enthusiasts. With over 830 pieces, realistic movements and three models to choose from the VEX Robotics Construction Zone is designed to unlock everyone's inner maker.

MoBots, Mo' Fun!

HEXBUG is also introducing Mobots, the interactive robotic sidekicks. Record your voice and make it sound like a robot, then change the pitch from high to low. Choose from three versions of MoBots - Mimix, Fetch and Ramblez. Capabilities vary from voice effects to remote control exploration.

Bug Out with the latest HEXBUG creatures!

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the kid-favorite HEXBUG nano, HEXBUG has launched the new nano Flash. The fastest nano to date, this little mechanical bug zooms through its colorful track at twice the speed of our last nano with the power of vibration technology.

HEXBUG has also expanded its Micro Robotic Creature line with HEXBUG Dragon. This remote controlled creature spews 'flames' and roars with the onboard LED lights and speakers. Its tail slithers from side to side as the Dragon crawls on all four paws.

About HEXBUG

HEXBUG is an award-winning toy company designed to give children a positive experience with robotics. This passion for robotics was the main catalyst fueling HEXBUG's inception in 2007. Representing multiple product lines, HEXBUG's toys span the creative playtime needs of kids as young as 18 months all the way up through elementary, middle, and high school. A subsidiary owned by Innovation First International, HEXBUG is one of three distinct divisions, whose parent company employs over 300 people across nine offices worldwide.

Press and media are invited sign up for a tour of HEXBUG's booth, #2135.

