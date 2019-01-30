Unbxd Launches Product Information Management Solution to Bring Products in Front of Shoppers Faster

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd, the ecommerce search platform of choice for leading ecommerce businesses, today announced the launch of its Product Information Management (PIM) solution. Unbxd PIM is an AI-powered solution that enables brands and retailers to get their products to market faster by automating the creation, collaboration, and distribution of high-quality product content and delivering memorable product experiences that convert shoppers.

Unbxd commissioned a survey of 150 stakeholders from ecommerce companies and online brands across North America to gauge the strategic importance of managing product content and identify the complexities and challenges.

"The overall product experience is increasingly seen as the differentiator that determines the loyalty of customers to a brand or a store. Online shoppers are influenced by the quality of information associated with products," said Monal Patel, SVP and Head of Products at Unbxd. "However, product content teams are struggling with poor efficiencies due to complexities in legacy technology and process. The lack of centralization, difficulties in delegation and complex publishing requirements can seriously slow down the speed with which they can bring new products in front of shoppers. We're thrilled to bring our PIM solution to market and empower ecommerce companies of all sizes."

Unbxd PIM is a pure cloud-based solution that ensures scalability in line with the rapid catalog growth of ecommerce companies with constant product updates. It also supports data imports from any source in any file format, and data exports in the formats requested by channel partners using ready-made adapters.

Unbxd PIM helps ecommerce companies with:

Automation - Automate and delegate everyday tasks while reducing redundancy in product information management workflows

- Automate and delegate everyday tasks while reducing redundancy in product information management workflows Collaboration - Enable multiple users with varied roles and levels of access to operate independently and concurrently contribute to the product data management process

- Enable multiple users with varied roles and levels of access to operate independently and concurrently contribute to the product data management process Centralization - Create a single source of truth of all product information that is accurate, up to date and accessible on demand

- Create a single source of truth of all product information that is accurate, up to date and accessible on demand Data Verification - Improve the overall quality of product information by identifying subpar data and enforcing quality control processes

- Improve the overall quality of product information by identifying subpar data and enforcing quality control processes Omni channel support - Publish product information in specific requirement formats to multiple partners

"Unbxd decreased our time to market for products from weeks to days," said Saul Stafford, COO of US Patriot Tactical. "We went from using many manual actions and countless emails to one dashboard for managing information. Within a few weeks, Unbxd has saved over half the time we were spending."

"Unbxd's advanced automation made the whole process of ingestion, enrichment, cataloging, and publishing faster by 4X. It is also one of the easiest and most intuitive systems to use," said Andrew Sokol, VP of Sales & Marketing at Sinister Diesel.

With the addition of PIM to its suite of products that includes Search, Browse, and Recommendations, Unbxd continues to deliver on its promise of helping ecommerce companies provide better and more relevant online experiences to their shoppers.

About Unbxd

Unbxd is an AI-driven ecommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to products they are most likely to buy — across site search, navigation and recommendation purchase journeys. The platform combines AI-based automation, powerful merchandising controls, and extensive personalization capabilities to enhance on-site shopper experience and increase revenue for online retailers.

Unbxd enables 36 billion annual interactions and $4.5 billion in online revenue for leading retailers like Express, HSN, Ashley HomeStore, and Rue21.

Learn more at unbxd.com and follow us on Twitter @unbxd.

