UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine and ScholarRx Partner to Make Medical Education More Accessible

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine and ScholarRx announce a collaboration between UNC's new pipeline program, Carolina MED EXCEL (Medical Education Development Early eXperiences in Clinical Education and Learning), which is making medical education more accessible to students underrepresented in medicine.

Carolina MED EXCEL will provide an intensive one-year clinical, academic, and professional development curriculum with conditional acceptance to UNC School of Medicine upon successful completion of clearly established milestones. Once fulfilled, these students are guaranteed a spot in the medical school in the next year.

The program uses a flipped-classroom model centered on modified problem-based learning, which has been shown to benefit all students, particularly underrepresented minorities. Foundational medical curriculum will come from Rx Bricks, the innovative digital curriculum developed by ScholarRx and optimized with proven scientific learning principles.

Students will enter their first year of medical school well-prepared as leaders and role models. The curriculum of MED EXCEL leading to entry into the School of Medicine is designed to promote trust, belonging and inclusivity through the formation of deep relationships in a small-group, case-based learning community.

In the U.S., the population growth among minorities continues to outpace the proportion of minorities in the medical field. Transformed education and curriculum like MED EXCEL is needed to create adaptable, innovative, and diverse leaders devoted to the all-encompassing goal of respect, inclusion, equity, and justice. ScholarRx's mission-driven organization provides a potent partnership to fulfill MED EXCEL's goals.

About UNC School of Medicine

Our mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians and others whom we serve. We accomplish this by providing leadership and excellence in the interrelated areas of patient care, education, and research. We strive to promote faculty, staff and learner development in a diverse, respectful environment where our colleagues demonstrate professionalism, enhance learning, and create personal and professional sustainability.

About ScholarRx

ScholarRx is a mission-driven education organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and their faculty to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-poor environments. The groundbreaking Bricks Create tool makes it easy for schools and instructors to develop engaging educational content.

