Uncaged: The Untold Stories From the Cast of Netflix's "Tiger King" Live Tour

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when you think you know everything about "Tiger King"….YOU DON''T!

Featuring cast members from "Tiger King," Netflix's most-talked about series of the year, USA Entertainment presents Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King. This live tour will feature four cast members who star in the pop culture blockbuster hit series: John Reinke, Joshua Dial, Saff, and Barbara Fisher. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 14 @ 10:00a.m. local.

Uncaged: The Untold Stories From the Cast of Netflix’s “Tiger King” Uncaged: The Untold Stories From the Cast of Netflix’s “Tiger King”

The four will engage in a lively moderated conversation, giving audiences a peek behind the curtain of 2020's most bizarre and addictive TV series. Audiences will hear stories about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle and all the others - stories direct from the people who lived the mayhem.

Moderated by comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas, the show features a 70-minute discussion with the cast members discussing all things "Tiger King" including never-before-seen videos, photos, and no-holds-barred stories - stories that will make audiences gasp in disbelief, and relive the series all over again. The show will also include a live audience Q & A.

Tickets and VIP packages for the multi-city tour in the US and Canada will go on sale beginning at 10:00a.m. locally on Friday, May 14. For more information, please visit www.uncagedtigerking.com

About the Uncaged Cast:

John Reinke: After Texas native John Reinke had both legs amputated below the knee due to complications resulting from a horrible zip line accident, he became the manager of G.W. Zoo and long time friend of Joe Exotic. John appeared in 7 episodes of Tiger King and it was apparent, to everyone who watched, that he was the glue that held G.W. Zoo together.

Saff: After 6 years in the U.S. Army, Saff was able to fulfill his life-long passion for big cats by working for Joe Exotic's G.W. Zoo for the next 8 years. An experience that landed him a role in nearly every episode of Tiger King and resulted in the amputation of his left hand.

Josh Dial: With a passion for politics and a huge heart Josh took on his dream job. Unfortunately he soon realized it was a nightmare he couldn't wake up from. The tenacity in which he possessed to keep Joe Exotic on the path for the Governor's office in Oklahoma was nothing short of impossible. Can you Imagine the stress of running that campaign? Josh can, and he will explain it all with stories you have to hear to believe.

Barbara Fisher: At the age of 19, Barbara Fisher chased her passion for big cats by going to work as a 'full-time volunteer" for Doc Antle. From her own account, a topsy-turvy ride that lasted 8 years before ultimately deciding she needed to leave.

Moderator: Todd McComas: Todd McComas is a standup comedian and retired police detective. He's a former cast member of Barstool Sports and The Pat McAfee Show and now hosts the true crime podcast 10-41 with Todd McComas and co-hosts the 4 Life Podcast and FUNTOWN.

Follow us on Facebook / Instagram at: @uncagedtigerking / Twitter @UncageTigerKing

UNCAGED 2021 Tour Dates









June 25 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Casino





June 26 Pittsburgh, KS Kansas Crossing Casino





August 14 Waterloo, NY Del Lago Casino





September 18 Fourney, TX Spellman Amphitheatre





October 1 Milwaukee, WI Marcus Performing Arts Center





October 2 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center





October 7 Ottawa, ON Bronson Center





October 8 Toronto ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre





October 9 Kitchener ON Centre in the Square





November 4 Vancouver BC Vogue Theatre





November 6 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center For the Arts





November 10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern





November 17 Glenside, PA The Keswick





November 18 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead





November 19 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center





November 20 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall





November 21 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Theatre

Media Inquiries

Yvette Shearer / Shearer Public Relations / 818-552-3688 / [email protected]

SOURCE USA Entertainment