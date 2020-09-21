Uncertainty during Back-to-School Season Creates Emotional Roller Coaster for Families

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has left Colorado families with school and college-age children reeling due to atypical routines as well as uncertainty about in-person learning, school disruptions or new quarantine restrictions.

As in the spring, Covid-19 outbreaks have caused the suspension of in-person learning at schools across Colorado, from elementary schools up to the state's colleges. These life disruptions are taking their toll, with national research demonstrating Colorado is not alone in struggling to adjust to life with Covid-19. In a new UCLA study, more than 3 in 4 school-based social workers reported that a majority of their students and families had "profound, immediate, and urgent needs" related to mental health services.

"The concern is that students and parents dealing with all the uncertainty in their lives and schedules now will suffer silently," said psychologist Glen Most, executive director at West Pines Behavioral Health and also a member of the Metro Denver Partnership for Health. "When you're down – and we all have these moments – it's important to reach out to friends, family, or professionals for support."

The Let's Talk campaign, sponsored by the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, encourages people to seek emotional support as they work to cope with the impacts of Covid-19. The campaign acknowledges that we are all faced with challenges during the pandemic and it's important to talk about how we're feeling with someone we know or a professional. The Let's Talk website has tips on how to start the conversation and additional resources for support.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a variety of resources for families struggling due to Covid-related stress, including anxiety caused by changing school policies and schedules.

About the Let's Talk Colorado Campaign

The Let's Talk Colorado campaign is managed by the Metro Denver Partnership for Health, an inclusive and expanding coalition of public health organizations, hospital systems and human service partners in the metro Denver area. Let's Talk Colorado encourages all Coloradans to start a conversation with others about our thoughts and feelings, especially when we feel overwhelmed and need support.

Contact: Erich Kirshner, Evolution Communications Agency

Phone: 303.921.6733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Let’s Talk Colorado