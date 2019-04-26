UNCF Commemorates Milestone Anniversary

President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax spoke to a crowd of member HBCU representatives, corporate partners, staff and UNCF supporters about the organization's rich history, the innovation of HBCUs and UNCF's path toward the next 25 years. "Today is UNCF's 75 th anniversary. UNCF's 75 years testify to the power of partnerships to build better futures for our youth and for our nation." Lomax continued, saying, "Since our founding in 1944, UNCF has had two major focuses—our HBCUs and our students. We are more committed and more determined than ever to call on Congress, the federal administration and our nation to act on behalf of HBCUs and the students we serve, believing as we do in the power of our cause and our shared belief that 'a mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.'"

Following Dr. Lomax, Dr. Billy Hawkins, president of the oldest HBCU in Alabama, Talladega College, reiterated that HBCUs are still very relevant today and make a difference for students who otherwise may not have the ability to get to and through college. Hawkins commended UNCF for its pursuit of helping students, particularly those who cannot afford college tuition, and for UNCF's commitment to providing HBCUs "a national platform to stand on."

The event was also attended by long-time corporate supporter, Wells Fargo. Sharon Murphy, executive vice president and chief information officer for Wells Fargo, spoke of the importance Wells Fargo places on philanthropy and higher education and acknowledged UNCF's advocacy for HBCUs. The corporation has supported UNCF for 20 years—donating volunteer time and funding toward scholarships and UNCF programs.

The event culminated with scholarships awarded to 37 rising college freshmen—all attending one of UNCF's member institutions. One of the lucky scholarship winners, Roque Lorenzo, headed for Lane College in Jackson, TN, explained in his scholarship application that, "I am now given the opportunity to attend Lane College. With hard work and the dedication of going to college, getting this scholarship would be a blessing. I have worked for the past two years saving all I have so I can attend college."

Invited guests were able to view historical memorabilia which included images of past UNCF presidents, notable supporters and various UNCF PSA campaigns the organization has released in years past. In March, the United States Senate unanimously passed Senate Resolution 106 which commemorates UNCF's 75th anniversary. Congratulatory videos were also shared with UNCF by well-known supporters including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, singer Anthony Hamilton and actor Tommy Davidson.

The 75-year milestone provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the evolution of UNCF over the years and celebrate its impact on higher education for minority students. To date UNCF:

Helped more than 450,000 students attain a college degree

students attain a college degree Annually supports more than 60,000 students attending 1,100 colleges

students attending 1,100 colleges Annually awards 10,000 scholarships to deserving students

For complete details on UNCF's history, visit https://www.uncf.org/the-latest/75-years-strong-highlights-from-uncfs-history/. Visit UNCF.org to make a donation to the UNCF Day of Giving campaign that seeks to provide 75 HBCU students with $5,000 scholarships to pursue their academic and professional goals.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

