Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD Launches Exclusively in China

Similarly, Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD has been on a rapid growth trajectory, amassing a cult-following with a burgeoning range of products, roster of major retailers and the support of a growing circle of iconic brand ambassadors. This includes NBA Legend and Entrepreneur Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Academy Award-winning actor and activist, Jane Fonda, Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Toni Braxton and NHL star defenseman, Seth Jones. The brand has quadrupled it's retail footprint around the world and has no plans of slowing down, with more major partnerships planned for 2021 and beyond.

NBA Legend and brand partner Earvin "Magic" Johnson will personally kick-off the launch on November 6th, appearing live on Tmall Global to activate the brand's shop on the platform. "I'm excited to be part of this significant development and business expansion for Uncle Buds because China has an enormous buying power and a large consumer base," Johnson said. "The Tmall Global live event is a great way to connect with this viable market and introduce Uncle Buds products to a new customer base."

"When we launched this brand, we set out to be guided in all things by one singular objective, to bring education and democratization to the Hemp and CBD categories, giving consumers everywhere the ability to realize the life-changing healing properties of these powerful ingredients," said Bruno Schiavi, Co-Founder and President, Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD. "With Tmall Global, we are doubling down on that mission, as it will connect the brand to millions of people who have yet to discover or incorporate Hemp and CBD into their lives," added Schiavi.

"We launched the Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest this year to help emerging US brands like Uncle Bud's grow their businesses globally," said Jackie Lee, Head of Beauty & Personal Care, Tmall Global.

"Uncle Bud's has a strong following in the US market and we see enormous potential for the brand to expand into China through Tmall Global. We are excited to partner with Uncle Bud's to bring its unique and high-quality products to the Chinese consumer," added Lee.

Following Co-Founder Garrett Greller's arthritis diagnosis at age 14, Uncle Bud's Hemp and CBD was born out of his necessity for effective and accessible pain relief and wellness solutions. Frustrated with a lack of accessible, natural remedies to address his symptoms, Greller set out to create safe, natural, inexpensive solutions using the most effective ingredients nature has to offer. Since its launch, the brand has realized exponential growth, quickly amassing a loyal consumer following due to its affordability and superior, non-psychoactive CBD and Hemp wellness formulations. Priced at under $30, the robust product range is widely distributed via www.unclebudshemp.com, and other global retailers

For more information and images please contact

Jackie Sands-Kirchner at [email protected] or 212-929-7979

SOURCE Uncle Bud's Hemp

Related Links

http://www.unclebudshemp.com

