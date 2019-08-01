Uncle Bud's Hemp Enters The Vitamin Shoppe

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, said, "At The Vitamin Shoppe , we continually strive to bring our customers innovative new products with exceptional quality. As we expand both our ingestible and topical CBD hemp extract offerings to become the most trusted destination for CBD hemp extract and education, we're proud to be partnering with Uncle Bud's on this exciting line of personal care products. Adding Uncle Bud's and Miss Bud's to our assortment reflects our mission to provide our customers with the most trusted solutions, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it."

Uncle Bud's is the leader in the exciting and ever-expanding category of hemp and CBD. It continues to grow its SKUs and footprint at traditional brick and mortar stores, both domestically and internationally. The brand has realized rapid growth on a global scale with availability in four countries and in more than 8000 stores. As a testament to the products and efficacy, one Uncle Bud's product is now sold every 15 seconds.



Celebrity fans of the brand include four-time Grammy award winning artist, actress and mother, Toni Braxton, who relies on Uncle Bud's to ease the discomfort associated with her Lupus. Braxton has been able to manage her Lupus-induced pain by incorporating the products into her daily routine. To date, a broad range of celebrities, from actresses to television personalities and presenters, have been regularly photographed using Uncle Bud's.



"Like most people, family is central to my life, when I started using Uncle Bud's to help with the side effects of Lupus, I didn't expect the whole family to fall in love with the products, but they did and it makes sense - the boys love the pain relief cream post basketball, and my mom is a big fan of the hand and foot cream. I'm happy because the products are clean, effective and started with a family formula that's now available everywhere."



Starting with only one CBD SKU less than one year ago, the brand currently has over 20 CBD-infused products across both the Uncle Bud's and Miss Bud's lines and another 30 Hemp Seed Oil based products. The Vitamin Shoppe CBD product offering includes everything from skincare, pain relief, body care and sun care, all made in the US. The Uncle Bud's products are not tested on animals, are GMO-free and are combined with some of the very best organic ingredients. Each product is powered with the brand's proprietary blend of CANATRAX, formulated in USA based, FDA-approved facilities, which has served consumers' and retailers' trust through awareness of the ingredients' origin.

Uncle Bud's Hemp is now available at The Vitamin Shoppe.



ABOUT UNCLE BUD'S: Co-founder Garrett Greller was diagnosed with arthritis at a very young age and tried nearly every prescription medicine and over-the-counter pain reliever to ease his inflammatory pains. After little relief, the he set out to find a natural alternative, and ended up working with a domestic, FDA-registered manufacturer to formulate a hemp-based natural solution that could help those who suffer from daily aches and pains. From this, Uncle Bud's was born—a complete collection of CBD and hemp products dedicated to pain-relief, skin care and personal care. https://www.unclebudshemp.com/



About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)



The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, and ProBioCare® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 770 company-operated retail stores underThe Vitamin Shoppe and SuperSupplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

SOURCE Uncle Bud’s Hemp

Related Links

https://www.unclebudshemp.com

