Uncle Herbs Introduces the HIGHker's Lunchbox

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Herbs, an award-winning brand of cannabis-infused products in Arizona, is introducing the HIGHker's Lunchbox – a limited edition, artist-designed collectible filled with some of the company's most popular products.

The HIGHker's Lunchbox was designed by Jasmin Meier - an internationally known artist and illustrator based in Byron Bay, Australia, who has worked with some of the most popular brands in the world.

The HIGHker's Lunchbox includes an assortment of Uncle Herb's most in-demand products:

Botanical Joint Salve - 250mg

Dried Pineapple - 100mg

Peanut Butter Pretzels - 100mg

Cherry Bombs - 100mg

Natural Chapstick - 20mg

The HIGHker's Lunchbox encourages perfect pairings and fun adventures. For example, paring Uncle Herb's infused Cherry Bombs, Dried Pineapples, and Peanut Butter Pretzels makes a really nice trail mix for a hike, rafting, camping, or other adventures. The Lip Balm will protect during the outing, and the Uncle Herb's Infused Botanical Salve will help soothe sore muscles afterwards.

Limited Availability

There are a limited number of HIGHker's Lunchboxes. Brandy Page Jones, Wholesale Manager at Uncle Herbs, said she expects these "objet d'art" to sell out quickly.

"We've put together an amazing combination of popular products inside a limited-edition, functional and collectible carrying case, designed by a world-renown artist," she said. "I wouldn't be surprised if these sell out within the first day or two."

Uncle Herbs is one of Arizona's most popular and award-winning brands, with accolades that include "Best Edible" from both the Phoenix New Times, and the 710 Cup.

Uncle Herbs products are loved throughout Arizona. The company is respected because they use only the highest quality natural and wholesome ingredients, and carefully craft their products in small batches to ensure the highest quality.

The HIGHker's Lunchbox will be available at select dispensaries throughout Arizona.

Learn more by calling 928-474-2420.

