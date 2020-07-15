Uncle Herbs Names Christina Macri as Assistant Wholesale Manager

Macri is well-known in Arizona's legal cannabis industry and is the Executive Director of CannaFriends, the CEO of Highly Social, and the former Promotions Director of Timeless Vapes. Macri brings great graphic design and client communication skills to the UH team.

Pam Donner, COO of Uncle Herbs, said she is very happy to add Christina to the team.

"At our core, we are about people," she said. "We strive not only to produce the best cannabis products on the market, but to also attract and retain talented individuals that share our values of respect, inclusivity, and integrity."

Uncle Herbs is one of the most popular brands of cannabis products in Arizona, and was named

Best Edible in 2019 by New Times.

The publication wrote that Uncle Herbs edibles are "uniquely delicious" and "the organic vegan gummies are a true standout."

Uncle Herbs is also known for its famed Bigfoot Chocolate Bar, which won Best Edible at the 710 Degree Cup.

Uncle Herbs' cannabinoid-infused product line includes delicious dried fruits, Cherry and Lemon Drops, Vegan Organic Watermelon Rings, Arizona Honey, Peach Rings, Mixed Nut Clusters, Olive and Coconut Oils, Peanut Butter Pretzels and Sandwiches, its famous Hippy Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, and the Bigfoot Chocolate Bar and Bites - now also available in chocolate mint.

Uncle Herbs also has a line of bodycare products, including Aloe Jelly, and infused Muscle and Joint Salves.

The company recently introduced Chill Pills - which is now one of the fastest growing cannabis brands in Arizona. The innovative gelcap formulations include Day Caps (sativa based), Anytime (hybrid blend), Evening (indica based), Extreme (high-potency blends), and the remarkable new THC-A gelcaps.

Uncle Herbs products are available at finer dispensaries throughout Arizona. Ask for them by name.

Learn more by calling 928-474-2420.

