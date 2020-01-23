Uncle Herbs Unveils Adorable "Love Mugs" The Perfect Valentine's Gift

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Herbs, Arizona's premier line of cannabis-infused products, has introduced an adorable, limited edition Valentine's Gift called "Love Mugs." The thoughtful present includes a beautifully wrapped coffee mug filled with the award-winning 100 mg Big Foot Milk Chocolate Bar.

Love Mugs are available at select dispensaries throughout Arizona, as well as at all Curaleaf stores.

The initial supply of Love Mugs sold out within hours, and more were quickly produced by mountain elves up in beautiful Northern Arizona.

The Big Foot Chocolate Bar in the Love Mug is lovingly made by Uncle Herbs, and was awarded "Best Edible" at the 710 Cup and by the Phoenix New Times, which highlighted the company's products in the "Best of Phoenix 2019."

The publication wrote that the company's edibles are "Uniquely delicious," and that "Your first experience is guaranteed to be unforgettable."

The publication also noted Uncle Herbs' reliability and quality. "The consistent quality ensures that the only surprise you'll get from them will be the initial reaction to just how damn good these things taste."

Andrew Provencio, Founder and President of Uncle Herbs, said that Love Mug makes a great Valentine's Day gift.

"The Love Mugs are cute, affordable, easy to purchase, and come pre-wrapped with Arizona's finest infused chocolate bar," he said. "It's the easiest gift ever for the canna lover in your life!"

Other products from Uncle Herbs include infused Cherry and Lemon Drops, Vegan Organic Watermelon Rings, Dried Apricots and Pineapples, Mixed Nut Clusters, and its famous Hippy Organic Creamy Peanut Butter.

The company also has a unique line of THC soft gelcaps called Chill Pills. The product line includes Day Caps (a sativa formula), Anytime (a hybrid blend), and Evening (an indica formula).

Uncle Herbs products are available at finer dispensaries throughout Arizona, including Curaleaf.

Learn more by calling Uncle Herbs at: 928-474-2420.

Find a Curaleaf dispensary at: https://curaleaf.com/stores/az/

