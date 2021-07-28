Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Acquires Additional 53.12 Acres Along Highway 231 To Expand Its Groundbreaking Distillery

With this expansion, Uncle Nearest will dedicate 100 acres of its property to plant and grow its own non-GMO, organic corn. Aptly called the "Field of Dreams," the corn will be used solely to create the brand's portfolio of premium, award-winning whiskeys. In addition to its massive growth, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is the most-awarded whiskey or bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"When we broke ground, we made history as the first distillery in America to be named after a Black person. Every day, our brand continues to make history and we are finding more and more people wanting to celebrate this history with us at record numbers," said Fawn Weaver, CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest. "Expanding our distillery allows us to increase our production capabilities, as well as to continue to enhance the guest experience, so every person who visits has a reason to return again and again."

Nearest Green Distillery, home of the legacy of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller, reopened its doors on June 19, 2021. After a more than year-long pandemic-related closure, the distillery unveiled its Phase Two additions, including: a Welcome Center; Philo + Frank's, the world's first non-alcoholic speakeasy; the first single barrel rickhouse; and Family Tasting Room. The current 270-acre footprint will continue to be built out to provide the best tourist experience possible.

"Every weekend, when Nearest Green Distillery opens its doors, we welcome guests from all over the country. At any given time, we have guests from more than 20 states represented, who have all come to Tennessee to experience the cementing of the legacy of Nearest Green," said Weaver.

Tours at Nearest Green Distillery are currently available on Saturdays and Sundays, and can be booked at unclenearest.com/distillery .

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. Uncle Nearest is currently available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, and at its distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn., dubbed as "Malt Disney World." For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest

Nearest Green Distillery opened on September 14, 2019 as the first distillery in the world to commemorate an African American. Since opening, the distillery has experienced sold out tours, and become known as a full-blown destination for whiskey lovers, history enthusiasts, and families. Every bit of the 323.12-acre, four-phase, $50 million build-out is a master class in storytelling and history-making, paying tribute to the three things Tennessee is most known for: Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee walking horses and Tennessee music. For more information or to book a tour, please visit unclenearest.com/distillery, and follow on Instagram @nearestgreendistillery.

