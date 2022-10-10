Uncommon Ground Announces Closing of Edgewater Location After 15 Years of Operation

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the saying goes, "all good things must come to an end" and Mike Cameron, co-owner of Uncommon Ground couldn't agree more. Together, with wife Helen, the couple announced yesterday to staff in both an email and in-person meeting that Uncommon Ground's Edgewater location at 1401 W Devon will be closing its door after a special brunch-only service on Sunday, October 23rd.

Uncommon Ground

"While the decision to close Edgewater was a difficult one, it was necessary to fully prepare Helen and I for retirement," explains Cameron. "This year has brought loss and illness of close family members which has given us reason to evaluate our personal lives and we would like to focus on spending more time with family."

Cameron will be listing the property for sale this week and begin an exit strategy for the daily operations of the restaurant. This includes trying to place as many employees as they can at the Lakeview location.

Since 1991, the Camerons have been true community leaders in the 'farm to table' movement and continue to be recognized for their commitment to sustainable practices. Uncommon Ground has been serving brunch, lunch, and dinner with a focus on contemporary comfort cuisine utilizing seasonal, regional, and organic ingredients.

Uncommon Ground first opened as a coffeehouse & cafe on Grace Street and then expanded to its current size of 6,000 square feet, across 6 storefronts. In 2007, the Edgewater location followed, and both received accolades from the Green Restaurant Association as the Number 1 & 2 Greenest Restaurants in the U.S.

Additionally, Edgewater has been nationally recognized as the First Certified Organic Roof Top Farm in the U.S. by M.O.S.A for its 2500 sq ft farm (with 2 beehives) that produces 1500 pounds of food annually.

"30 years of running two busy restaurants has taught us a lot about how to evolve or die in our industry," explains Cameron. "We've survived a couple recessions, a housing market bubble bursting, and a pandemic and are grateful for the success and community support we have had at both locations."

Other awards and accomplishments Uncommon Ground has received include: 2008- Best New Restaurants - Chicago Magazine / 2008- Best New Breakfast Spot - Time Out Chicago (Devon) / 2009- "Winner of the prestigious USGBC Environmotion Award" / 2009, 2010, 2011- Mayor's Landscape Award - City of Chicago/ 2010, 2011- Recipient of the Governor's Sustainability Award / 2010, 2011- #1 & #2 Ranked Green Restaurants in Chicago - Green Restaurant Association / 2011, 2012- "Greenest Restaurants in the World" - Green Restaurant Association / 2012- "Innovative Operator of the Year" – Category Sustainability runner up –National Restaurant Association / 2012- Ranked 1st in the Nation / 2014- The first "Snail of Approval" by Slow Food Chicago / 2014- "First Certified Organic Brewery in Illinois" - M.O.S.A. / Greenest Restaurant of the Year - Edgewater Chamber of Commerce / 2016 –"Chicago Real 25" restaurant by United States Healthful Food Council.

Additionally, in 2017 the Cameron's served as consultants with the city of Paris for their organic rooftop gardening initiative with Helen being the keynote speaker at an event hosted by the Mayor of Paris.

Uncommon Ground's Lakeview location will remain open for brunch, lunch & dinner daily at 3800 N Clark Street along with the brand's Greenstar Organic Brewery. Widely known for their community involvement, Uncommon Ground will continue hosting musicians and bands in their acoustic listening room as well as showcasing art openings to support local Chicago artists. For more information, please visit www.uncommonground.com

