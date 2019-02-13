Uncover The Mysteries Of Life, Death And What's Beyond In All-New Action-RPG ONINAKI

With exciting new action-RPG gameplay, players will explore the world as a mysterious Watcher named Kagachi who is bound by duty to sever the bonds that tie the Lost to this world. With Kagachi's guidance, these wandering souls in the world of the Beyond can continue the cyclical process of reincarnation over again.

About Tokyo RPG Factory

Established in August 2014, Tokyo RPG Factory is a studio within Square Enix specializing in Japanese RPGs. The studio revisits the ethos and practices used to develop during the 16-bit era and aims to re-introduce the classic JRPG style to current hardware, mixing the spirit of the past with technologies of today. Taking inspiration from the golden era of JRPGs and their storytelling, innovation and depth – the first title from the studio, I Am Setsuna was released in 2016, with their second title LOST SPHEAR releasing in 2018.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 142 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 67 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

© 2019 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Tokyo RPG Factory.

