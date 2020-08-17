Uncovering Myths About Angel Investing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Early-stage investments remain the highest yielding asset class, period. Yet, some believe that the risk measured against the return is too high. Like in any investment strategy, there are techniques and tactics to optimize the return. Last week, Howard Lubert, Co-Founder of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, took over 70 investors on a journey to uncover some of the myths and introduce them to techniques associated with successful angel investing.

The workshop took investors through how to value early stage companies, the necessity of due diligence, nuances in investment packages, negotiating a term sheet, tax advantages to an angel investor, and the role of an angel investment group.

From 1980 to 2018, firms less than five years old accounted for all net job growth in the United States. In 2019, $24 Billion was invested in 71,000 early-stage companies by active angel investors. Angel investors are directly driving job growth resulting in a win-win-win for the entrepreneur-investor-job market. Of additional importance, the global pandemic has not stopped deal flow.

Howard has 34+ years in the fields of early-stage investment and fund management.

He reports that he has reviewed over 10,000 entrepreneur pitches and negotiated some of the most favorable term sheets. Today, Howard works collaboratively within Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East.

