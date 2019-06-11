UnCruise Adventures Adds Belize, Guatemala and Colombia to 2020 Deployment Schedule

"Coral reefs, tropical islands, historical sites and jungles to explore – that's what's drawing us to Belize, Guatemala and Colombia," said UnCruise Adventures CEO Dan Blanchard. "Developing new destinations is important for our returning guests who fall in love with the UnCruise spirit of friendship and adventure."

Small ships carrying 22 to 90 guests take travelers deeper into each destination: kayaking, paddle boarding, skiff excursions, hiking, bushwhacking, biking, snorkeling, rafting, and mixing with locals. Nature and wildlife centered trips include multiple daily adventure activities.

Colombia & Panamá

The 66-guest Safari Voyager sails three departures on a new weeklong Colombia & Panamá – Coral, Jungles, Canal itinerary between Cartagena, Colombia and Panama City, Panama (or reverse) in October. Transit the Panamá Canal, meet native Guna and Embera peoples and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the Darién Jungle and the colonial walled city of Cartagena. Rates begin at $4,895 per person, double occupancy.

Belize & Guatemala

Six departures on a new weeklong adventure cruise exploring the beaches and jungles of Belize and Guatemala sail October – December aboard the 66-guest Safari Voyager. Snorkel Belize's barrier reef, search for marine life, venture up the Monkey River and explore Mayan historical sites. Details coming in late 2019. Rates begin at $4,445 per person, double occupancy.

Hawaiian Islands

Year-round Hawaii operations expand with additional summer departures. Thirty nine Hawaiian Seascapes sailings between Molokai and Hawaii (or reverse) visit four islands – Maui, Lana'i, Molokai, Hawai'i. An overnight and full day on Molokai explores traditional Hawaiian culture with locals in Halawa Valley, as well as a Pa'ina feast in the evening. Rates begin at $5,195 per person, double occupancy.

Southeast Alaska

From April through September, six ships sail 117 departures on adventure cruises lasting one to two weeks from homeports of Seattle, Washington; Ketchikan, Juneau, and Sitka, Alaska. Guests may choose from seven itineraries in Southeast Alaska. Five itineraries visit Glacier Bay National Park and all itineraries include multiple daily adventures. An early bird savings rewards those making advanced vacation plans with a savings up to $1,200 per couple (and double the savings for two week trips). The offer is good until December 13, 2019 for weeklong 2020 Alaska sailings aboard the Legacy, Wilderness Explorer and Wilderness Discoverer in select cabin categories. Rates begin at $3,195 per person, double occupancy.

Cruise fare includes fresh, innovative meals; all beverages including alcohol; adventure activities; transfers day of cruise; hot tub; and fitness equipment. Port fees and taxes are additional. With Family Discoveries, kids ages eight to 13 years save $500 on regular cruise fare. To book or to request additional information, contact a travel advisor or UnCruise Adventures at 888-862-8881 or sales@uncruise.com.

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures

Related Links

https://www.uncruise.com

