UnCruise Adventures Anchors the U.S. Small-Boat Operators Coalition. Focus is on Differentiation and What We Need to Fix Right Now.

The peaking impact of COVID-19 on travel and cruise operators calls for a new strategy to cope with the current situation. A transformation in noting the differences in cruise ship size and the respective challenges of small boat operators is a virtual necessity. Now seven companies make up the coalition and weigh in on how regulation, growth, and cost drives their current efforts. The coalition is working with officials to redefine the small boat industry which will affect future endeavors and how this industry rebounds and rebuilds.

"The ability for small size cruise companies to continue to create their own definition will be key to their vitality and growth going forward," said Dan Blanchard who was the architect behind consolidating the coalition. "We have come together to advance the recognition of the domestic contribution of U.S. small boat operators and to effectively educate the public." The industry challenges and characteristic advantages of small boats are part of governmental discussions to reclassify cruise line terms and regulations. UnCruise Adventures is more aligned with the adventure travel industry than with the large ship world but many in the industry and the general public don't recognize the differences.

A unified front is fundamental for small boat operators to have a larger voice in the future of travel and to be defined according to their size. "We have weathered turbulent water before," says Blanchard, as the company comes up on its 25th anniversary. "Outside of educating people, we understand that instilling passenger confidence in travel as a whole is a large responsibility. We are deeply grateful for the incredibly dedicated small boat owners, our crew, and our guests, without whom the adventure wouldn't be worth it."

The coalition members are all U.S. flagged, U.S. based, and almost exclusively U.S. crewed operations, consisting of UnCruise Adventures, Alaskan Dream Cruises, American Cruise Lines, American Queen Steamboat Company, Blount Small Ship Adventures, The Boat Company, and Lindblad Expeditions. UnCruise Adventures is currently able to operate under the 250-person threshold of smaller groups and depart prior to the CDC no-sail restrictions through late July. Find more on www.uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats that carry 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Guatemala, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines.

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures

Related Links

https://www.uncruise.com

