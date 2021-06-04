Undefeated Boxing Champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather Kicks Off Fight Weekend With An Exclusive Jewelry Pop Up For 50 Karats by Floyd Mayweather Exclusively At The Fontainebleau

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The undefeated, five-division boxing champion and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd "Money" Mayweather expands his brand into another arena with "50 Karats by Floyd Mayweather," an exclusive release & shopping experience managed and operated by Eric The Jeweler exclusively at the Fontainebleau during the historic #MayweatherPaul Fight Weekend.



The shopping experience will showcase some of the best jewelry pieces in Miami along with Floyd's $18 Million Dollar watch from his private collection which is available for sale. His championship belt will also be on display along with the largest privately owned Richard Mille watch collection in North America by Jas Mathur of Limitless.



A private meet and greet will also take place on Saturday June 5th from 7:30-10:00pm with Mayweather alongside VIP clientele and his celebrity friends. Buyers who purchase over $50,000 in goods, will receive an authenticated, signed glove by Floyd Mayweather.



In addition to the exclusive 50 Karats by Floyd Mayweather shopping experience, Mayweather has also launched "TMT Ring Girls", a campaign that gave fans the opportunity to enter into a once in a life time competition for an all-expense paid trip to be a ring girl during the 8-round exhibition with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.



"I know during COVID, we couldn't really gather in large groups and that has affected a lot of people and since this boxing exhibition is unconventional; I wanted to do something different to engage my fans and give them a unique experience. This is the first time that I have held a fight on a Sunday just like all other major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the All-Star Game; and this is the first time I have been able to pick ring models from all backgrounds to be a part of this fight." says Mayweather.



The winner, London Borom, was announced on Mayweather's IG live on Thursday by President of The Money Team, James McNair and Mayweather's eldest son Koran Mayweather.



"We are excited to launch "TMT Ring Girls," states McNair; being able to give this opportunity to a fan on such a big stage with the world watching is huge. It's important to The Money Team that we engage with and give opportunities to our fans and supporters. London will have the red carpet rolled out for her and a guest who will receive a custom TMT chain, floor seats to the fight, and a glam experience courtesy of The Money Team.



The Jewelry store & exclusive pop-up experience will be open from Friday June 4th to Monday June 7th inside the Fontainebleau Hotel located at 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL.



The high-profile week of events will culminate with the star-studded Official Fight After-Party at LIV Nightclub on Sunday June 6th immediately following the fight. Tickets to the fight can be purchased at www.mayweatherpaultickets.com



