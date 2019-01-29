Under Armour Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its fourth quarter and full year (ended December 31, 2018) on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading innovator, marketer and distributor of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to consumers with active lifestyles. The company's Connected Fitness™ platform powers the world's largest digitally connected health and fitness community. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.underarmour.com

