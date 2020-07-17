Under Armour Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings And Conference Call Date

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its second quarter (ended June 30, 2020) on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

