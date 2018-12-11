Under new ownership, New Leaf Paper reinforces focus on environmental sustainability, commitment to customers

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper, an industry leader in post-consumer and sustainable papers, today announced that the company has been acquired by FutureStake, Inc., a Gettysburg, Pa.- based mission-driven company focused on environmental preservation and education. The acquisition will allow New Leaf to reinforce and expand its commitment to environmental sustainability and grow its post-consumer, low-carbon-product offerings.

Michelle Thornton, New Leaf's vice president since 2008, will remain in her role with the company. The company has appointed Yen Lam president and chief information officer; she will assume day-to-day leadership of the company. Jeff Mendelsohn, New Leaf's founder, has stepped down from his role as president and has moved on from the company.

"We at New Leaf Paper and FutureStake are committed to a vibrant, green-centric economy working for and with nature and our clients," said FutureStake President Timothy Shields. "We want to make sure our children, our communities, our country and our continent enjoy health, prosperity, happiness, and our natural environment, for generations to come."

New Leaf Paper will be headquartered in Gettysburg, where it will be a vibrant part of the community, linking the area's important national heritage with its equally important habitat. New Leaf will retain its California office.

"As an industry leader in environmental sustainability, we are thrilled with this opportunity to continue to work with our clients and strengthen our commitment to reducing carbon footprints and conserving our precious natural resources," said Thornton.

As part of FutureStake, New Leaf's commitments are to:

Continue to design, develop and promote paper and packaging products that remove many inherent negatives of traditional grades to reduce the burden placed on forests and woodlands.

Continue to put waste to work for good, work to keep waste out of landfills.

Continue to innovate through products and practices to bring down greenhouse gases.

Continue to provide customers reliable, cost-competitive, quality products.

Continue to actively give back to communities.

"I am incredibly excited to assume this new role for the future of the company," said Lam. "As a B-corporation, New Leaf Paper is more committed than ever to honoring our mission to drive sustainability in the paper industry. We are dedicated to bringing innovative and truly environmentally responsible products to the market. I'm proud to be working with both New Leaf and Future Stake, companies that are at the forefront of environmental preservation and education."

New Leaf Paper

The company leads the paper industry in developing the most sustainable printing and office papers. New Leaf was founded in 1998 with the mission of leading a shift toward sustainability in the paper industry. The company has received numerous awards for its leadership, including B-Corporation's "Best in the World" for the environment for the last four years running. www.newleafpaper.com



FutureStake Inc.

FutureStake is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pa., where it is uniquely positioned to carry out its mission of promoting and sustaining both heritage and habitat and helping to ensure thriving communities for generations to come.

