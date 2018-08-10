Under Pres. Trump, Turkey is Experiencing Difference Between Being an Ally or Foe, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump announced this morning a doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey and also tweeted, "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" Earlier this month, the Trump administration sanctioned two Turkish officials who were both involved in the arrest and detention of American Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who also serves on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, offered the following comments:

"Ally or foe? President Trump is giving Turkey the opportunity to see and experience the difference. You unjustly put pastors in prison, cut deals with military rivals and we will treat you accordingly. The days of apologizing for America and bowing to our adversaries ended with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council