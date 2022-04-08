Underfloor Heating Market Size to Grow by USD 1.62 Billion | 45% of the market growth will originate from Europe | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Underfloor Heating Market Segmentation Insights

Type

Hydronic Underfloor Heating

The hydronic underfloor heating market will account for the highest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share hydronic underfloor heating can use heat from different sources, including geothermal, solar electrical energy, heat pump, or boilers, using different types of fuel. Hence, hydronic underfloor heating systems not only involve a much lower cost than electric underfloor heating systems but are also more energy-efficient.

Electric Underfloor Heating

Geography

Europe

45% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , the UK, and France are the key markets for the underfloor heating market in Europe. The rise in government regulations to reduce GHG emissions will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Underfloor Heating Market Vendor Landscape

The underfloor heating market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Computime Group Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flexel International Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Incognito Heat Co. Ltd., Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, nVent Electric Plc, Purmo Group Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Speedheat Intenational, ThermoSoft International Corp., Toshiba Corp., Uponor Corp., and WARMup are some of the major market participants.

Market vendors are strengthening their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies such as Danfoss AS are offering wide range of heating cables such as 109025 series, 109027 series among others whose gross and net weight varies around 0.09 kg to handle the operating temperature of around 120-degree celcius with 5 years of warranty.

Underfloor Heating Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global underfloor heating market as a part of the global construction and engineering market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the underfloor heating market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Underfloor Heating Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist underfloor heating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the underfloor heating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the underfloor heating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of underfloor heating market vendors

Underfloor Heating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.54 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Computime Group Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flexel International Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Incognito Heat Co. Ltd., Jupiter Heating Systems Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexans SA, nVent Electric Plc, Purmo Group Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Speedheat Intenational, ThermoSoft International Corp., Toshiba Corp., Uponor Corp., and WARMup Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

