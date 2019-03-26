Undergraduate entrepreneurs compete for $250,000 in total prizes at Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at University of St. Thomas
Mar 26, 2019, 00:01 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and hosted by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge has kicked off in Minneapolis. e-Fest, featuring the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, is the largest undergraduate-only venture pitch competition in North America in terms of cash prizes, with a top prize of $75K and $250K in total prizes awarded.
Twenty-five finalists have been chosen from more than 100 entries representing 61 colleges and universities across America.
The final competition takes place on April 11-13, 2019 at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas.
Students will participate in a "pitch slam" elevator pitch event and an innovation challenge in addition to the featured competition, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge. Two teams will also be awarded for outstanding potential to have social and global impact.
Student teams will also be networking with top entrepreneurs from around the country including Richard M. Schulze.
Teams are available for interviews before and during the competition as well as a satellite media tour on Friday, April 12.
Here are the 25 finalists with a link to more information:
|
Team Name
|
School
|
Accugentix
|
Florida Gulf Coast University
|
Blexx Technology
|
University of Wisconsin - Madison
|
CrowdPlay
|
Quinnipiac University
|
DelivHer
|
Georgia State University
|
Dr. Brinsley
|
Northeastern University
|
Flashtract
|
Auburn University
|
Hich, Inc.
|
James Madison University
|
Iconic EDU
|
West Virginia University
|
Invictis Technologies
|
Princeton University
|
LiveGreen
|
University of Florida
|
LivingWaters Systems
|
Rutgers University
|
Lumastic
|
University of Virginia
|
Plyo
|
University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
|
QuickTech Medical
|
Virginia Tech
|
Scrap-It!
|
Farmingdale State College
|
SMARTwheel Inc.
|
University of New Hampshire
|
SnapDuct
|
Western Michigan University
|
SOULMUCH
|
San Diego State University
|
Swatched
|
Western Kentucky University
|
The Dot
|
Susquehanna University
|
U-TREKS
|
Seton Hill University
|
U-Wash
|
US Air Force Academy
|
Vascugenix
|
University of Arkansas - Little Rock
|
Yad
|
Babson College
|
youBelong
|
Florida Gulf Coast University
Schulze School of Entrepreneurship
The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is based at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Innovators, serial entrepreneurs, small businesses, change makers and future business leaders come together in this hub of entrepreneurial thinking to recognize, explore and exploit opportunities. The Schulze School's centers and institutes provide consulting, networking and small business incubators to help launch new endeavors and further solidify established ones. It serves 221 undergraduates who are majoring in entrepreneurship and nearly 400 who have taken entrepreneurship courses.
Richard M. Schulze
Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dick Schulze is Founder and Board Chairman of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Founder and Chairman-Emeritus of the Best Buy board. Schulze is the ultimate entrepreneur living the American dream. Through it all, he adhered to his life-long values of integrity, humility, honesty, respect, and continuous improvement.
Media Contact: Vineeta Sawkar
Vineeta.sawkar@stthomas.edu
651-962-6404
SOURCE University of St. Thomas
Share this article