Undergraduate entrepreneurs compete for $250,000 in total prizes at Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at University of St. Thomas

Twenty-five finalists have been chosen from more than 100 entries representing 61 colleges and universities across America.

The final competition takes place on April 11-13, 2019 at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas.

Students will participate in a "pitch slam" elevator pitch event and an innovation challenge in addition to the featured competition, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge. Two teams will also be awarded for outstanding potential to have social and global impact.

Student teams will also be networking with top entrepreneurs from around the country including Richard M. Schulze.

Teams are available for interviews before and during the competition as well as a satellite media tour on Friday, April 12.

Here are the 25 finalists with a link to more information:





Team Name School Accugentix Florida Gulf Coast University Blexx Technology University of Wisconsin - Madison CrowdPlay Quinnipiac University DelivHer Georgia State University Dr. Brinsley Northeastern University Flashtract Auburn University Hich, Inc. James Madison University Iconic EDU West Virginia University Invictis Technologies Princeton University LiveGreen University of Florida LivingWaters Systems Rutgers University Lumastic University of Virginia Plyo University of Minnesota - Twin Cities QuickTech Medical Virginia Tech Scrap-It! Farmingdale State College SMARTwheel Inc. University of New Hampshire SnapDuct Western Michigan University SOULMUCH San Diego State University Swatched Western Kentucky University The Dot Susquehanna University U-TREKS Seton Hill University U-Wash US Air Force Academy Vascugenix University of Arkansas - Little Rock Yad Babson College youBelong Florida Gulf Coast University





Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is based at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Innovators, serial entrepreneurs, small businesses, change makers and future business leaders come together in this hub of entrepreneurial thinking to recognize, explore and exploit opportunities. The Schulze School's centers and institutes provide consulting, networking and small business incubators to help launch new endeavors and further solidify established ones. It serves 221 undergraduates who are majoring in entrepreneurship and nearly 400 who have taken entrepreneurship courses.

Richard M. Schulze

Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dick Schulze is Founder and Board Chairman of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Founder and Chairman-Emeritus of the Best Buy board. Schulze is the ultimate entrepreneur living the American dream. Through it all, he adhered to his life-long values of integrity, humility, honesty, respect, and continuous improvement.

