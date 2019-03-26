Undergraduate entrepreneurs compete for $250,000 in total prizes at Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at University of St. Thomas

News provided by

University of St. Thomas

Mar 26, 2019, 00:01 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funded by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and hosted by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge has kicked off in Minneapolis. e-Fest, featuring the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge, is the largest undergraduate-only venture pitch competition in North America in terms of cash prizes, with a top prize of $75K and $250K in total prizes awarded.

First place winners from last year, Jackie Page (left) and Meghan Sharkus (right) pose with Dick Schulze during the e-Fest Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge April 14, 2018 in Schulze Hall auditorium. Sharkus founded ExpressionMed, a company creating decorative adhesives for wearable medical devices like insulin pumps. The innovation challenge gives thousands of dollars in prizes to teams of student entrepreneurs. New winners will be announced on April 13, 2019.
First place winners from last year, Jackie Page (left) and Meghan Sharkus (right) pose with Dick Schulze during the e-Fest Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge April 14, 2018 in Schulze Hall auditorium. Sharkus founded ExpressionMed, a company creating decorative adhesives for wearable medical devices like insulin pumps. The innovation challenge gives thousands of dollars in prizes to teams of student entrepreneurs. New winners will be announced on April 13, 2019.

Twenty-five finalists have been chosen from more than 100 entries representing 61 colleges and universities across America.

The final competition takes place on April 11-13, 2019 at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas.

Students will participate in a "pitch slam" elevator pitch event and an innovation challenge in addition to the featured competition, the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge. Two teams will also be awarded for outstanding potential to have social and global impact.

Student teams will also be networking with top entrepreneurs from around the country including Richard M. Schulze.

Teams are available for interviews before and during the competition as well as a satellite media tour on Friday, April 12.

Here are the 25 finalists with a link to more information:

Team Name

School

Accugentix

Florida Gulf Coast University

Blexx Technology

University of Wisconsin - Madison

CrowdPlay

Quinnipiac University

DelivHer

Georgia State University

Dr. Brinsley

Northeastern University

Flashtract

Auburn University

Hich, Inc.

James Madison University

Iconic EDU

West Virginia University

Invictis Technologies

Princeton University

LiveGreen

University of Florida

LivingWaters Systems

Rutgers University

Lumastic

University of Virginia

Plyo

University of Minnesota - Twin Cities

QuickTech Medical

Virginia Tech

Scrap-It!

Farmingdale State College

SMARTwheel Inc.

University of New Hampshire

SnapDuct

Western Michigan University

SOULMUCH

San Diego State University

Swatched

Western Kentucky University

The Dot

Susquehanna University

U-TREKS

Seton Hill University

U-Wash

US Air Force Academy

Vascugenix

University of Arkansas - Little Rock

Yad

Babson College

youBelong

Florida Gulf Coast University


Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is based at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. Innovators, serial entrepreneurs, small businesses, change makers and future business leaders come together in this hub of entrepreneurial thinking to recognize, explore and exploit opportunities. The Schulze School's centers and institutes provide consulting, networking and small business incubators to help launch new endeavors and further solidify established ones. It serves 221 undergraduates who are majoring in entrepreneurship and nearly 400 who have taken entrepreneurship courses.

Richard M. Schulze

Born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, Dick Schulze is Founder and Board Chairman of the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Founder and Chairman-Emeritus of the Best Buy board. Schulze is the ultimate entrepreneur living the American dream. Through it all, he adhered to his life-long values of integrity, humility, honesty, respect, and continuous improvement.

Media Contact: Vineeta Sawkar
Vineeta.sawkar@stthomas.edu
651-962-6404

SOURCE University of St. Thomas

Related Links

https://eix.org/e-fest-guide

Also from this source

St. Thomas and gener8tor Announce Partnership...

Four-year, Full-Tuition Scholarships for Future Business Leaders...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Undergraduate entrepreneurs compete for $250,000 in total prizes at Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at University of St. Thomas

News provided by

University of St. Thomas

Mar 26, 2019, 00:01 ET