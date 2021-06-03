Underground Donut Tour Launches in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut, America's Best Donut Tour, is adding another delicious version of their highly rated Chicago tour. Specifically, showcasing the amazing donuts in Chicago's West Loop or Restaurant Row. The Underground Donut Tour has been in business for 6 years now with locations across the country including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle and, most recently, Boston. 6 years in business and now 6 cities across the country. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

Do-Rite Donuts Bombobar

"We're so excited to add another option for our guests to explore and sample all the fantastic donuts in Chicago. The West Loop has had such incredible expansion over the last few years and now we can't wait to start sharing this donut destination with others," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best donut shops in Chicago's West Loop – we share the history of each location, local sights and history along the route including Chicago's French Market, Restaurant Row, the history of the area and the amazing cuisine, but most importantly, lots of samples of the best donuts at each location. Some of the locations include Do-Rite Donuts and Bombobar with two other secret locations you'll only learn about on the tour.

"The Chicago food scene has such a rich history. We wanted to give people an understanding of where we came from, how things have changed, and show off the amazing donut scene that exists today," said Jackson Hercules, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Chicago.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, June 25th and run year-round. Tours run every Friday and Saturday from 10-12 with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

