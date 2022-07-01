Underground Donut Tour Launches in Dublin

The World's Best Donut Tour launches their first tour in Ireland

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their first tour within the European Union, specifically, in Dublin, Ireland. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, London and now adding Dublin to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

"We were absolutely delighted by the number and quality the of doughnut shops in Dublin. We had no idea the passion, creativity, and longevity of many of the shops in Dublin and we are so excited to share them with the rest of the world", said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Dublin – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around such famous landmarks in Dublin as St. Stephen's Green, Temple Bar, the GPO (General Post Office) and the Ha'penny Bridge.

"We think we've really tapped into something with this doughnut tour. The doughnuts, the history, the stories – we think our guests are really going to enjoy all of it. We can't wait for you to join us" said Adrienne Garvey tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Dublin.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, July 1st, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10-12 and 1-3 with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are €40 for adults and €25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Woelker

[email protected].com

844-366-8848

For more information on the tour:

Visit: www.undergrounddonuttour.com

