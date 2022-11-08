Underground Donut Tour Launches in Las Vegas

The World's Best Donut Tour hits the jackpot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is launching their next US tour in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, London, Dublin and now adding Las Vegas to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer.

"The donut tour has been on a roll lately and we feel like we hit the jackpot with the launch of our Las Vegas tour. Everybody knows about the casinos, the nightlife, and the shows of Las Vegas, but there's a lot of amazing local donut shops that need to be highlighted and that's why we're here," said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the most interesting donut, churro and beignet shops in downtown Las Vegas – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour primarily takes place in the arts district of downtown Las Vegas near the Fremont Street experience including the Ferguson Motel, the Downtown Container Park, Fremont Street, DT Alley and numerous murals and artwork as part of the Las Vegas Arts District.

"We're really excited to show off the Arts District and share how the local community and Las Vegas are working to reshape and revitalize the downtown district. Not to mention eat a bunch of delicious donuts along the way," said Taja Wilder, tour manager for the Underground Donut Tour Las Vegas.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, November 11th, and run year-round. Tours run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am with more days and times coming soon. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don't miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.

